Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 166 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 72 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 de manière prioritaire, et Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 34m²
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70m²
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Le Solitaire Bangkok propose un confort 4 étoiles dans des chambres spacieuses dotées d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite, à 10 minutes à pied de la station de Skytrain Nana. Il propose une piscine extérieure et un petit-déjeuner buffet.
Un accès Internet illimité, un accès rapide aux services de l'hôtel et des guides de voyage sont également mis à la disposition des clients.
Le Solitaire Bangkok propose des navettes gratuites en tuk-tuk vers les stations de Skytrain Nana et Asoke BTS. Il se trouve à 5 minutes en voiture de la station de MRT Sukhumvit et propose un parking gratuit.
Les logements climatisés sont équipés d'une télévision par câble à écran plat et de prises électriques internationales. La salle de bains privative est pourvue de peignoirs et d'un sèche-cheveux.
Vous pourrez faire de l'exercice dans la salle de sport. Les autres installations comprennent un centre d'affaires et un hammam. Le Club Sky Lounge offre des vues spectaculaires et d'autres avantages exclusivement pour les clients séjournant dans les chambres Club Sky des étages 10 à 15.
Pendant votre séjour au Solitaire, vous pourrez profiter de rafraîchissements et regarder les derniers matchs de football en direct au Traders Bar & Kitchen ou dans un cadre plus relaxant tout en nageant dans la piscine du bar Aquar. @Spice est ouvert toute la journée et sert un délicieux petit-déjeuner et des plats à la carte composés de cuisines locales et internationales.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
- *********************************
- Room for 1 night
- 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
- 3 meals per person
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
- 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
- *********************************
- Room for 2 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
- *********************************
- Room for 5 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- //// All package include ////
- 25% discount for Laundry service
- 20% discount for Food and beverage
- Smart TV avec chaînes nationales et internationales
- Accès Internet Wi-Fi gratuit
- Eau potable gratuite, plateau / bouilloire
- Masques, désinfectant pour les mains et thermomètre gratuits
- Transfert du service d'ambulance d'urgence 24 heures sur 24 de l'hôtel à l'hôpital
But
4.1/5
Très bien
Basé sur 21 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Solitaire Bangkok Sukhumvit 11VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
2.4 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
- No one pick up the phone calls
- After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
- PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around
After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Positifs Négatifs
Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room
4.2 Grand Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean hotel
- Nice room layout
The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.
3.8 Grand Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Comfortable Bed
- Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
- Air conditioning almost too good
- Made me feel very welcome
- Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
- They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
- Room service was poor
- Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
- Breakfast was not automatically delivered
I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.
4.8 Grand Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service
- Staff
- Room
- Procedures
- Transport
I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
- The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient.
Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.
I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.
3.7 Grand Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
- It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.
All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Front Desk efficient
- Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
- Nice and big room
- Very big bathtub european size, nice
- Carpets in room a bit worn-down
- Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,
everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.
2.3 Grand Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room was clean
- PCR test immediately on site
- PCR results came in on time, as stated
- food was cold and ordinary
- no choices of food
- no service
It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ
พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.
The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
Positifs
- Qualité de la nourriture
- Le jacuzzi et le balcon accélèrent l'ASQ
- Confort
- TV avec Chromecast intégré
J'ai choisi le solitaire pour la quarantaine, c'était comme annoncé, nourriture excellente et abondante, confort de luxe, grand balcon dans un quartier résidentiel donc pas trop de bruit de voiture et de sirènes
Je choisirais à nouveau si je devais en refaire un deuxième !
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bon choix de nourriture, y compris indienne. Le personnel était très attentif à mes besoins. Si je demandais quelque chose, ils le réparaient et rapidement.
- La chambre n'a pas été nettoyée. Cela dit, je ne l'ai jamais demandé mais je m'y serais attendu. Mais devoir changer de place pendant des heures n'était pas non plus un arrangement idéal, c'est pourquoi je n'en ai pas parlé.
Le service informatique était bon et a ajouté ma solution IPTV à la liste blanche. Je recommanderais de prendre un câble HDMI avec vous si vous avez un tel boîtier. L'hôtel m'a fourni une rallonge :)
3.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bon niveau.
- Calme et privé.
- À ma demande, le personnel a fourni/acheté les articles requis.
- J'ai été transféré dans une chambre standard supérieure, mais je n'ai pas pu trouver de pantoufles à porter.
- Pas de balcon, pas d'air frais, fenêtres scellées (c'était pourtant indiqué dans la description).
- Impossible de contrôler complètement le système de climatisation. Bien trop compliqué.
- J'ai connecté mon disque dur portable à la télévision de l'hôtel pour regarder/écouter mes favoris. Lorsque j'ai ouvert mon disque à la maison, j'ai trouvé la moitié de mes fichiers mp3 corrompus avec de nouveaux contenus ou illisibles.
Expérience déprimante malgré le personnel faisant de son mieux pour rendre mon séjour agréable. Fenêtres scellées, pas de balcon, les matériaux recyclés artificiels du climatiseur ne remplaceront jamais l'air frais.
Hôtel de bon niveau et design cependant. Tout le nécessaire de base fourni. J'ai trouvé le choix et la qualité de la nourriture très bons. Le personnel s'acquittait bien des tâches obligatoires qui lui étaient imposées, maintenant l'hygiène la priorité absolue. Ils ont été très utiles pour fournir/acheter les articles que j'ai commandés. Un bon service et de bons soins ont compensé le sentiment général d'être soupçonné d'importer d'horribles menaces pour la santé de l'étranger... Des quantités massives de plastique ont été utilisées pour la restauration...
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Positifs
Négatifs
- Chambre d'excellente taille
- Propre moderne
- Femme et 2 téléviseurs
- Qualité et choix des aliments acceptables
- Réservation facile
- Personnel efficace
- Service amical
- Installations et personnel de test médical v bien
- Assiettes et couverts disponibles.
- Qualité de la nourriture mitigée, surtout après un changement évident de personnel
- Manque de communication même en utilisant LINE
- Besoin de fournir votre propre dentifrice.
- Pas de balcon
Globalement, un bon séjour pour mon 1er ASQ thaïlandais. Heureux d'avoir sélectionné Solataire et recommanderai à d'autres.
Heureux de ne pas utiliser d'assiettes et de couverts en plastique tous les jours car ce type de chambre avait un petit coin cuisine avec micro-ondes, évier, réfrigérateur, tasses, café, thé, assiettes et couverts.
Après avoir visité d'autres hôtels Q, le personnel pourrait faire plus sur une mise à jour quotidienne sur la ligne avec des noms ou un dialogue général.
Seules les personnes qui vous parlent vraiment sont l'infirmière mais n'ont jamais introduit le nom, etc.
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Positifs
Négatifs
- Tout était merveilleusement
Je remercie tous les trucs du gouvernement thaïlandais... depuis mon arrêt à l'aéroport jusqu'à la fin de ma quarantaine.
Merci à l'infirmière de l'hôtel.. merci aux choses de l'immigration. Merci aux choses de l'hôtel
merci encore
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
Positifs
- Grande chambre avec réfrigérateur, micro-ondes, salon séparé et baignoire.
- Réactif aux demandes.
La suite était propre et grande. Quelques problèmes d'entretien mineurs, le sol en mousse de caoutchouc se déformait. Belle baignoire. La nourriture était correcte, rien de spécial. Mon plus gros problème est que j'ai déposé un acompte de 5000 bahts, mais que je voulais passer à une suite. Ils m'ont dit de réserver sur le site Web, ce qui était un mauvais conseil. J'ai dû payer le prix total (dépôt non crédité), et quand j'ai demandé mon dépôt, ils ont dit que cela prendrait 1 à 2 mois, ce qui est ridicule. Cela devrait prendre un ou deux jours, ou simplement me rembourser en espèces. Je serai surpris si je le récupère.
