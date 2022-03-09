BANGKOK TEST & GO

130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2

794レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
12 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 84 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Kasemrad Hospital Ramkhamhaeng

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

10 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge 6 - 10 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee 1 - 5 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Room 30
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 30
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,260 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 40
฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 45
฿30,600 - 10 Day AQ
฿6,200 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム

130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, the modern boutique style hotel is located 20 minutes away from the international airport. We offer 84 rooms with private balcony. The hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. The ambiance of 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok is reflected in every guest-room. Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok your home away from home.

Pack your bag and ready to travel. Start your trip in Bangkok with 130 HOTEL & RESIDENCE on Lat Phrao. #Thailand #Bangkok #Reopening

We are pleased to offer ASQ package/ Test&Go/ Sandbox for you!

  • Smoking room available
  • Food delivery is allowed
  • 3 Meals for AQ package
  • 1 time Airport (BKK) transfer
  • 2 times Swab (Rt-PCR)

アメニティ/機能

  • Television LCD/plasma screen, hair dryer, refrigerator, safebox, electric kettle, 4 bottles of water per day, private balcony, complimentary instant coffee, WIFI, Food Delivery is allowed, Smoking room available
スコア
3.9/5
とても良い
に基づく 12 レビュー
評価
優れた
5
とても良い
3
平均
2
貧しい
2
ひどい
0
130 Hotel & Residence Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す 130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

🇹🇭yupasiri

でレビュー 09/03/2022
に到着しました 17/02/2022
4.5 Superior Twin Room
ポジティブ
  • easy to book
  • quick response
  • good services

Sometime many guests come in the same time and hotel's staff also change a shift of work, maybe make a miscommunication.

🇬🇧Paula Moore

でレビュー 28/01/2022
に到着しました 12/01/2022
4.0 Deluxe Double Room
ポジティブ
  • Professional and quick pick-up, friendly hotel staff, efficient service with PCR test
ネガ
  • Would have preferred PCR on arrival instead had 4 hours after arrival

Would do it again. Make sure each traveller has printed copies of all paperwork then the process run smoothly

🇩🇰Dan Nielsen

でレビュー 21/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
3.4 Superior Twin Room

It is a bit troublesome ti be a kind guest aften 15 hours journey. Driverens test personel were Quick and polite. What more Can you wish but sine hours sleep.

🇲🇲Khin Thuzar Win

でレビュー 21/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
4.1 Superior Twin Room
ポジティブ
  • Comfort - room has a pantry. Living room and and bed room separate.
  • WiFi - wifi service is very good. The two television, both in living room and bed room makes it possible to please each guests to its fullness.

The service from staff and English proficiency is wonderful. The bell man is very humble and helpful.

🇺🇸JENNA LYNN HEGWOOD

でレビュー 12/01/2022
に到着しました 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior Double Room

The staff waa very nice and helpful. They were quick to answer our calls and come to our room with help. They were also very kind.

🇧🇪Marc Edouard Graindorge

でレビュー 04/01/2022
に到着しました 19/12/2021
4.9 Superior Twin Room
ポジティブ
  • I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me

I realy appreciate every thing in hotel and evry one were very very serviable and very polight is the top one; hotel for me

🇫🇮Rafael Aspholm

でレビュー 31/12/2021
に到着しました 15/12/2021
1.9 Superior Twin Room
ポジティブ
  • prompt and clear answers on reservation request emails
  • the AQ procedure worked technically fine (transport, tests, quarantine, food delivery)
ネガ
  • Hotel in need of complete renovation
  • Rooms very dull and worn
  • Did not respect times of requested food delivery
  • Breakfast cold, fried eggs almost raw

Pictures of hotel in the web do not reflect reality.................................................

🇬🇧David Pennington

でレビュー 27/12/2021
に到着しました 11/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double Room
ポジティブ
  • Great staff very efficient very safe
ネガ
  • Food was ok could do with a menu for more choice

Picked up at airport quick very good all paperwork was at hand checked in had my test done straight away taken to room shower eat the food was ok.but a menu i think.would be a better idea as people always like a choice wifi in room was great then just relax i checked in around 7:30 pm test was done and at 11am the following day test came back negative for covid then nothing but smiles 😃

🇺🇸John David Hahle

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 08/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Twin Room
ポジティブ
  • They tested me when I arrived at midnight. Did not have to wait.

The airport was very fast and prepared , the taxi was waiting for me and took me to my AQHotel , I was tested immediately by nurse and had results by 9:30 in the morning.

🇹🇭Wanakorn Prompudja

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 10/12/2021
2.7 Superior Twin Room

better give food 3 time , my hotel is give food only one time. I start check in around 3 pm. 10/12/21 and can come out is 12 pm. 11/12/21 please think for foreigner how to order food

🇫🇷JOLY

でレビュー 20/12/2021
に到着しました 04/12/2021
4.4 Superior Double Room
ポジティブ
  • Test sur place
ネガ
  • Résultats un peu long à obtenir. Test à 14 heures résultats le lendemain à 8 heures

Hôtel propre et confortable. Staff sympathique. Par contre nourriture limitée et même plat midi et soir. Résultat du test PCR long à obtenir. Test fait en début d'après midi et résultat le lendemain matin. Staff à l'écoute . Eau minérale en quantité.

🇦🇺Tom

でレビュー 26/11/2021
に到着しました 10/11/2021
2.2 Superior Twin Room
ネガ
  • Reception staff let me to wait 2 hours in room because they forgot completely about me.

Too far from airport,and bathroom Old Style can't stand inside.+++++++++++++++((((+++++++++((((((((((

住所/地図

25 Latphrao Soi 130, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

