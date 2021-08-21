PHUKET TEST & GO

アンダマンシービューホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

677レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
REFUND POLICY
2 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアンダマンシービューホテル 直接連絡し、 アンダマンシービューホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date before arrival 3 days.

161の宿泊施設として中葡建築様式で小さくてユニークなアンダマンシービューホテルは、カロンベアの終わりに位置しています。白い砂浜のカロンビーチまで数分のビーチロードまで歩いてください。広々としたお部屋で、お子様連れのご家族や新婚旅行のカップルに最適です。アンダマンシービューホテルカロンビーチでの予約は、安全なオンライン予約フォームから簡単に行えます。ご希望の日付を入力して送信してください。

スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
1
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
🇬🇧lawrence dunton

でレビュー 21/08/2021
に到着しました 13/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Close to beach, great access to lovely pool , fantastic staff
ネガ
  • None

I loved every minute of staying at this hotel , staff were amazing and room with direct pool access was a great bonus. Food was very nice and beach was just across the road , nice restaurants within a couple of minutes walk as were continence stores and taxis always available if we wanted to venture further afield… 5 stars

🇩🇪Bernd Maik Zeiske

でレビュー 07/08/2021
に到着しました 30/07/2021
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • 空のビーチ、素敵な人々、良いサービス-これまでプーケットはそのようなものではありませんでした
ネガ
  • 中小企業のエリアはうんざりして腐っているように見えます。

サンドボックスが事前の通知なしにキャンセルされないという決まった日付で、外国人に信頼できる約束をしてください。そして多分彼らが彼らのビジネスを再開することができる小さな店をサポートします。

住所/地図

1 Karon Soi 4 Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

