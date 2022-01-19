Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 79 Chambres Hôpital partenaire Phayathai 1

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 de manière prioritaire, et Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Le Salil Hotel est situé le long des rues animées de Sukhumvit et à quelques pas de la station de Skytrain Thonglor. Les chambres sont décorées dans un style contemporain et sont dotées de plusieurs équipements pour rendre votre séjour confortable. Il comprend la climatisation, une télévision à écran LCD de 81 cm, un lecteur DVD et une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite. L'hôpital Camillian est situé à 1,8 km.

Commodités / caractéristiques Test de dépistage par PCR COVID-19 3 fois effectué sur la propriété

Service d'ambulance d'urgence 24 heures sur 24 de l'hôtel à l'hôpital

Infirmière autorisée en attente 24 heures sur 24

Consultation médicale 24 heures sur 24 via l'hôpital Phiyathai 1

Service de transfert gratuit de l'aéroport à l'hôtel

Repas en pension complète comprenant le petit-déjeuner, le déjeuner et le dîner

Internet haut débit gratuit

Salle de bain avec baignoire et douche

77 chaînes de télévision locales et internationales

Assistance sur appel 24 heures sur 24

Les équipements des chambres comprennent un four micro-ondes, un réfrigérateur et du café et du thé gratuits

Kit de bricolage pendant le séjour

Remise de 20% sur le menu du service d'étage

But 4.0 /5 Très bien Basé sur 12 Commentaires Notation 5 Excellent 4 Très bien 2 Moyenne 1 Pauvres 0 Terrible

🇭🇰 Man Chung Chan Arrivé le 03/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room Positifs Staffs are very friendly.

Room is clean. Négatifs Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.

Room is clean. Négatifs Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time. 🇩🇪 Melanie Grote Arrivé le 05/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positifs Punctual collection at the airport

Immediate Pcr test upon arrival

Friendly Stuff

Delicious and a lot of food

Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels Négatifs Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization. 🇬🇧 Murray Darling Arrivé le 24/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positifs Clean

Comfortable

Quiet

Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage Négatifs Food was ok but nothing special Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm. Comfortable bed. No complaints. I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok. 🇫🇷 benjamin gaydon Arrivé le 18/11/2021 1.8 Superior Room i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late). i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver. but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money. 🇬🇧 Richard John Rees Arrivé le 12/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room Positifs Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy. Négatifs No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was. Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive. 🇹🇭 Kan B. Arrivé le 03/11/2021 3.9 Superior Room Positifs great service, very nice staff

very good location Négatifs unclean

food problem the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!

before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly. However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food! Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem! 🇹🇭 Pakinee Thienpaitoon Arrivé le 08/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer Positifs Grand lit confortable

Paisible et calme

Nourriture délicieuse Négatifs Nombre limité de chaînes de télévision

Pas de service de nettoyage des chambres pendant 15 jours entiers Chambre agréable et confortable avec un grand choix de plats. Le seul inconvénient est qu'il n'y a que 2 chaînes de télévision en anglais 🇬🇧 David Baxter Arrivé le 12/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer Positifs Personnel très attentionné

Nourriture excellente

Chambre très propre

Chambre bien équipée

Systèmes Asq simples à.suivre Négatifs Rien J'ai été accueilli à l'aéroport et transféré à l'hôtel très efficacement. L'hôtel était excellent tout au long de mon séjour 🇹🇭 Sujittra Charoenrat Arrivé le 12/04/2021 3.6 Superior Room Positifs Personnel amical

Salle de bain propre

Internet haut débit Négatifs Chambre poussiéreuse avec des fourmis

Frais supplémentaires à l'arrivée en raison d'un vol depuis l'Afrique du Sud Confortable pendant le séjour avec un prix bon marché. Mais pas le meilleur choix. 🇲🇲 Aung Soe Min Arrivé le 05/06/2021 3.2 Superior Room Positifs Le personnel est serviable.

Excellente connexion Wi-Fi. Négatifs La nourriture n'est pas très agréable.

Sans nettoyer la chambre pendant 2 semaines la rend sale. Être enfermé dans une pièce pendant 2 semaines sans air frais et sans contact humain est horrible. Cela pourrait être nocif pour la santé mentale. 🇨🇦 Julie Munro Arrivé le 23/05/2021 3.3 Superior Room Positifs Équipements et draps propres mais en mauvais état

Micro-ondes et réfrigérateur

Vaisselle en porcelaine et service de vaisselle en acier inoxydable

Service client et service de restauration rapide et réactif

Nourriture supplémentaire demandée et reçue (œuf à la coque) chaque petit-déjeuner

Chaise de bureau avec dossier demandée et reçue Négatifs Draps déchirés, vieux oreillers

Tabouret (sans dossier) sans chaise

A fait un effort pour changer les draps - remplacer les draps king-size en quarantaine sans aide assez difficile

La nourriture était abondante, typique de la cantine du personnel local - certains choix sont bons, d'autres horribles - les touristes peu familiarisés avec la cuisine "maison" trouveraient probablement la nourriture inacceptable.

La livraison de nourriture à l'extérieur s'est bien déroulée. A répondu à mon besoin d'envoyer des documents à mon avocat. Je reviendrais ici seulement si nécessaire pour mettre en quarantaine un budget limité. 🇹🇭 Songwut Tamboon Arrivé le 28/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positifs Bon service, la vitesse WIFI était l'excellence Bonne expérience de quarantaine ici, bon personnel et service. La vitesse Internet était de 100 Mbps et facile à connecter.