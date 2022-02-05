BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Palace Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.8
note avec
1940 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Palace Hotel - Image 5
+40 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
100% DÉPÔT
11 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 300 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Petcharavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 121 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Bangkok Palace Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Bangkok Palace Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Supérieur 28
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite 56
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon

Destiné aux grands groupes à la recherche d'un hébergement économique, le Bangkok Palace Hotel offre un emplacement idéal pour les touristes, les magasins et les destinations de divertissement populaires. Un séjour ici offre une saveur plus locale à l'expérience des clients, le quartier étant plutôt résidentiel, ce qui signifie que de nombreuses options de restauration authentique seront disponibles. L'établissement dispose d'une piscine extérieure et d'un centre de remise en forme. Des services de baby-sitting peuvent être organisés pour les parents qui ont besoin de sortir seuls. Veuillez entrer vos dates sur notre formulaire de réservation en ligne sécurisé pour effectuer une réservation à Bangkok Palace Hotel.

VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
3.8/5
Très bien
Basé sur 11 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
5
Très bien
2
Moyenne
3
Pauvres
0
Terrible
1
Si vous étiez un client de Bangkok Palace Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Bangkok Palace Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇩🇪Lumdoun Koester

Révisé le 05/02/2022
Arrivé le 10/01/2022
3.3 Superior
Positifs     
  • ห้องพักดีสะอาด กว้าง
Négatifs
  • ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)

ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน

🇸🇬Estelle Ng

Révisé le 17/01/2022
Arrivé le 01/01/2022
4.8 Superior
Positifs     
  • The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
Négatifs
  • I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.

Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.

🇮🇳Sanjay Lakra

Révisé le 07/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
4.3 Superior
Positifs     
  • Comfortable room
Négatifs
  • Wifi slow

It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.

🇲🇲Wannasiri VANASARI

Révisé le 08/11/2021
Arrivé le 30/10/2021
4.7 Superior
Positifs     
  • stay satisfied
Négatifs
  • non

Hello AQ/ASQ Team,

My feedback.

I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.

For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test. I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.

To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.

This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/ I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.

Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.

With regards, Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)

🇸🇬Thomas Yeap Chee Kaet

Révisé le 22/10/2021
Arrivé le 06/10/2021
3.7 Superior
Positifs     
  • Nil
Négatifs
  • Nil

Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.

🇲🇲Nan Aye Kham Oo

Révisé le 15/10/2021
Arrivé le 29/09/2021
5.0 Superior

I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.

🇹🇭Dr.Savanit Boonyasuwat

Révisé le 06/10/2021
Arrivé le 22/09/2021
5.0 Superior
Positifs     
  • อาหารดี ห้องสะอาด
Négatifs
  • อาหารซ้ำ

โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี

🇷🇴Ioan Paul Daniliuc

Révisé le 10/09/2021
Arrivé le 03/09/2021
1.0 Superior
Positifs     
  • Some employees here were friendly
Négatifs
  • No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness

The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here. I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.

🇿🇦Coert Pieter Camm

Révisé le 08/09/2021
Arrivé le 02/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Positifs     
  • 1) Food was good
  • 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
  • 3) Rooms are clean and need
Négatifs
  • 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
  • one hour

Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills

🇮🇩Junaidi

Révisé le 27/08/2021
Arrivé le 18/08/2021
3.3 Superior
Positifs     
  • Good arrangement for arrival
  • room clean and well prepared
  • staffs are very polite
Négatifs
  • there are people smoking in the room
  • not good in arranging vegetarian meal
  • few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding

Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared

🇹🇭No

Révisé le 18/08/2021
Arrivé le 02/08/2021
2.8 Superior
Positifs     
  • Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
Négatifs
  • Noisy from the express way

The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

1091 /336 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rachthavee Bangkok , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Hôtels partenaires

Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
note avec
2655 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
note avec
2 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La paume d'argent
7.9
note avec
461 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel Tango Vibrant Living
7.7
note avec
3050 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Movenpick BDMS Wellness Resort
8.8
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Centara Watergate Pavillion à Bangkok
8.7
note avec
678 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Indra Regent
7.2
note avec
1145 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Best Western Premier Sukhumvit
8.2
note avec
959 Commentaires
De ฿-1
FuramaXclusive Sukhumvit
7.6
note avec
564 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Aspira Skyy Sukhumvit 1
7.2
note avec
446 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok
6.7
note avec
1097 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU