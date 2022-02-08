Layantara Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150m²
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
2 Bedroom Pool Villa 250m²
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280m²
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- Bathtub
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Amenities / Features
- We provide
- Daily breakfast
- Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
