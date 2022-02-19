Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 118 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 446 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment Policy
Booking amendments are permitted free of charge up to 3 times based on the following:
a. Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delayed approval)
b. 72 hours pre-COVID 19 test result is positive
c. Flight is cancelled or postponed
Cancellation Policy (FOR 100% ADVANCE PAYMENT ONLY)
• 100% refund for cancellations 14 days prior to arrival date. 50% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations more than 7 days prior to arrival date. 100% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations less than 7 days prior to arrival date (based on original booking)
• All relevant bank charges & processing fees will be deducted from the refund amount
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Deluxe Suite 45m²
฿32,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Suite à une chambre 60m²
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go
Suite 1 Chambre avec Balcon 65m²
฿47,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
Bienvenue à Lohas Residences Sukhumvit. La Thaïlande imposant des conditions d'entrée plus strictes aux rapatriés, Lohas Residences Sukhumvit a été certifiée par le ministère de la Santé publique et le ministère de la Défense en tant qu'hôtel de quarantaine officiel alternatif pour les voyageurs. Vous avez maintenant la possibilité de vous isoler dans le luxe d'un appartement avec services au cœur de Bangkok, avec les commodités et le confort de la maison. Depuis l'aéroport, votre température sera contrôlée avant que vous ne récupériez vos bagages. Après cela, un représentant de l'hôpital international Bangpakok 9 accrédité par JCI vous attendra à la porte numéro 10. Le trajet durera environ 30 à 45 minutes. Nos fourgons sont équipés de suivi GPS et de vidéosurveillance pour votre tranquillité d'esprit. Avant et après chaque voyage, toutes les surfaces dures, y compris les ceintures de sécurité et les boucles, sont nettoyées et désinfectées. As Lohas signifie Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability. Assurer la sécurité et la santé des clients est l'une de nos principales priorités.
Lohas a des infirmières expertes de l'hôpital international de Bangpakok 9 qui se feront un plaisir de vous aider 24 heures sur 24. Après un enregistrement rapide, un ascenseur désigné a été préparé pour tous les clients mis en quarantaine uniquement. Nos suites commencent à 45 mètres carrés, disposent de baies vitrées, d'un accès WIFI haut débit illimité et d'une télévision à écran plat avec câble HDMI. Les caractéristiques supplémentaires comprennent une salle de bains avec baignoire, un système de toilettes hygiéniques, une cuisine, un grand réfrigérateur, un grille-pain, un lave-linge et un sèche-linge. Des micro-ondes sont également disponibles dans la chambre pour que vos repas soient toujours chauds. Nous avons également préparé des masques gratuits, de l'alcool-gel, un tapis de yoga, 3 litres d'eau potable par jour, du thé et du café pour votre séjour. Pour plus de divertissement, nous avons une PS4 avec un compte Netflix intégré gratuit à louer. Ceux qui ont besoin de plus d'espace ou de familles, nous avons des suites communicantes plus grandes avec des salons séparés et un balcon disponible. Pour notre service d'entretien ménager, notre personnel désinfectera toutes les surfaces tactiles tous les 2 jours après votre premier test Covid. Nos politiques d'annulation et de modification flexibles vous offrent la tranquillité d'esprit que vous méritez.
Chaque jour, notre personnel vous livrera 3 repas devant votre chambre. Nous avons différentes cuisines, y compris des options asiatiques et occidentales disponibles. L'hôtel a aménagé un espace détente sur le toit qui comprend un centre de remise en forme Sky et un jardin où vous pourrez vous détendre et vous détendre tout en vous imprégnant des toits de Bangkok. Notre seule demande est que vous respectiez les règles de distanciation sociale tout en profitant de nos installations. Afin d'améliorer notre service, Lohas Residences Sukhumvit a également passé la certification «SHA» qui confirme que nous sommes prêts à vous servir. Nous espérons que vous passerez un agréable séjour à Lohas - un appartement avec services hôteliers économique, avec tout le confort de la maison à Sukhumvit, Bangkok.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Personnel médical certifié en veille 24h / 24 et 7j / 7
- Vérification de la température deux fois par jour par un professionnel de la santé interne
- COVID-19 test 2 times (RT-PCR)
- Consultation médicale de base par appel vidéo Transfert du service d'ambulance d'urgence 24/7
- Certificat officiel COVID-19 le jour du départ
- WiFi illimité haut débit et télévision par câble avec 74 chaînes locales et internationales (câble HDMI inclus)
- Eau potable (3 litres par jour), café et thé
- 3 meals per person per day (Premium Indian Vegetarian & Halal & Vegan food packages at additional cost)
- Équipements de chambre gratuits, y compris masques et désinfectant pour les mains
- Transfert gratuit en limousine à la date d'arrivée (BKK ou DMK)
- Tapis de yoga disponible dans la chambre
- PS4 avec compte Netflix gratuit intégré à louer sous réserve de disponibilité
- 20% de réduction sur le menu à la carte du service d'étage
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 107 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
- I loved the service and the attentiveness of all the people who worked during quarantine in Bangkok.
