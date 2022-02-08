Layantara Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 18 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Layantara Resort in a prioritized manner, and Layantara Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Maximum of 2 Adults Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go Features ฿5,000 Deposit Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150 m² ฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Work Space Maximum of 4 Adults 2 Bedroom Pool Villa 250 m² ฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Work Space Maximum of 6 Adults 3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280 m² ฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p

Amenities / Features We provide

Daily breakfast

Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival

