Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 49 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Kasemraj Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
Hotel Refund Policy
FREE Unlimited MODIFICATION is required to be notified to the hotel by email at least 24 hours prior to arrival date.
FREE cancellation is required to be notified to the hotel by email within 24 hrs. prior to arrival date. All the refunds are subject to 500 THB handling fee deducted from your full amount.
In the event that the result of COVID-19 testing during a stay at the hotel is positive Detected as having an infection), the room charge will not be refundable.
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Supérieur 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe avec vue sur la rivière et balcon 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Piscine
- Tapis de yoga
Pour les voyageurs qui souhaitent admirer les images et les sons de Bangkok, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE est le choix parfait. À seulement 28 km, cet établissement 4 étoiles est facilement accessible depuis l'aéroport. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'établissement offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville.
Profitez d'une multiplicité de services et d'équipements incomparables dans cet établissement de Bangkok. Cet établissement propose de nombreuses installations sur place pour satisfaire même les clients les plus exigeants.
Les clients peuvent choisir parmi 50 chambres, qui dégagent toutes une atmosphère de paix et d'harmonie totale. L'établissement propose des équipements fantastiques, dont une piscine extérieure, pour vous aider à vous détendre après une journée bien remplie dans la ville. Quelle que soit la raison de votre visite à Bangkok, CASA VIMAYA RIVERSIDE est le lieu idéal pour une escapade exaltante et passionnante.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- 3 repas par jour avec une cuisine thaïlandaise et occidentale au choix
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- Wifi haut débit gratuit
- Espace détente au bord de la piscine sur le toit après le premier test Covid pendant 1 heure par jour
- Réfrigérateur mini bar
- Bouteilles d'eau gratuites (illimitées)
- Câble HDMI connecté au téléviseur
- Équipements de salle de bain
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 26 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Casa Vimaya Bangkok
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
Positifs
Négatifs
Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception
Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has
a lift.I would recommend
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
Positifs
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- De grandes fenêtres et des portes coulissantes en verre sur le petit balcon, donc l'accès était facile et une vue assez large était disponible.
- Baignoire de bonne taille.
- Les infirmières donnent des instructions sur les vérifications et les tests de température.
- Internet stable et rapide.
- La livraison de nourriture était toujours à l'heure.
- Commander du 7 au 11 était facile et rapide.
- Beaucoup d'eau chaude.
- Tapis de yoga et haltères livrés sur demande.
- On n'avait que de la literie ou des serviettes fraîches sur demande et ils disaient d'accord et rien ne viendrait jusqu'à ce que d'autres demandes soient faites.
- "Riverview" n'est en fait qu'un klong pollué.
- Balcon pas assez large pour s'asseoir confortablement mais se tenir dehors était agréable.
- Le savon pour le corps et le shampoing fournis étaient horribles, apportez le vôtre.
Tout allait bien pour la quarantaine. Un petit réaménagement des meubles a permis d'avoir suffisamment d'espace au sol pour faire de l'exercice. Ils ont fourni une éponge, du savon à vaisselle et du détergent à lessive qui ont tous été très appréciés. J'aurais aimé qu'il y ait un moyen de fournir de la nourriture/de l'eau sans trop de plastique, mais je comprends la difficulté que cause la situation. Je me sentirais à l'aise de recommander cet hôtel à des amis ou à la famille s'ils avaient besoin de se mettre en quarantaine à Bangkok.
4.3 Superior
Positifs
15 nuits, c'est long pour rester dans une petite chambre d'hôtel, mais pour 2 personnes, Casa Vimaya est d'un bon rapport qualité-prix. Je recommande de prendre une chambre avec un balcon qui fait face au canal car elle offre une bonne vue sur la faune (poissons, varans, oiseaux, etc.)
La cuisine thaïlandaise est assez bonne et la nourriture étrangère est correcte, mais vous pouvez également commander un menu moyennant un supplément et j'ai trouvé que c'était assez bon.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- La nourriture (c'était bien que je puisse choisir mon menu à l'avance.
- Vue
- Balcon
- CA
- Aucune chance de sortir
- Pas de nettoyage
- Petite chambre
Même si je n'ai pas pu sortir une seule fois pendant mon séjour, le balcon a fait une grande différence ! La nourriture était bonne !
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service très attentionné
- La chambre était spacieuse et confortable
- 14 jours c'est beaucoup trop long
- Vacciné, testé 4 fois, difficile de comprendre pourquoi 16 jours ?
L'hôtel et le personnel étaient très bien. Cependant, je recommanderais aux visiteurs d'attendre jusqu'à ce qu'ils soient réduits à 7 ou 10 jours, car 16 jours étaient presque insupportables. Peut-être que les représentants du gouvernement devraient essayer eux-mêmes 16 jours.
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
- Réponse très rapide et bonne par e-mails et messagerie.
- La nourriture était bonne et plus que suffisante.
- Le balcon a rendu mon séjour beaucoup plus facile.
Je pouvais voir la rivière depuis le balcon. Le balcon est orienté vers l'est, il est donc normal de rester sur le balcon toute la journée.
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
Positifs
Négatifs
- Hôtel propre et calme avec balcon (bien sûr, vous devez commander et payer pour cela). J'ai commandé le petit déjeuner continental pour chaque matin et la cuisine thaïlandaise pour le déjeuner et le dîner et l'OMI, la nourriture était excellente.
- Sélection de télévision anglaise très limitée MAIS leur Internet super rapide a compensé cela pour que je puisse regarder tout ce que je voulais en ligne. Les A-Holes au-dessus de moi nourrissant les pigeons (ce n'est pas la faute de l'hôtel et ils ont même des pancartes disant aux gens de ne pas le faire). Vous remarquerez beaucoup de déchets provenant de la livraison de nourriture - le plastique - il s'empile très rapidement. Je ne suis pas un adepte des arbres, mais la quantité de déchets plastiques que j'ai générés pendant 10 jours était décourageante.
Je les ai reçus le 5/5/2021 et je n'ai eu à faire que 10 jours de quarantaine. Si j'étais arrivé 12 heures plus tard, il aurait cloué 4 jours et 13000 Baht (ma facture de 10 jours était de 35K Baht). Leur politique 7-11 est excellente - ils ne paient que 10% sur tout ce que vous commandez - ce qui est excellent car d'autres endroits facturent des frais fixes (~ 100 Baht) pour chaque voyage. Comme je l'ai déjà mentionné, la cuisine thaïlandaise est excellente. Cela a fait du déjeuner et des dîners quelque chose à espérer. Choses à apporter - Ustensiles de cuisine en métal (j'ai oublié jusqu'à ce que je sois dans l'avion - alors j'ai entaillé un ensemble d'Eva Air - ils étaient petits mais ils fonctionnaient beaucoup mieux que l'hôtel ne fournissait une fourchette et une cuillère en plastique - ils n'ont pas donné de couteau en plastique ). La nourriture sera probablement froide à l'arrivée devant votre porte - mais le fait d'avoir un micro-ondes a résolu ce problème. La grande baignoire était un avantage. ASQ est nécessaire mais bizarre de s'y habituer. À votre arrivée, vous ne parlez qu'à l'infirmière pendant que vos bagages sont transportés jusqu'à votre chambre. Après l'infirmière, c'est dans ta chambre. Personne dans le hall. Je n'ai quitté la salle que deux fois pour mes tests COVID et le 10e dernier jour pour partir.
Images du menu alimentaire