Quiet hotel and the room is clean, bed is comfortable, but most importantly, the people are kind and accommodating to your needs.
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Absolutely beautiful rooftop garden
- Rooftop fitness facility open all day
- Outdoor shower by the pool
- Very kind, accommodating staff
- Hot food delivered on time
- 7-11 Delivery right to your door
- ATM wasn't working for the first few days but it worked on my 3rd day
- Pool closed (probably for COVID measures)
Lohas was the perfect place for my 10-day quarantine. I had a bunch of issues when I got here with my phone service (nothing to do with them- just international tech issues with Verizon) and the staff was so accommodating and willing to help in any way that they could, as they were throughout my entire stay, with anything that I needed. I'm a very picky eater, and I was nervous about the food due to reviews that I had read prior to my stay, but was pleasantly surprised, with the exception of a few meals. Luckily, you can get anything you want delivered from the 7-11! The staff takes care of it all- they order, pick it up and bring it right to your room with a receipt. The rooftop fitness facility is great, but make sure to go in the early morning or later in the evening unless you enjoy working out in the extreme heat/humidity (there is a roof overhead but no AC). Hot water in the shower, AC in the room nice and cold. The rooftop patio garden is breathtaking & well maintained with a beautiful view of the city. I felt at home in my room after a day or two and would hands down stay in this hotel again if I ever need to quarantine in Thailand again :)
4.1 Deluxe Suite
PositifsNégatifs
Overall for me is very good
Full furnished and locate in town
But hotel a bit old and air conditioning use pool air.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
- We had to change our arrival dates a number of times and the hotel changed them promptly and issued new documents for the Thailand Pass very quickly and at no extra charge.
Excellent service and very good staff, we will definitely use here again every time for as long as quarantine hotels are necessary.
4.3 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very clean Room
- Great Food
- Staff Freindly
- Wi-Fi slow and dodgy always having to reconnect
- Exercize Equip in Exercize Room could use servicing or replacement (Treadmills and Bike)
- Shower water choices were cold and colder
nice quiet place to stay, out of the way on at the end of Sukumvit Soi2
typical though Bangkok the furnishings were a bit dated namely the chairs in room a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is!
the wi-fi was slow and notchy in its delivery had to redo the connection as a YouTube video as it was constantly riding the buffers!
note for what ever reason I was not allowed to get a simcard at the airport for my phone,
and there was one offered for sale at the front desk but it was not a carrier I recognized so I passed on that!
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
Positifs
- Television has Netflix!
- Clean room
- Very comfortable bed
- Homely feeling
I had a wonderful stay without the feeling of not being home. Great English speaking staff and amenities. Kitchen was a big plus for me to heat my food incase I wasn’t hungry during meal time.
4.7 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
- Very professional check-in and check out procedures.
- Spacious room layout.
- Good food variety for a week of quarantine. Great to be able to enjoy the roof garden and gym.
I would choose Lohasresidences again. The Covid-19 measures were handeled very professionally. Thank you for having me.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
- Large space, clean rooms
- Complete amenities
- Excellent service minded staff
- Good food
- Strong wifi
- Lovely rooftop (enjoyed sunbathing at the pool area this time)
We keep returning to Lohas as our choice for Test & Go or Quarantine. Main reason for returning has to be the excellent staff. Recommended!
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service was great
- Room was clean
- Location was close to city, shopping and sky train.
The residence location was great, particularly the service on site.
The room was nice and large, clean and well kept.
The experience is good for the service, room, location and price.
4.7 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- ประทับใจตั้งแต่เข้าถึงโรงแรมคือการบริการที่ดี
- ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด
- มีความร่มรื่นจากบรรยากาศภายนอก สีเขียวของต้นไม้
- มีส่วนที่เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนและที่ออกกำลังกายกระจกใส ได้มองเห็นทิวทัศน์ด้านนอกทำให้เพลิดเพลินในการออกกำลังกาย บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
- มีห้อซาวน่า แยกหญิงและชาย พร้อมอ่างจากุชชี่
- ระบบไวไฟบางครั้งไม่เสถียร โดยเฉพาะชั้นดาดฟ้า
- อุปกรณ์ออกกำลังบางตัวดูเก่และชำรุด แต่ยังมีพอและครบที่ออกำลังได้
ฉันชอบที่นี่มาก อาหารรสชาติอร่อย ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด พนักงานบริการดี ฉันอยากให้คนไทยอย่างฉันได้มาอ่านในภาษาไทยของฉันเพื่อมั่นใจที่จะเลือกโรงแรมนี้ เป็นที่พักในเวลามาพักที่เมืองไทย ยิ่งช่วงกักตัวโควิดแบบนี้ การกักตัวไม่ใช่เรื่องสนุกเลย แต่ที่นี่มีสิ่งที่จะทำให้คุณไม่เบื่อเลย
5.0 Deluxe Suite
The Lohas was a nice stay for my Test & Go 1 day Quarantine. The room was comfortable and met all my needs.
4.0 Premier Balcony Suite
Positifs
- Attendus à l’aéroport et embarqués dans un taxi valises désinfectées
- Arrivés à l’hôtel vers 12 h 00
- Test PCR effectué à 13h30 avec résultats à 20h30
- Repas servis en chambre ( basiques mais très bons)
Force est de reconnaître que tout était mis en place pour éviter au mieux une éventuelle contamination
Sur chaussure en plastique fournies , désinfection bagages .
L’hôtel, sans être luxueux, est propre et fonctionnel
Le petit balcon permet de fumer pendant l’attente des résultats
Les repas servis sont bien sûr thaï mais suffisant
Netflix était disponible
A recommander
4.8 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- 1-comfortable and spacious room
- 2-Friendly service
- 3-good covid control system This ensures safety when staying here.
- 4-There are beautiful exercise and relaxation areas.
- 5-Wifi is very good in the room.
- 1-The wifi is not strong at the rooftop.
- 2-elevator is a little bit slowly.
- 3-The fire door knob is difficult to open. want to use some stairs
Like this hotel, it doesn't feel as boring as you think.(7 days AQ) The facilities are enough to be as happy as you want. and feel at home
4.4 Premier Balcony Suite
PositifsNégatifs
Do not forget to bring food from home, everything else was fine. Very good bed a kitchen and a microwave
5.0 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Комфорт
- Простота бронирования
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Хорошая еда
- Чистая комната
- Прекрасный вид
Очень доволен нашим пребыванием из-за профессионального и обслуживающего персонала
Легко рекомендовать
4.2 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good service, well organized.
- Too much plastic around the food, I felt guilty for the planet while eating...
Good, well organized. Food could be better. The view was correct, bed was comfortable. I forgot my phone in their car when they took me from the airport to the hotel. They came to my room to give it back to me.
4.3 One-bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Extremely efficient prior to check in as prompt in responding to emails
- Well organized at the check in for the PCR tests
- Efficient in taking care of the guests
- Maybe the food quality could have been better.
From the time of my enquiry with them, through all the emails conversations prior our check in, during the check in and at the check out, I have found the service at Loyas extremely professional and prompt to my assistance and based on that I will use them or recommend them to my friends.
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
Positifs
- Efficient and professional service with attention to relevant details
Staying at Lohas was a positive comfortable and safe experience. All the facilities provided were of top quality and the staff was attentive and professional
4.8 Deluxe Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service was great
- More than enough food for time I was there.
- Clean
- Conveniently located
- Great value for required stay
- Glad to have fridge to spread out meals provided
- Longer than expected time for COVID test results - though I think that was because it was a Sunday because others I talked to had quick turn-around
- Need a sign for shuttle at airport - took two hotel coordinators to figure out which group I was supposed to be in, and then it was a good 20-30 minute wait for shuttle. OK, but hard when you've been traveling for over 24 hours. I did arrive in the wee hours (about 1am), but it was quite crowded, so not so unusual.
Overall, friendly and professional service at hotel. And in comparing to other nearby hotels, the price was right.
3.9 One-bedroom Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Location
- Staff
- Communication
- Internet signal was unstable
- Food could be better
- Location is good
- One of the treadmills was broken and nobody cares
Honestly, I was happy to stay at Lohas because I liked the service and the staff. I had to give lower marks due to some problems the hotel needs to tackle. Anyway, it’s Bangkok, nice people and fantastic time outside of the room during my Sandbox time here
Images du menu alimentaire