BANGKOK TEST & GO

Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
1221 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 7, 2022
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 0
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 1
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 2
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 3
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 4
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 5
+33 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
TERUGBETALINGSBELEID:
42 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 110 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Restitutiebeleid van het hotel

We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, COE denied or positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

Kamers

Alle volgende pakketten zijn inclusief de vereiste tests en transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior kamer 28
฿4,500 - 1 Dag Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BLADWIJZER

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer met stadsuitzicht 30
฿5,250 - 1 Dag Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BLADWIJZER

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior suite 45
฿6,050 - 1 Dag Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BLADWIJZER

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite met Uitzicht op de Stad 45
฿6,550 - 1 Dag Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BLADWIJZER

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Park Suite 65
฿7,550 - 1 Dag Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BLADWIJZER

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior aangrenzende kamers 65
฿9,000 - 1 Dag Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BLADWIJZER

Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

Een van onze topkeuzes in Bangkok. Park Plaza Bangkok Sukhumvit 18 ligt in het centrum van de wijk Sukhumvit in Bangkok. Het beschikt over een restaurant, een zwembad en kamers met flatscreentelevisies. Er is gratis WiFi beschikbaar.

De elegante kamers van Park Plaza Sukhumvit 18 zijn modern ingericht. Elke goed ingerichte kamer is uitgerust met een dvd-speler en een minibar. Er is een warme douche in de eigen badkamer. Het hotel heeft ook een buitengedeelte op het dak als ontspanningsruimte voor gasten volgens het ASQ-beleid.

Park Plaza Bangkok Sukhumvit 18 ligt op 5 minuten lopen van MRT-station Sukhumvit en BTS-station Asok en op 10 minuten lopen van winkelcentrum Terminal 21. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 20 km, wat ongeveer 40 minuten naar het hotel is.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Enkele reis luchthaventransfer naar het hotel (Suvarnabhumi of Don Mueang Airport)
  • COVID-19-test (RT-PCR)
  • Gratis 3 maaltijden per dag, met verschillende keuzes (ontbijt, lunch en diner)
  • Gratis snelle Wi-Fi-internet
  • Koffie- en theefaciliteiten op de kamer
  • Cable TV, DVD player
TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek 1000+ Hotels / Pakketten
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 42 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
20
Zeer goed
16
Gemiddelde
5
Arm
0
Vreselijk
1
Als u te gast was bij Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇨🇦Zak C

Beoordeeld op 07/04/2022
Aangekomen 22/03/2022
4.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Very efficient pick-up at the airport (private transfer)
  • Swab at the hospital was fast and we didn't even have to get out of our vehicle
  • Quarantine food at the hotel was very good
  • The staff were attentive and very helpful, especially the concierge
Minpunten
  • The hotel definitely needs a renovation.

Overall, a very positive experience. We paid extra (750 baht) for a private transfer from the airport straight to the hospital for our PCR swab. We didn't even have to get out of the van. Then we were off to the hotel for check in. Everything was explained to us clearly then we spent the next 9 hours in our room until we got the negative results. We had 3 quarantine meals at the hotel (dinner, breakfast, lunch), which were all surprisingly tasty (we weren't sure what to expect from quarantine food). After our negative results, we were free to leave our room and the hotel. Sukhumvit Soi 18 is one of our favorite streets in Bangkok because it is relatively quiet with lots of greenery and some decent food options (e.g., P Kitchen is right next to the hotel). On Day 5 we needed to self-administer a rapid antigen test (RAT, aka ATK) and upload the results to the Morchana phone app. My wife's results were easily uploaded but mine weren't. The hotel concierge called a help line and within 1 hour the problem was solved. When we booked in February, we were required to do a Day 1 AND Day 5 quarantine with meals. However, by the time we arrived in March, the rules had changed to DAY 1 quarantine/PCR AND Day 5 ATK (no quarantine), so we were able to get a refund for the DAY 5 PCR and meals. Note, however, that the refund will take a few weeks. We were very happy with our overall experience at Park Plaza.

🇹🇭Nisakorn Suwannawiang

Beoordeeld op 31/03/2022
Aangekomen 13/03/2022
4.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Clean and nice good for 3 meals
Minpunten
  • None

Im Thai btw, went to get the pcr test done at Piyavate Hospital on the way to hotel around 8 am, it so convenience and get the test result at 16.00

🇨🇦Donna Cheung

Beoordeeld op 18/03/2022
Aangekomen 02/03/2022
3.5 Deluxe City View Room
Pluspunten
  • Staff were nice and helpful. Good public transportation.
Minpunten
  • The edge of carpet was not clean enough. Window outside had dirt.

