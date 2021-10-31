Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。酒店距市中心仅 1. 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。良好的环境以及靠近巴巴普吉岛博物馆、老城区和塔夫博物馆的位置，为这家酒店增添了特殊的魅力。普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务、24 小时前台、残障人士设施。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施清单，包括室外游泳池、花园。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，那么让普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店成为您的家外之家。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 3.8 /5 非常好 基于 1 审查 评分 0 优秀的 1 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇧🇪 Johan Delvaux 到达 23/10/2021 3.8 7 Nights Superior Double or Twin Room + One Way Transfer from/to Airport 正数 Good location

friendly and professional staff

Very good price-quality ratio

tastefully decorated The hotel is located within the old town with restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance. The staff is very friendly and professional, the coffee very tasty.