안다만 씨뷰 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

677 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
빠른 응답
฿3,000 예금
REFUND POLICY
2 리뷰

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉안다만 씨뷰 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 안다만 씨뷰 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date before arrival 3 days.

Sino-Portuguese 스타일의 작고 독특한 161 개의 숙박 시설 인 Andaman Seaview Hotel은 Karon beah의 끝에 있습니다. 해변 도로를 건너 몇 분만 걸어 가면 카론 백사장 해변이 나옵니다. 넓은 객실과 어린이가있는 가족이나 신혼 여행을위한 커플에게 편안합니다. 안다만 씨뷰 호텔 카론 비치의 예약은 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 통해 간단하게 이루어집니다. 원하는 날짜를 입력하고 제출하십시오.

점수
4.3/5
아주 좋아
기반 2 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
안다만 씨뷰 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 안다만 씨뷰 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧lawrence dunton

검토 21/08/2021
도착 13/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • Close to beach, great access to lovely pool , fantastic staff
네거티브
  • None

I loved every minute of staying at this hotel , staff were amazing and room with direct pool access was a great bonus. Food was very nice and beach was just across the road , nice restaurants within a couple of minutes walk as were continence stores and taxis always available if we wanted to venture further afield… 5 stars

🇩🇪Bernd Maik Zeiske

검토 07/08/2021
도착 30/07/2021
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • 빈 해변, 좋은 사람들, 좋은 서비스 - 전에는 푸켓이 그런 적이 없었습니다.
네거티브
  • 소규모 비즈니스 영역은 역겹고 썩어가는 것처럼 보입니다. 몇 달 동안 비어 있었기 때문입니다.

샌드박스가 사전 통보 없이 취소되지 않는다는 확실한 약속을 날짜를 정하여 외국인들에게 주십시오. 그리고 그들이 사업을 재개할 수 있도록 소규모 상점을 지원할 수도 있습니다.

주소 /지도

1 Karon Soi 4 Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

