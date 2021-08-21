Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date before arrival 3 days.
Sino-Portuguese 스타일의 작고 독특한 161 개의 숙박 시설 인 Andaman Seaview Hotel은 Karon beah의 끝에 있습니다. 해변 도로를 건너 몇 분만 걸어 가면 카론 백사장 해변이 나옵니다. 넓은 객실과 어린이가있는 가족이나 신혼 여행을위한 커플에게 편안합니다. 안다만 씨뷰 호텔 카론 비치의 예약은 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 통해 간단하게 이루어집니다. 원하는 날짜를 입력하고 제출하십시오.
안다만 씨뷰 호텔
4.8 Superior Room
- Close to beach, great access to lovely pool , fantastic staff
I loved every minute of staying at this hotel , staff were amazing and room with direct pool access was a great bonus. Food was very nice and beach was just across the road , nice restaurants within a couple of minutes walk as were continence stores and taxis always available if we wanted to venture further afield… 5 stars
3.8 Superior Room
- 빈 해변, 좋은 사람들, 좋은 서비스 - 전에는 푸켓이 그런 적이 없었습니다.
- 소규모 비즈니스 영역은 역겹고 썩어가는 것처럼 보입니다. 몇 달 동안 비어 있었기 때문입니다.
샌드박스가 사전 통보 없이 취소되지 않는다는 확실한 약속을 날짜를 정하여 외국인들에게 주십시오. 그리고 그들이 사업을 재개할 수 있도록 소규모 상점을 지원할 수도 있습니다.