PHUKET TEST & GO

Layantara Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
10 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Layantara Resort - Image 0
Layantara Resort - Image 1
Layantara Resort - Image 2
Layantara Resort - Image 3
Layantara Resort - Image 4
Layantara Resort - Image 5
+13 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 18 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Layantara Resort in a prioritized manner, and Layantara Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿19,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 1 Bedroom Pool Villa 150
฿24,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults
2 Bedroom Pool Villa 250
฿35,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿27,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 6 Adults
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa 280
฿58,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

Please direct to hotel or our video at https://shorturl.asia/6Xo8p

Amenities / Features

  • We provide
  • Daily breakfast
  • Complimentary 6 bottles of water upon arrival
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Layantara Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Layantara Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

215 M.4 T.Thepkrasattri Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Pavilions Phuket
8.7
rating with
329 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Villas Resort Phuket
8
rating with
698 reviews
From ฿-1
Banyan Tree Phuket
8.9
rating with
1493 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
1658 reviews
From ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
rating with
1182 reviews
From ฿-1
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.6
rating with
1728 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU