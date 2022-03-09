BANGKOK TEST & GO

130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
794 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 84 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Kasemrad Hospital Ramkhamhaeng

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

10 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge 6 - 10 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee 1 - 5 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Room 30
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internet - wifi
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internet - wifi
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 40
฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 45
฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer

130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, the modern boutique style hotel is located 20 minutes away from the international airport. We offer 84 rooms with private balcony. The hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok is reflected in every guest-room. Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok your home away from home.

Pack your bag and ready to travel. Start your trip in Bangkok with 130 HOTEL & RESIDENCE on Lat Phrao. #Thailand #Bangkok #Reopening

We are pleased to offer ASQ package/ Test&Go/ Sandbox for you!

  • Smoking room available
  • Food delivery is allowed
  • 3 Meals for AQ package
  • 1 time Airport (BKK) transfer
  • 2 times Swab (Rt-PCR)

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee, WIFI, Food Delivery is allowed, Smoking room available
Score
3.9/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 12 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
5
Zeer goed
3
Gemiddelde
2
Arm
2
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇹🇭yupasiri

Beoordeeld op 09/03/2022
Aangekomen 17/02/2022
4.5 Superior Twin Room
Pluspunten
  • easy to book
  • quick response
  • good services

Sometime many guests come in the same time and hotel's staff also change a shift of work, maybe make a miscommunication.

🇬🇧Paula Moore

Beoordeeld op 28/01/2022
Aangekomen 12/01/2022
4.0 Deluxe Double Room
Pluspunten
  • Professional and quick pick-up, friendly hotel staff, efficient service with PCR test
Minpunten
  • Would have preferred PCR on arrival instead had 4 hours after arrival

Would do it again. Make sure each traveller has printed copies of all paperwork then the process run smoothly

🇩🇰Dan Nielsen

Beoordeeld op 21/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
3.4 Superior Twin Room

It is a bit troublesome ti be a kind guest aften 15 hours journey. Driverens test personel were Quick and polite. What more Can you wish but sine hours sleep.

🇲🇲Khin Thuzar Win

Beoordeeld op 21/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
4.1 Superior Twin Room
Pluspunten
  • Comfort - room has a pantry. Living room and and bed room separate.
  • WiFi - wifi service is very good. The two television, both in living room and bed room makes it possible to please each guests to its fullness.

The service from staff and English proficiency is wonderful. The bell man is very humble and helpful.

🇺🇸JENNA LYNN HEGWOOD

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior Double Room

The staff waa very nice and helpful. They were quick to answer our calls and come to our room with help. They were also very kind.

🇧🇪Marc Edouard Graindorge

Beoordeeld op 04/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/12/2021
4.9 Superior Twin Room
Pluspunten
  • I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me

I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me

🇫🇮Rafael Aspholm

Beoordeeld op 31/12/2021
Aangekomen 15/12/2021
1.9 Superior Twin Room
Pluspunten
  • prompt and clear answers on reservation request emails
  • the AQ procedure worked technically fine (transport, tests, quarantine, food delivery)
Minpunten
  • Hotel in need of complete renovation
  • Rooms very dull and worn
  • Did not respect times of requested food delivery
  • Breakfast cold, fried eggs almost raw

Pictures of hotel in the web do not reflect reality.................................................

🇬🇧David Pennington

Beoordeeld op 27/12/2021
Aangekomen 11/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
Pluspunten
  • Great staff very efficient very safe
Minpunten
  • Food was ok could do with a menu for more choice

Picked up at airport quick very good all paperwork was at hand checked in had my test done straight away taken to room shower eat the food was ok.but a menu i think.would be a better idea as people always like a choice wifi in room was great then just relax i checked in around 7:30 pm test was done and at 11am the following day test came back negative for covid then nothing but smiles 😃

🇺🇸John David Hahle

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 08/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Twin Room
Pluspunten
  • They tested me when I arrived at midnight. Did not have to wait.

The airport was very fast and prepared , the taxi was waiting for me and took me to my AQHotel , I was tested immediately by nurse and had results by 9:30 in the morning.

🇹🇭Wanakorn Prompudja

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
2.7 Superior Twin Room

better give food 3 time , my hotel is give food only one time. I start check in around 3 pm. 10/12/21 and can come out is 12 pm. 11/12/21 please think for foreigner how to order food

🇫🇷JOLY

Beoordeeld op 20/12/2021
Aangekomen 04/12/2021
4.4 Superior Double Room
Pluspunten
  • Test sur place
Minpunten
  • Résultats un peu long à obtenir. Test à 14 heures résultats le lendemain à 8 heures

Hôtel propre et confortable. Staff sympathique. Par contre nourriture limitée et même plat midi et soir. Résultat du test PCR long à obtenir. Test fait en début d'après midi et résultat le lendemain matin. Staff à l'écoute . Eau minérale en quantité.

🇦🇺Tom

Beoordeeld op 26/11/2021
Aangekomen 10/11/2021
2.2 Superior Twin Room
Minpunten
  • Reception staff let me to wait 2 hours in room because they forgot completely about me.

Too far from airport,and bathroom Old Style can't stand inside.+++++++++++++++((((+++++++++((((((((((

Adres / kaart

25 Latphrao Soi 130, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

