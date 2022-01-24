Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 140 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre standard lit queen 24m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,000 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
฿37,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
Situé le long d'un tronçon animé, l'Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 propose 161 chambres bien conçues avec petit-déjeuner Express Start gratuit et une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite disponible dans tout l'hôtel. Il est entouré d'une gamme passionnante de restaurants, de vie nocturne et de divertissements, et se trouve à seulement 5 minutes à pied de la station de métro aérien Nana BTS. L'hôpital international de Bumrungrad se trouve à 10 minutes en voiture.
Les chambres modernes et climatisées disposent d'une literie confortable, d'une station d'accueil pour iPod et d'une télévision à écran LED de 102 cm avec chaînes du câble / satellite. La chambre comprend également un coffre-fort et un bureau. La salle de bains privative comprend des articles de toilette gratuits et une douche de massage multifonction.
À l'Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, les installations comprennent des restaurants, un bar, un centre de remise en forme sur le toit ouvert 24h / 24, un espace Internet avec des ordinateurs et une réception ouverte 24h / 24. Un service de femme de chambre quotidien gratuit est assuré et une blanchisserie en libre-service avec lave-linge et sèche-linge est également à votre disposition. Un parking public gratuit est disponible.
Située au rez-de-chaussée, la grande salle est ouverte toute la journée et sert le petit-déjeuner de 6h00 à 10h00, des collations et des boissons. Des pâtisseries, des plats internationaux et locaux sont également disponibles. Le Coffee Club, ouvert 24h / 24, sert une cuisine et des boissons internationales. BREW sert des bières et des cidres importés, tandis que le Danial Thaiger propose un menu de hamburgers. L'épicerie ouverte 24h / 24 sert une sélection de plats et de boissons.
Un service de navette de l'hôtel Tuk Tuk est disponible tous les jours de 8h30 à 16h30, toutes les heures. Les discothèques telles que Havana Social, Insanity Club et Levels sont à quelques pas, et il y a beaucoup de choix pour les bars et les restaurants à proximité. Des commerces tels que le centre commercial Terminal 21 et Central Embassy sont accessibles à pied ou à quelques minutes en train. L'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi est accessible en 30 minutes de route environ.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- 2 fois le dépistage des brins pour Covid 19 - RT-PCR en temps réel
- En cas d'infection, l'hôpital Piyavate sera responsable et en coordination avec le patient
- Service d'ambulance sur demande
- 24 heures de service d'infirmière professionnelle à l'hôtel
- Consultant médical de base 2 fois par appel vidéo
- Haut niveau de propreté par IHG Clean Promise
- TV, Internet Wi-Fi haut débit, cafetière et théière
- Service de transfert aller simple de l'aéroport à l'hôtel
- 2 meals on 1st day for Test and Go package. Full board meals for AQ 7 and 10 days package
- Tapis de yoga disponible sur demande
- 10% discount on laundry service
- Personnel de réception 24h / 24
But
3.9/5
Très bien
Basé sur 37 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
3.4 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nothing positive to report during a quarantine...
- No opening windows/ balcony
- Very expensive for a jailhouse service level
All in all, the staff was very nice and attentive to my needs
I decided to really keep in my room at all time, so I did endure 7 days by myself.
At least I was able to work online thanks to the (most of the time) good WiFi connection provided.
This bedroom did not have any opening window, that was the most difficult thing to deal with, not to be able to take a breath out of 24/7 air con (even if air quality in Bangkok was particularly low during that week).
I would not want to experience that level of boredom again.
3.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Stay 1 day test and go
organization perfect
after arrival in bkk
at 6 a.m., drive to the test center, then to the hotel, at 4 p.m. the result was there and i could go out
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Was reasonably good hotel for its price and location. I wish more attention was paid to the food. The lobby / foyer was seemingly disorganised.
3.6 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
Positifs
- Good food and friendly personal
All ok , good food, friendly service, good pick up at airport, working fast , get message to leave hotel about 20 hours
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean room
- comfy mattress
- great services
- Surrounded by many good restaurants
- Not that close to BTS station, but still walkable.
- Compact room, which is great for a short quarantine stay, I think.
I got my meals in timely manner. Lunch and dinner were still warm and the salads were not soggy. Iced beverage was not diluted from meling ice. So, the good meal service was a plus on top of comfy bed and clean room. It felt almost like staycation and definitely a good place to recover from severe jetlag while waiting for your PCR test. Staff were very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended.
Disclaimer: I was there for the Test&Go. So, it's only a night. If you plan to stay for 2 weeks, perhaps consider a bigger room...