The price of the hotel was not expensive. Staff was nice, honest and helpful. Response to call was quick. The environment was quiet and comfortable. I enjoyed living there throughout my vacation in Bangkok.

🇬🇧GEORGE BEST

Beoordeeld op 28/02/2022
Aangekomen 09/02/2022
3.1 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Good location with nice amenities
Minpunten
  • Ridiculous measures such as disinfecting shoes and wearing plastic trousers that have no effect or relevance to preventing covid

All OK but we were very scared that the hospital that the hotel uses might "find us positive" on day 5 resulting in being sequestered into the hospital for 10 days and being denied the opportunity to get a PCR test from another laboratory (see FB posts of others caught in similar trap). Also two days before the government announced that insurance companies are no longer obliged to pay out for Asymptomatic cases meaning we would have no insurance and could face a bill of THB 500k. This was very worrying and spoiled our stay in what was quite a nice hotel which I shall use again when I go to BKK

🇬🇧Stephen Terrey

Beoordeeld op 05/02/2022
Aangekomen 21/01/2022
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Pick up at the airport on time
  • PCR tests were effortless - transport took us to the test site and tests were done straight away
  • The hotel was ready to receive us - no hanging about to be processed
  • Check-in procedure was excellent
  • Three meals whilst we were there - lunch, evening meal and breakfast
Minpunten
  • None - although Green Curry I ordered was very spicy!

Impressed with the hotel - we had problems with our flight - so delay. But the hotel sorted this out

🇺🇸Raymond Bennett

Beoordeeld op 04/02/2022
Aangekomen 16/01/2022
0.5 Superior Room

I had a reservation for 16/01/2022 for one night under the TEST AND GO program (Covid test enroute from airport to hotel) and was working on getting the required THAI PASS (to include passport, Covid Vaccine Certificate, copy of flight itinerary and Covid Insurance from approved Thai company). I was in the process of getting all of those items when the THAI government suspended the TEST AND GO program with no indication of if or when it would be reinstated or replaced with any program that would allow me to proceed with reservations for my flight and hotel upon arrival....to be able to enter Thailand at all! I notified Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 of the situation over a week before my scheduled arrival and inquired about a refund or credit for a future booking when "the rules would allow me to enter Thailand". Their reply - NO REFUND - NO CHANGES! If I had been allowed to keep my commitment I would have done so. Before you book any flight or hotel know that the Thai government and tourist industry are looking out for their interests and then your interests come in a distant third! I can not make and comments on the hotel / service / food because although I paid in full - they provided no service(s) to give a rating..... Site would not accept review unless I gave "Star" ratings....so I went back and gave "one star" in each category.

🇺🇸John Crane

Beoordeeld op 04/02/2022
Aangekomen 19/01/2022
3.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Very helpful hotel staff
Minpunten
  • Little rationale behind some policies.....which are apparently dictated to the hotel by the authorities

The arrival process, initial testing, and check in procedures very smooth. Selected this hotel as it is affiliated with Piyavate Hospital, which I know and trust. Negative PCR test result was back within 24 hours of arrival, but I was not permitted any "relaxation" time (45 min per day on hotel rooftop), until day 3. Given negative test result I asked why this restriction and was told "this is policy dictated to the hotel". As with much of what has gone on globally with Covid, there is an absence of genuine science behind much of what is happening. Hotel pool on rooftop was also not accessible for swimming although small gym could be booked (one guest at a time). Given the disinfectant properties of chlorine, one wonders why a gym is safe and a pool is dangerous?? That said, the Park Plaza staff were super pleasant throughout my 10 day incarceration, helpful with items delivered to the hotel (I mostly ordered food in from Paleo Robbie), and promptly checked me out at 0730 a.m. on the morning of day 11.

🇫🇷Charlotte theil

Beoordeeld op 01/02/2022
Aangekomen 16/01/2022
4.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Everything was positive except for the food, which I did not eat that much
Minpunten
  • The food was not for me

Good for one night. The room was really confortable and the staff really helpful. Only the food was not the best but was eatable for most of it

🇺🇸Kevin Frederick

Beoordeeld op 28/01/2022
Aangekomen 12/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe City View Room
Pluspunten
  • Extremely efficient place
Minpunten
  • None

Park Plaza is well run from the top (Miguel -GM) to the remainder of the hotel staff. Excellent!

🇳🇱S Schoemaker

Beoordeeld op 27/01/2022
Aangekomen 14/01/2022
3.5 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Good breakfast lunch dinner and other supplies
Minpunten
  • For aq sometimes to late for relaxing time swimming pool

.....................................................................................................

🇲🇽Francisco Vélez Vázquez

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/01/2022
4.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Extremely cautelous,
  • welll coordinated logistic,
  • everything ready and follow up
Minpunten
  • No ammenities for quarantine

Th logistic between my arrival and transportation was perfect, personnal had pacience and special instructions followed properly

🇫🇷David Attia

Beoordeeld op 20/01/2022
Aangekomen 11/01/2022
4.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Room
  • Bedding
  • Shower
  • Staff
Minpunten
  • Cannot open windows no fresh air what so ever

Everything went very smoothly, pick up at airport, testing, check in etc. The staff though all pretty young are very professional and kind. Food was pretty good most of the time.

the biggest negatives for me would be that you cannot open the windows in the room which is very very unpleasant as well as eating in a plastic container 3 times a day i dont know if this is covid mesure imposed by government but it doesn’t make much sense because when you check in you have proper metal cutlery with a sponge and washing up liquid so why not just leave a plate as well? You can always ask them to go 7/11 for you and get cardboard plates which is what i did.

🇺🇸Curtis Gemmil

Beoordeeld op 11/01/2022
Aangekomen 26/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Staff
  • Check in
  • Information regarding covid results
Minpunten
  • None

Check in was done quickly and efficiently After a long flight I was anxious to get to my room and to bed. Arrived at hotel around 1:30 AM. The Employee who greeted me was excellent. I stayed an extra day after being cleared as Covid negative. Nice pool and Soi 18 in a great Area close to BTS shopping at Terminal 21. I will stay again in future.

🇬🇧Tasneem Ahmed

Beoordeeld op 11/01/2022
Aangekomen 25/12/2021
3.9 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Well done, very efficient, comfortable
Minpunten
  • Hotel would not let me go out once negative result came! Said I needed to check out. Bad communication. Had to chase for test result. Plates in hallway not cleaned.

Generally good but hotel did not tell me results! Had to chase them and then they said I had to check out if I left (result negative). Bad communication. Staff not too friendly. Rooms nice but hallway dirty with uncleaned dishes!

🇬🇧Alistair

Beoordeeld op 10/01/2022
Aangekomen 25/12/2021
3.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Good service from the airport and testing
Minpunten
  • The food service missed our orders and then got them all mixed up.
  • We weren't notified of our negative result as we requested.

The room was in need of renewal. I didn't feel like value for money given the price paid. The service was a bit chaotic.

🇯🇵HARUHIKO NIWA

Beoordeeld op 08/01/2022
Aangekomen 23/12/2021
3.8 Superior Room

The result of the PCR test was not announced from the hotel, so I had to ask to the front staff. If possible, It would be better to give a short announce to passengers.

🇮🇪Margaret Grant

Beoordeeld op 24/12/2021
Aangekomen 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • The tea in the room was particularly delicious.
  • The food was hot and good.
  • The room was clean and spacious.

Everything was so efficient from the pick-up to the testing to the check-in, I didn't have to think or worry about a thing. All was taken care of. The staff were very kind and made helpful menu suggestions. They called me in the morning to let me know the results of the PCR test. (Negative, thank Heavens) I highly reccomend the Park Plaza.

🇬🇧Simon Stone

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 01/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Helpful
Minpunten
  • None

So easy from airport to test to room. Very helpful and polite Would book again with no hesitation.

🇺🇸John Robert Eiche

Beoordeeld op 12/12/2021
Aangekomen 26/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Very clean, I felt safe. The test was done promptly. Everything was excellent!
Minpunten
  • Nothing negative, we’re dealing with the Wuhan Plague!

I want to thank them for picking me up at the Airport. It was very smooth. The The Thai Authorities at the Airport did a great job too. Very Fast!

🇯🇵Satoshi Miki

Beoordeeld op 11/12/2021
Aangekomen 25/11/2021
3.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Service is enough against hotel charge.
Minpunten
  • Wife connection isn’t good.

Hotel service including transportation and PCR test process is good. Thank you for Comfortable stay

Brochure hotelaanbiedingen

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

Sukhumvit Road Soi 18, (BTS Asoke / MRT Sukhumvit), Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
waardering met
3407 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
waardering met
847 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
waardering met
509 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 - Thonglor
8.3
waardering met
403 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
waardering met
1940 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
7.3
waardering met
5056 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
2267 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Casa Vimaya Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
2894 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 - Een Chatrium-collectie
8.8
waardering met
457 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rembrandt Hotel and Suites Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
1175 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Goed Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20
8.7
waardering met
585 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit
7.8
waardering met
2632 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
waardering met
1665 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Maduzi Hotel
9.2
waardering met
73 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok
8
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21
8.8
waardering met
1221 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU