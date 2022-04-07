BANGKOK TEST & GO

พาร์คพลาซ่ากรุงเทพซ. 18 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
คะแนนจาก
1221
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 7, 2022
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 0
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 1
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 2
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 3
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 4
Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 - Image 5
+33 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
นโยบายการคืนเงิน
42 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 110 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

นโยบายการคืนเงินของโรงแรม

We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, COE denied or positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

ห้อง

แพ็คเกจต่อไปนี้ทั้งหมดรวมถึงการทดสอบและการขนส่งที่จำเป็น

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องซูพีเรีย 28
฿4,500 - การทดสอบ 1 วัน & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
ที่คั่นหนังสือ

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวเมือง 30
฿5,250 - การทดสอบ 1 วัน & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
ที่คั่นหนังสือ

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 45
฿6,050 - การทดสอบ 1 วัน & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
ที่คั่นหนังสือ

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีทวิวเมือง 45
฿6,550 - การทดสอบ 1 วัน & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
ที่คั่นหนังสือ

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
พาร์คสวีท 65
฿7,550 - การทดสอบ 1 วัน & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
ที่คั่นหนังสือ

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องสุพีเรียร์ที่มีประตูเชื่อมถึงกัน 65
฿9,000 - การทดสอบ 1 วัน & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
ที่คั่นหนังสือ

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ

ที่พักยอดนิยมแห่งหนึ่งของเราในกรุงเทพมหานคร Park Plaza Bangkok Sukhumvit 18 ตั้งอยู่ในใจกลางเขตสุขุมวิทของกรุงเทพฯ มีห้องอาหารสระว่ายน้ำและห้องพักพร้อมทีวีจอแบน มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี

ห้องพักหรูหราที่ Park Plaza Sukhumvit 18 มีการตกแต่งที่ทันสมัย ห้องพักตกแต่งอย่างดีแต่ละห้องมีเครื่องเล่นดีวีดีมินิบาร์ ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีฝักบัวน้ำอุ่น นอกจากนี้โรงแรมยังมีพื้นที่ดาดฟ้ากลางแจ้งเป็นโซนพักผ่อนสำหรับผู้เข้าพักตามนโยบาย ASQ

Park Plaza Bangkok Sukhumvit 18 อยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าใต้ดินสุขุมวิทและสถานีรถไฟฟ้า BTS อโศกโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 5 นาทีและห่างจากห้างสรรพสินค้า Terminal 21 โดยใช้เวลาเดิน 10 นาที สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างจากโรงแรมไป 20 กม. โดยประมาณ 40 นาที

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • บริการรับส่งสนามบินไปยังโรงแรมเที่ยวเดียว (สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิหรือดอนเมือง)
  • การทดสอบ COVID-19 (RT-PCR)
  • อาหารฟรี 3 มื้อต่อวันพร้อมตัวเลือกที่หลากหลาย (อาหารเช้ากลางวันและเย็น)
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายความเร็วสูงฟรี
  • อุปกรณ์ชงชาและกาแฟในห้องพัก
  • Cable TV, DVD player
แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาผ่านโรงแรม / แพ็คเกจมากกว่า 1,000 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 42 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
20
ดีมาก
16
เฉลี่ย
5
แย่
0
แย่มาก
1
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ พาร์คพลาซ่ากรุงเทพซ. 18 ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ พาร์คพลาซ่ากรุงเทพซ. 18
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇨🇦Zak C

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/04/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/03/2022
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Very efficient pick-up at the airport (private transfer)
  • Swab at the hospital was fast and we didn't even have to get out of our vehicle
  • Quarantine food at the hotel was very good
  • The staff were attentive and very helpful, especially the concierge
เชิงลบ
  • The hotel definitely needs a renovation.

Overall, a very positive experience. We paid extra (750 baht) for a private transfer from the airport straight to the hospital for our PCR swab. We didn't even have to get out of the van. Then we were off to the hotel for check in. Everything was explained to us clearly then we spent the next 9 hours in our room until we got the negative results. We had 3 quarantine meals at the hotel (dinner, breakfast, lunch), which were all surprisingly tasty (we weren't sure what to expect from quarantine food). After our negative results, we were free to leave our room and the hotel. Sukhumvit Soi 18 is one of our favorite streets in Bangkok because it is relatively quiet with lots of greenery and some decent food options (e.g., P Kitchen is right next to the hotel). On Day 5 we needed to self-administer a rapid antigen test (RAT, aka ATK) and upload the results to the Morchana phone app. My wife's results were easily uploaded but mine weren't. The hotel concierge called a help line and within 1 hour the problem was solved. When we booked in February, we were required to do a Day 1 AND Day 5 quarantine with meals. However, by the time we arrived in March, the rules had changed to DAY 1 quarantine/PCR AND Day 5 ATK (no quarantine), so we were able to get a refund for the DAY 5 PCR and meals. Note, however, that the refund will take a few weeks. We were very happy with our overall experience at Park Plaza.

🇹🇭Nisakorn Suwannawiang

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/03/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/03/2022
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Clean and nice good for 3 meals
เชิงลบ
  • None

Im Thai btw, went to get the pcr test done at Piyavate Hospital on the way to hotel around 8 am, it so convenience and get the test result at 16.00

🇨🇦Donna Cheung

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/03/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/03/2022
3.5 Deluxe City View Room
แง่บวก
  • Staff were nice and helpful. Good public transportation.
เชิงลบ
  • The edge of carpet was not clean enough. Window outside had dirt.

The price of the hotel was not expensive. Staff was nice, honest and helpful. Response to call was quick. The environment was quiet and comfortable. I enjoyed living there throughout my vacation in Bangkok.

🇬🇧GEORGE BEST

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/02/2022
3.1 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Good location with nice amenities
เชิงลบ
  • Ridiculous measures such as disinfecting shoes and wearing plastic trousers that have no effect or relevance to preventing covid

All OK but we were very scared that the hospital that the hotel uses might "find us positive" on day 5 resulting in being sequestered into the hospital for 10 days and being denied the opportunity to get a PCR test from another laboratory (see FB posts of others caught in similar trap). Also two days before the government announced that insurance companies are no longer obliged to pay out for Asymptomatic cases meaning we would have no insurance and could face a bill of THB 500k. This was very worrying and spoiled our stay in what was quite a nice hotel which I shall use again when I go to BKK

🇬🇧Stephen Terrey

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/01/2022
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Pick up at the airport on time
  • PCR tests were effortless - transport took us to the test site and tests were done straight away
  • The hotel was ready to receive us - no hanging about to be processed
  • Check-in procedure was excellent
  • Three meals whilst we were there - lunch, evening meal and breakfast
เชิงลบ
  • None - although Green Curry I ordered was very spicy!

Impressed with the hotel - we had problems with our flight - so delay. But the hotel sorted this out

🇺🇸Raymond Bennett

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/01/2022
0.5 Superior Room

I had a reservation for 16/01/2022 for one night under the TEST AND GO program (Covid test enroute from airport to hotel) and was working on getting the required THAI PASS (to include passport, Covid Vaccine Certificate, copy of flight itinerary and Covid Insurance from approved Thai company). I was in the process of getting all of those items when the THAI government suspended the TEST AND GO program with no indication of if or when it would be reinstated or replaced with any program that would allow me to proceed with reservations for my flight and hotel upon arrival....to be able to enter Thailand at all! I notified Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 of the situation over a week before my scheduled arrival and inquired about a refund or credit for a future booking when "the rules would allow me to enter Thailand". Their reply - NO REFUND - NO CHANGES! If I had been allowed to keep my commitment I would have done so. Before you book any flight or hotel know that the Thai government and tourist industry are looking out for their interests and then your interests come in a distant third! I can not make and comments on the hotel / service / food because although I paid in full - they provided no service(s) to give a rating..... Site would not accept review unless I gave "Star" ratings....so I went back and gave "one star" in each category.

🇺🇸John Crane

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/01/2022
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Very helpful hotel staff
เชิงลบ
  • Little rationale behind some policies.....which are apparently dictated to the hotel by the authorities

The arrival process, initial testing, and check in procedures very smooth. Selected this hotel as it is affiliated with Piyavate Hospital, which I know and trust. Negative PCR test result was back within 24 hours of arrival, but I was not permitted any "relaxation" time (45 min per day on hotel rooftop), until day 3. Given negative test result I asked why this restriction and was told "this is policy dictated to the hotel". As with much of what has gone on globally with Covid, there is an absence of genuine science behind much of what is happening. Hotel pool on rooftop was also not accessible for swimming although small gym could be booked (one guest at a time). Given the disinfectant properties of chlorine, one wonders why a gym is safe and a pool is dangerous?? That said, the Park Plaza staff were super pleasant throughout my 10 day incarceration, helpful with items delivered to the hotel (I mostly ordered food in from Paleo Robbie), and promptly checked me out at 0730 a.m. on the morning of day 11.

🇫🇷Charlotte theil

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/01/2022
4.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Everything was positive except for the food, which I did not eat that much
เชิงลบ
  • The food was not for me

Good for one night. The room was really confortable and the staff really helpful. Only the food was not the best but was eatable for most of it

🇺🇸Kevin Frederick

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe City View Room
แง่บวก
  • Extremely efficient place
เชิงลบ
  • None

Park Plaza is well run from the top (Miguel -GM) to the remainder of the hotel staff. Excellent!

