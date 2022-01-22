Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 130 Спальни
Партнерская больница Synphet Srinakarin Hospital
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. COE issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс номер 27m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Кофе-машина
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Рабочая среда
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Номер Гранд Делюкс 30m²
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Кофе-машина
- Семейные люксы
- Фитнес разрешен
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Открытые объекты
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
- Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Угловой люкс Гранд 37m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Балкон
- Семейные люксы
- Фитнес разрешен
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Гостинная
- СВЧ
- Открытые объекты
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
- Вегетарианские блюда
Отель At Mind Executive Suites находится в 5 минутах ходьбы от станции наземного метро On-nut. К услугам гостей номера с балконом, микроволновой печью и бесплатным Wi-Fi. В отеле есть фитнес-центр, открытый бассейн и сауна.
Отель находится в 5 минутах езды от центра распродаж Jim Thompson. Поездка до торгового центра Mega Bangna занимает 15 минут, а до аэропорта Суварнабхуми - 25 минут.
Номера оснащены телевизором с плоским экраном и спутниковыми каналами, DVD-плеером, мини-баром и сейфом. В собственной ванной комнате предоставляются бесплатные туалетно-косметические принадлежности и фен.
Персонал круглосуточной стойки регистрации поможет гостям воспользоваться услугами прачечной и трансфера. На территории обустроена бесплатная общественная парковка.
Гости могут насладиться блюдами тайской и интернациональной кухни в ресторане @Mind с 06:00 до 22:00.
Удобства / Особенности
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Sukhumvit85)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Бесплатный высокоскоростной доступ в Интернет
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Бесплатная доставка в больницу 24 часа в сутки.
- Круглосуточная консультация врача по телемедицине
- Проверка температуры 2 раза в день
- Круглосуточная дежурная служба медперсонала
- Медицинский кабинет в отеле
Счет
4.3/5
Очень хороший
На основе 36 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Amber Sukhumvit 85
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- No bad comments. Stayed here last year on 16 night ASQ. No complaints.
As above. Excellent hotel. Airport pick up. Good clean rooms. Food very good. Staff very good. Good service. Highly recommended. *****
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Had a fabulous stay , had to do the 15 nights quarantine in the hotel.
Wonderful stay
Would definitely recommend,
The microwave in the room enabled me to ensure all food was hot!!!
4.7 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные Отрицательные
Everything was good! Very friendly Staff! Room was good! Internet was good! If i would make Quarantine agin i would choose this Hotel again
3.3 Deluxe Room
4.8 Deluxe Room
everything to the best of satisfaction. Clean rooms, good food, good service, good care, everything was great
3.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- Once booked the hotel would not answer any of my emails. That alone would be enough not to use this hotel again.
- It was was also an hour from the airport.
There are better options. This was not my first quarantine hotel. and not even my first in Bangkok.
4.8 Grand Corner Suite
Положительные
- all is well and good for me
Total is good , and sure for next time if i return to Thailand, i will be here again................
4.5 Deluxe Room
Положительные
- Very professional and efficient. Good Thai cuisine although limited in spread.
Overall very positive experience. Will recommend to others. The balcony was nice and the food also. Nice professional and efficient service. Tests done on time. And service was very responsive.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- BON ACCUEIL
- PROPRE
- SERVICE CORRECTE
- POSSIBILITE DE COMMANDER DES PLATS DIVERS
- NOURRITURE PEU VARIEE
- PAS DE PROGRAMME EN FRANCAIS SUR TV
Hotel sympa, bon accueil, chambre comfortable et agréable avec vue sur vegetation, service efficace, piscine accessible,
2.4 Deluxe Room
Положительные Отрицательные
- Food always cold and no warning that it arrived. Cleanliness of the room upon arrival very poor,
- No knowledge in front desk of refund system.
- No knowledge of amounts to be returned
- No correct info or amount returned
Would be a huge improvement if they simply could explain why from 35, 50% is 15.5
Instead of sending a picture with old and new prices.
4.3 Grand Corner Suite
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Spacious room
- Balcony area/smoking area
- Fast WiFi
- Food quality inconsistent
- Lumpy bed
The hotel room was very nice and comfy, and the junior suite was a nice amount of space for one person. I really appreciated being able to open the balcony door for some air, and be able to sit outside and smoke. The staff were all very nice and friendly, and very helpful. WiFi is fast and stable, streaming movies all day or doing video conference meetings was no problem at all. However the food quality is very inconsistent. Every single meal I received was stone cold, and sometimes things with cream/dairy in them smelled like it had gone bad. Thai selections for food were generally quite good, but the Western options were a little hit and miss. GrabFood is your best friend, but deliveries are only allowed to be received from 1pm-7pm. The bed in my room was lumpy with several big dips in it on one side, it took awhile to get comfortable. Some days things were a bit disorganised, i.e I was not informed when I would have my 1st Covid test and nobody replied to my questions on "Line" even when I asked several times. Several times I had sent my temperature but it was not checked on the app, and they called me up to report my temperature even though I already had. I had paid for 14-days quarantine but I was eligible to do 7-days, the refund was processed very easily upon checkout though it takes several days if you do not have a Thai bank account.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Comfortable room
- Good food
- Management take forever to reply emails
- Feels like they are trying to avoid paying me my refund, hoping I'll just disappear…
I'm staying at hotel Amber on the recommendation of a friend, and ever since starting the booking process, they have always been very slow replying emails (sometimes having to wait a whole day). This made applying for the COE very stressful. Now that the quarantine period has been reduced, they are due to refund me for the extra days I won't be needing. They agreed to refund the money, but now are completely ignoring me, I have no idea if they are planning to refund the money or just wait for me to leave. The hotel staff are very good but they can't help me with this matter, it's the upper management playing games with me.
Aside from upper management, this hotel has been just fine and I have no other complaints.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Big, spacious, fast internet
- Toliet flushing power is not strong enough. Takes multiple flush for big business!
Overall had a pleasant experience for ASQ, eap the internet which is very important. Food options are alot and service is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Wifi
- Service
- Food
- Clean
- Balcony
- Water pressure
- Outside noise
The staff was great! I needed a sim card and a staff member used her ID to purchase one fir me, but of course, I returned the the sim when I checked out.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные Отрицательные
The hotel was clean,Comfy bed and staff very friendly. Good location very convenient. and good price
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Very spacious room
- Very clean room
- Accommodative and helpful staff
- Great choices of food on additional menu
- Quick to respond to extra food requests and services needed
- Smooth pick up from airport
- Helpful staff collecting bags upon check out
- The bed and pillows are amazing!
The stay with Hotel Amber was extremely comfortable from start to finish. Polite and helpful staff. Good food choices with extra menus to choose from - additional cost. The TV had good choice of channels, a good number in English including 3 movie channels and 2 news - BBC and CNN. Good WiFi - I relied on this the entire stay for my work and I experienced no problems at all which I thought important to mention for those that need to work online. Very spacious room with separate eating space and a separate working space. Bathroom was a very good size with towels and more on request. Good sized balcony.
Very happy with entire stay!
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Choice of 3 items for each meal available for entire stay, quick response to questions on Line application, food delivery prompt, food from outside delivery promptly sent to room. Balcony was nice to get outside. Laundry soap provided to wash clothes during quarantinne. Good adherence to safety protocol - gloves and boots ad mask when escorted to Covid testing area.
- Internet was ok, but not great. This caused some problems watching TV.
- Originally I thought we were allowed 1 hour outside our room after the 2nd Covid test, but I think that was changed by the government.
Although quarantinne is not fun, this is a good choice. Also good location (Near OnNut BTS) for after quarantinne finished
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The room was how I expected it to be, very comfortable and clean.
- Having a balcony is a big plus, it was nice to be able to go onto the balcony and have the doors open to allow some air flow into the room, highly recommend this.
- The staff were very friendly and helpful when you called for assistance.
- The staff helped me to order from outside the hotel, food or 7 eleven.
- The food was disappointing, I can eat most things and actually enjoy local food, however on most occasions the food could have been better.
- The TV in my room on the 8th floor had issues with the signal and the picture would often freeze up. Not a major problem as I had my laptop, but could have been fixed but never was despite reporting it several times.
Overall I was more than happy with this hotel and would actually stay here again if I had to, I would just hope they would improve the food then it would pretty much be perfect for the price.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Сервис и информация были точными и полезными
- Хороший выбор меню еды (для меня, так как я люблю тайскую кухню)
- Выбор телеканала и подключение к Wi-Fi на высоте.
- Порций еды мне было мало.
- Большинство приложений по доставке еды работают только на тайском языке или требуют тайского номера телефона.
В целом я рад, что выбрал отель Amber Sukhumvit 85 для своего карантинного пребывания.
Ежедневные отчеты о температуре тела и обновления мазка-теста были безупречными.
Поддержка и помощь со стороны команды отеля были фантастическими.
3.5 Grand Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Хорошая локализация - недалеко от аэропорта BKK, недалеко от BTS, а не прямо на главной улице.
- Отличная еда - при условии, что вы часто не получаете то, что заказали.
- Хороший интернет - если работает.
- Чистота - в день приезда номер был очень грязным! Повсюду много длинных волос (я почти лысый). Больше на фото - безмолвие.
- Еда действительно хорошая, только мало ли что будет. Каждый день со мной случалось, что я получал что-то не то, что заказывал.
- Интернет и телевидение - первая неделя была действительно отличной. Во вторую неделю - без интернета и ТВ по 6-8 часов в сутки.
- Правило отеля о том, что гостям не разрешается покидать карантинный номер отеля до последнего дня карантина - в настоящее время я считаю, что это правило дисквалифицирует этот отель во всех отношениях.
Только одна уборка за 8-й день, а через ~ полчаса - только «поверхностная» уборка.
Если вы планируете работать в сети во время карантина, лучше подготовьтесь к резервному подключению к Интернету.
