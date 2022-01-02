Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 150 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Bangpakok9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 34m²
฿15,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Piscine
- Tapis de yoga
La salle a manger 44m²
฿27,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Chambre communicante - 2 chambres 87m²
฿35,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Le Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 propose un hébergement moderne sur Sukhumvit 11, à seulement 5 minutes à pied de la station de métro aérien Nana BTS. Offrant une vue sur les toits de Bangkok, il dispose d'une piscine extérieure et d'un parking gratuit.
Le Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 se trouve à quelques pas des lieux de vie nocturne populaires de la région. L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi se trouve à 45 minutes en voiture de l'hôtel.
Les chambres spacieuses et climatisées du Mercure Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 disposent d'une élégante salle de bains privative et d'une télévision à écran plat. Chacune comprend un plateau / bouilloire, un minibar et un service d'étage 24h / 24. Un transfert gratuit vers l'hôpital international de Bumrungrad, la station de BTS Nana et le Sofitel Sukhumvit Bangkok peut être organisé sur demande.
Le centre de remise en forme bien équipé propose une séance d'entraînement rafraîchissante, ainsi que sa télévision et ses chaînes musicales. L'hôtel propose également un bureau d'excursions et un centre d'affaires. L'hôpital international de Bamrungrad se trouve à seulement 800 mètres de l'établissement.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test Covid-19 à l'hôtel de votre séjour
- Accès 24 heures sur 24 aux services infirmiers et consultation sur demande
- Service d'ambulance d'urgence 24 heures sur 24, y compris le transfert de l'hôtel à l'hôpital
- Service de télémédecine quotidien disponible (supplément de 500 THB par fois)
- Trois repas par jour avec des options thaïlandaises, indiennes, japonaises et occidentales au choix
- Transferts en limousine de l'aéroport à l'hôtel
- Collations de bienvenue et boisson gazeuse à l'arrivée
- Chambre équipée d'un plateau / bouilloire et d'eau potable
- Kit de sécurité comprenant un masque individuel, un désinfectant pour les mains et un thermomètre Accès Internet haut débit gratuit
- Smart TV de 43 pouces avec 55 chaînes pour le divertissement personnel et Netflix
- L'hôtel fournira deux paires de chaussures pour les espaces intérieurs et extérieurs
But
4.3/5
Très bien
Basé sur 32 Commentaires
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Delay in Responding to Email
Overall it was an excellent service by Mercure Sukhumvit 11. Well organized from airport transit to hotel (dedicated hotel representative waiting at airport arrival gate). Covid RT-PCR was done at the hotel and result less than 24hrs. Food (packed meal) was good. Room was very spacious and nearby BTS (250meters). Only improvement needed is time for quicker email respond on hotel booking by reservation team ( understandable they are handling hundreds of email daily). Overall excellent service.
3.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
Excellent pick up, room good, food poor, booking process very bad nothing to do with AQ but the hotel itself
3.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- 2nd time at this hotel for quarantine purposes
- ideal location (close to home)
- available room space great also for working
- AQ measures and processes works very well
- Got late test result
- food may be better
Hotel provides very good AQ related measures and processes - I recommend this hotel for family stay and or single stay
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Nobody knocked my room door to tell me my meal was ready
Good organization from airport till checkout. Nevertheless, that’s a pity not to use swimming pool although I was negative while entering Thailand
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Food timing and packing was excellent
I hope next time when they get the pcr results to inform us as soon as possible,instead of we are waiting in the room,otherwise everything is excellent
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Big Room
- Comfortable
- Good WiFi
- They mistaken my arrival airport and sent the pick up to Suvarnabhumi instead of Don Mueang.
- No response via their LINE app.
The whole process was seamless. Only issue was they mistaken my arrival airport and I needed to wait an hour for my airport pickup.
2.3 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
- 30+ mins wait at the airport for the Hotel Bus.
- 15 mins wait at Hotel for Check
At hotel car park where Covid PCR Test was undertaken, they had mix up with my recorded images taken in the bus and my own personal details.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Exceptionally clean and spacious deluxe room with city view and bathtub (complimentary). Being able to have a dip in the bathtub after a long flight is just beyond necessary.
- The bed and linen are very clean and so comfy.
- Air Conditioning is working well. Fresh air and cold.
- The bathroom is very clean.
- Capsule Coffee Machine Boncafe with 3 capsules.
- Dilmah Teabags and 2 bottles of water.
- Has one sofa in the room.
- Prompt responsive Reservation Team (Thank you Khun June and Duane)
- Check-in Team and Concierge: friendly, helpful and efficient.
- The PCR test can be done till late in the night even you got a late flight.
- The Airport pick-up procedure is well carried out with the safety and security of the guest being the priority. They took a pic of me when I got in the car.
- None. The portion of the food could have been improved but they are fresh-cooked, warm and yummy.
I had a really pleasant stay at this hotel and enjoyed my Test and Go time. With the above positive things, I would highly recommend anyone to stay at Mercure Hotel Sukhumvit 11.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Have dinner ready for me when I check in about 8 pm in the evening, very thoughtful.
Everything is good and fast from Airport pick up, Check in, Swab Test & Results. There were option for Breakfast & Lunch as well.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff was very professional and responsive to questions and concerns.
- Food was good and delivered on time.
- Room was clean and comfortable
- Had some issues with connecting to the WIFI but it was good after I learned how to connect
Overall very pleased with my experience with Mercure Test and Go package. Cost was reasonable. Service at the airport was professional and quick. Room was good. They had the PCR testing set up in an underground parking garage which was a little weird but that also was done professional and the tech was pleasant. I did not sleep at all that night but it was because I was worried about the test results. No fault of the hotel. Definitely would recommend the Mercure Sukhumvit 11 Hotel for others coming to Thailand.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean property. Helpful staff.
- On alert when food was set outside of the room. Cold food!
It's a four-star property in Bangkok. It is want you expect. Staff was helpful.
Report showed Negative RTP test at 8 pm on arrival date yet was not notified until 13:00 hrs the following day. Had to call the front desk twice to follow up with the results.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Quick covid test turnaround. Lovely food and large room
Great value and recommend room is amazing and bed is the best I have slept in for ages. Staff are so friendly
4.7 Deluxe Room
Good hotel, with good service and very comfortable rooms. WiFi worked very well and the staff were very polite.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Bed is big and comfortable
- Desk area for working
- Plenty of water
- Strong Wifi
Overall it was a good , comfortable stay, the room was quite big, staff were on hand whenever you needed anything
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good food
- Big room
- Clean
- Well kept ASQ measures
Good food menu, room as per my expectation, supporting staff, only thing to be included is hot water shower..
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The front desk is very helpful and attentive.
- Food portion is a bit small. Drinks only tea, coffee and office juice only.
The hotel room is clean and well setup. The food portion is a little small, especially some food. Some order, get meal and no rice or carbo. The drinks only have tea, coffee and orange juice. Can use more variety. TV program also limited, only real movie channel.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious room
- Good food
- Nice staff
- Well equipped
My stay here was very comfortable...the food also was good...the staff was very cooperative...good option for quarantine
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff are able to communicate in English and are responsive to requests.
- Able to go to pool deck for 45 minutes for first negative PCR result.
- All meals were served on time and warm.
- Generous food portions and the Indian food (dhal, butter chicken & masala chicken) is fabulous!
- Poor soundproofing. The guest staying in room above kept dragging the furniture and stomping across the room.
I enjoyed my quarantine with Mercure! I will come back again for the Indian food! I would highly recommend Mercure for quarantine.
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Hotel and medical staff are very attentive.
- Due to quarantine procedures, room can not be cleaned for 14 days.
If hotel can provide vacuum cleaner and/or mob in the room, it would help a lot in maintaining good hygiene.
4.8 Family Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean
- Good WiFi
- Good service
- Some meals were a bit under seasoned.
We were happy with the services even before arriving to the hotel. The staff was helpful and quick in helping us with paperwork requested by the government. The room was quiet spacious and clean. There was a variety of food choices. It was a comfortable stay.
Hôtels Test & Go proximité