Casa Sakoo Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Offering an outdoor pool and a restaurant, Casa Sakoo Resort provides free Wi-Fi in all areas. The resort is just 5 km away from Phuket Airport. A 24-hr front desk service is offered at the property.

Located in Thalang, Phuket province, Casa Sakoo is 1.8 km to Nai Thon and Nai Yang Beach. Guests can visit Phuket Fantasia Cultural Theme Park for a 15-minute drive and Blue Canyon Club for a 30-minute drive. Wat Prathong is 6.2 km away from the resort.

Each unit at Casa Sakoo Resort comes with air-conditioning and a flat-screen cable TV. It has a dining area with a refrigerator and an electric kettle. A private bathroom has shower facilities, a hairdryer and towels.

Guests enjoy a fitness centre and a shuttle service with an extra charge. A tour desk and a laundry service are offered at the property.

An on-site Thai restaurant serves local food all day.