🇳🇱S Schoemaker

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/01/2022
3.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Good breakfast lunch dinner and other supplies
เชิงลบ
  • For aq sometimes to late for relaxing time swimming pool

.....................................................................................................

🇲🇽Francisco Vélez Vázquez

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/01/2022
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Extremely cautelous,
  • welll coordinated logistic,
  • everything ready and follow up
เชิงลบ
  • No ammenities for quarantine

Th logistic between my arrival and transportation was perfect, personnal had pacience and special instructions followed properly

🇫🇷David Attia

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/01/2022
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Room
  • Bedding
  • Shower
  • Staff
เชิงลบ
  • Cannot open windows no fresh air what so ever

Everything went very smoothly, pick up at airport, testing, check in etc. The staff though all pretty young are very professional and kind. Food was pretty good most of the time.

the biggest negatives for me would be that you cannot open the windows in the room which is very very unpleasant as well as eating in a plastic container 3 times a day i dont know if this is covid mesure imposed by government but it doesn’t make much sense because when you check in you have proper metal cutlery with a sponge and washing up liquid so why not just leave a plate as well? You can always ask them to go 7/11 for you and get cardboard plates which is what i did.

🇺🇸Curtis Gemmil

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Staff
  • Check in
  • Information regarding covid results
เชิงลบ
  • None

Check in was done quickly and efficiently After a long flight I was anxious to get to my room and to bed. Arrived at hotel around 1:30 AM. The Employee who greeted me was excellent. I stayed an extra day after being cleared as Covid negative. Nice pool and Soi 18 in a great Area close to BTS shopping at Terminal 21. I will stay again in future.

🇬🇧Tasneem Ahmed

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/12/2021
3.9 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Well done, very efficient, comfortable
เชิงลบ
  • Hotel would not let me go out once negative result came! Said I needed to check out. Bad communication. Had to chase for test result. Plates in hallway not cleaned.

Generally good but hotel did not tell me results! Had to chase them and then they said I had to check out if I left (result negative). Bad communication. Staff not too friendly. Rooms nice but hallway dirty with uncleaned dishes!

🇬🇧Alistair

รีวิวเมื่อ 10/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/12/2021
3.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Good service from the airport and testing
เชิงลบ
  • The food service missed our orders and then got them all mixed up.
  • We weren't notified of our negative result as we requested.

The room was in need of renewal. I didn't feel like value for money given the price paid. The service was a bit chaotic.

🇯🇵HARUHIKO NIWA

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/12/2021
3.8 Superior Room

The result of the PCR test was not announced from the hotel, so I had to ask to the front staff. If possible, It would be better to give a short announce to passengers.

🇮🇪Margaret Grant

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • The tea in the room was particularly delicious.
  • The food was hot and good.
  • The room was clean and spacious.

Everything was so efficient from the pick-up to the testing to the check-in, I didn't have to think or worry about a thing. All was taken care of. The staff were very kind and made helpful menu suggestions. They called me in the morning to let me know the results of the PCR test. (Negative, thank Heavens) I highly reccomend the Park Plaza.

🇬🇧Simon Stone

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/12/2021
4.4 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Helpful
เชิงลบ
  • None

So easy from airport to test to room. Very helpful and polite Would book again with no hesitation.

🇺🇸John Robert Eiche

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Very clean, I felt safe. The test was done promptly. Everything was excellent!
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing negative, we’re dealing with the Wuhan Plague!

I want to thank them for picking me up at the Airport. It was very smooth. The The Thai Authorities at the Airport did a great job too. Very Fast!

🇯🇵Satoshi Miki

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/11/2021
3.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Service is enough against hotel charge.
เชิงลบ
  • Wife connection isn’t good.

Hotel service including transportation and PCR test process is good. Thank you for Comfortable stay

โบรชัวร์ข้อเสนอโรงแรม

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Sukhumvit Road Soi 18, (BTS Asoke / MRT Sukhumvit), Klongtoey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3407 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ฮอลิเดย์อินน์เอ็กซ์เพรสกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
847 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมสลิลสุขุมวิท - ซ. ทองหล่อ 1
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
509 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะสลิลสุขุมวิท 57 - ทองหล่อ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
403 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส
6.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1940 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5056 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซ่านิทรากรุงเทพ
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2267 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซ่าวิมายากรุงเทพ
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2894 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ไมเทรียโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 18 - A Chatrium Collection
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
457 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แรมแบรนดท์โฮเทลแอนด์สวีทกรุงเทพ
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1175 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเวลล์กรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 20
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
585 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมกรุงเทพโลตัสสุขุมวิท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2632 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1665 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Maduzi Hotel
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
73 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแกรนด์เซ็นเตอร์พอยต์เทอร์มินอล 21
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1221 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU