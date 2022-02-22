Casa Sakoo Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Offering an outdoor pool and a restaurant, Casa Sakoo Resort provides free Wi-Fi in all areas. The resort is just 5 km away from Phuket Airport. A 24-hr front desk service is offered at the property.

Located in Thalang, Phuket province, Casa Sakoo is 1.8 km to Nai Thon and Nai Yang Beach. Guests can visit Phuket Fantasia Cultural Theme Park for a 15-minute drive and Blue Canyon Club for a 30-minute drive. Wat Prathong is 6.2 km away from the resort.

Each unit at Casa Sakoo Resort comes with air-conditioning and a flat-screen cable TV. It has a dining area with a refrigerator and an electric kettle. A private bathroom has shower facilities, a hairdryer and towels.

Guests enjoy a fitness centre and a shuttle service with an extra charge. A tour desk and a laundry service are offered at the property.

An on-site Thai restaurant serves local food all day.

Address / Map

75 Moo 2 Tambon Sakoo Thalang, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand 83110, Naithon, Phuket, Thailand

