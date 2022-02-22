卡萨萨库度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Casa Sakoo Resort度假村设有室外游泳池和餐厅，各处均提供免费无线网络连接。度假村距离普吉机场仅 5 公里。酒店提供24小时前台服务。 Casa Sakoo 酒店位于普吉府的他朗，距离奈通 (Nai Thon) 和奈扬海滩 (Nai Yang Beach) 1.8 公里。客人可以参观距离普吉幻想曲文化主题公园有 15 分钟车程，距离蓝峡谷俱乐部有 30 分钟车程。 Wat Prathong距离度假村有6.2公里。 Casa Sakoo Resort 度假村的每间客房都配备了空调和平面有线电视。用餐区配有冰箱和电热水壶。私人浴室配有淋浴设施、吹风机和毛巾。 客人可以使用健身中心和额外收费的班车服务。酒店提供旅游咨询台和洗衣服务。 酒店内的泰国餐厅全天供应当地美食。