4.9 Standard room queen bed
Positifs
- Abholung vom Flughafen und PCR-Test haben gut geklappt
Kosten: 1Tag Quarantäne etwa 130€ incl. Abholung vom Flughafen, PCR-Test und 3
Mahlzeiten,
Weitere Übernachtung ohne Frühstück 1500Bt
4.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Soi 11 Sukhumvite (Location)
- Comfortable Room and well appointed
- Bathroom was great, loved the glass enclosed shower
- Staff was very friendly and helpful especially with question about the 1-night quarantine
- Nothing really negative to say, wish there was a better way for the meals included other than leaving a sack on a table outside your door.
I always stay on Soi 11 when visiting Bangkok, it's a great central location to many things and has excellent restaurants and entertainment venues close by. I already had a booking made at another hotel when the Test and Go package was announced, so I chose the Holiday Inn Express being a close by location that I could just walk down the street once released from quarantine. I'm happy with my decision choosing the Holiday Inn Express and recommend it anyone desiring a centralized Sukhumvit location to stay.
3.7 Standard room queen bed
PositifsNégatifs
- Hotel Holiday Inn Forgot to say me when test result ready
Thank you for all. First Time i try make Thai Pass have much problem and cannot make it easy. But now all good
1.9 Standard room Queen bed with Balcony
PositifsNégatifs
- Poor organisation
- Awful food
- Awful communication
- No chair on balcony
Avoid at all costs,totally disorganised and over priced,not for to bear the Holiday Inn name.
Had to reach out to IHG in the USA for compensation after they ignored my complaint
3.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff were excellent and helpful
- Room was adequate
- Bed was comfortable
- Covid test was quick and easy
- Poor wifi and hard to connect
The whole experience from the airport to to the hotel via the hospital for testing was seamless, the staff were helpful and efficient, I would not use Holiday Inn again due to the internet and only for this reason alone
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- A lot of food to choose in the menu.
- Wi-Fi is superb, a router in my room.
- Quick and efficient process, get to check out in 7 hours.
Good place to stay for test and go scheme. A lot of food to choose in the menu including western and Thai food.
Complimentary Coffee/chocolate drink provided 24 hours
2.3 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good Transfer from Airport
- Good PCR Test. Didn’t even leave the Van on way from BKK to hotel
- Food was disgusting. Very bad. I would not stay here again because of the food.
Everything was Good except the food. Hotel is ok for 1 night. Only one English movie channel.
Package was 4,700 Baht. Also included DIY Antigen test to take on day 7
5.0 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Cleanliness
- Food
- Room comfort
- COVID adhrence to rules
- Lack of visible hotel signage at airport meet area
Larger Hotel signage required at airport with hotel employee uniform clearly identifiable. Language of employee applicable to guests home country.
2.9 Standard room queen bed
Positifs
Négatifs
- The best thing about the stay was the check out. I was glad to leave
- The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
The check in was dire. In an underground garage. The room was stripped of everything, like a prison cell. Food was served cold or tepid and had clearly sat for hours. No privacy curtain up the window so I had to close the curtains for the entire stay as the room was overlooked. The result was transmitted to the hotel at 20:30, however they did not let me know until 05:45 the next morning. Huge confusion around process. No staff available to help me. It was honestly the worst stay I have ever experienced in Bangkok.
1.8 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- บริการรับที่สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
- เตียงที่นอนเล็กเกินไปไม่เหมาะกับราคา ห้องน้ำ ฝักบัวใช้งานไม่ดี
ราคาสูงเกินไปสำหรับห้องพักและการบริการที่ไม่เอื้ออำนวยแบบนี้ ควรปรับปรุงอย่างเร่งด่วน เพื่อหน้าตาของประเทศไทย
2.9 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Food provided was not enough to fill the stomach. I tried to order Grab food but delivery was closed. At the airport there was too much confusion to pick up tourist to hotel. The swab test at the hospital was fast and excellent but the hospital was very far away from the airport. It was quite late when we arrived Bangkok and everyone was hungry.
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Process of checking and approval test effective.
- Offer FB menu not attractive .
Overall process from pick up airport to Hotel room unclear no leader to explain step by step how it works . The offer FB food is low value vs cost of the room compared to standard rate . Team efficient overall and good location with the coffee shop built in .
4.3 Standard room queen bed
PositifsNégatifs
Everything as expected…""-…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
3.2 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean room and bell boy has a good service mind
- Old towel and don’t have toothbrush and toothpaste on amenities set
Should change to a new towel and offer full set of amenities. Great room service and clear process of quarantine.
4.7 Standard Room Single bed (3.5 ft)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very clean
- Good service
- Good help from desk
- Pick up from airport no problem
- Minimal interaction with people due to quarantine
- Decent food
I had a very good time. This was a very pleasant experience for being stuck in quarantine. TV and wifi available.
Images du menu alimentaire