Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 79 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Phayathai 1
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 de manière prioritaire, et Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 is no longer operating as an ASQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Le Salil Hotel est situé le long des rues animées de Sukhumvit et à quelques pas de la station de Skytrain Thonglor.
Les chambres sont décorées dans un style contemporain et sont dotées de plusieurs équipements pour rendre votre séjour confortable. Il comprend la climatisation, une télévision à écran LCD de 81 cm, un lecteur DVD et une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite.
L'hôpital Camillian est situé à 1,8 km.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test de dépistage par PCR COVID-19 3 fois effectué sur la propriété
- Service d'ambulance d'urgence 24 heures sur 24 de l'hôtel à l'hôpital
- Infirmière autorisée en attente 24 heures sur 24
- Consultation médicale 24 heures sur 24 via l'hôpital Phiyathai 1
- Service de transfert gratuit de l'aéroport à l'hôtel
- Repas en pension complète comprenant le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner
- Internet haut débit gratuit
- Salle de bain avec baignoire et douche
- 77 chaînes de télévision locales et internationales
- Assistance sur appel 24 heures sur 24
- Les équipements des chambres comprennent un four micro-ondes, un réfrigérateur et du café et du thé gratuits
- Kit de bricolage pendant le séjour
- Remise de 20% sur le menu du service d'étage
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 12 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
3.7 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staffs are very friendly.
- Room is clean.
- Room space is a bit small
Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Punctual collection at the airport
- Immediate Pcr test upon arrival
- Friendly Stuff
- Delicious and a lot of food
- Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels
- Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight
Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage
- Food was ok but nothing special
Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm.
Comfortable bed.
No complaints.
I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok.
1.8 Superior Room
i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late).
i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver.
but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money.
3.8 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy.
- No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was.
Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive.
3.9 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- great service, very nice staff
- very good location
- the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!
- before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly.
However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food!
Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem!
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
Positifs
Négatifs
- Grand lit confortable
- Paisible et calme
- Nourriture délicieuse
- Nombre limité de chaînes de télévision
- Pas de service de nettoyage des chambres pendant 15 jours entiers
Chambre agréable et confortable avec un grand choix de plats. Le seul inconvénient est qu'il n'y a que 2 chaînes de télévision en anglais
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel très attentionné
- Nourriture excellente
- Chambre très propre
- Chambre bien équipée
- Systèmes Asq simples à.suivre
J'ai été accueilli à l'aéroport et transféré à l'hôtel très efficacement.
L'hôtel était excellent tout au long de mon séjour
3.6 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel amical
- Salle de bain propre
- Internet haut débit
- Chambre poussiéreuse avec des fourmis
- Frais supplémentaires à l'arrivée en raison d'un vol depuis l'Afrique du Sud
Confortable pendant le séjour avec un prix bon marché. Mais pas le meilleur choix.
3.2 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel est serviable.
- Excellente connexion Wi-Fi.
- La nourriture n'est pas très agréable.
- Sans nettoyer la chambre pendant 2 semaines la rend sale.
Être enfermé dans une pièce pendant 2 semaines sans air frais et sans contact humain est horrible. Cela pourrait être nocif pour la santé mentale.
3.3 Superior Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Équipements et draps propres mais en mauvais état
- Micro-ondes et réfrigérateur
- Vaisselle en porcelaine et service de vaisselle en acier inoxydable
- Service client et service de restauration rapide et réactif
- Nourriture supplémentaire demandée et reçue (œuf à la coque) chaque petit-déjeuner
- Chaise de bureau avec dossier demandée et reçue
- Draps déchirés, vieux oreillers
- Tabouret (sans dossier) sans chaise
- A fait un effort pour changer les draps - remplacer les draps king-size en quarantaine sans aide assez difficile
- La nourriture était abondante, typique de la cantine du personnel local - certains choix sont bons, d'autres horribles - les touristes peu familiarisés avec la cuisine "maison" trouveraient probablement la nourriture inacceptable.
- La livraison de nourriture à l'extérieur s'est bien déroulée.
A répondu à mon besoin d'envoyer des documents à mon avocat.
Je reviendrais ici seulement si nécessaire pour mettre en quarantaine un budget limité.
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs
- Bon service, la vitesse WIFI était l'excellence
Bonne expérience de quarantaine ici, bon personnel et service. La vitesse Internet était de 100 Mbps et facile à connecter.
Hôtels Test & Go proximité