Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 110 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel-Rückerstattungsrichtlinie
We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given.
We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given.
Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable.
In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, COE denied or positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.
Räume
Alle folgenden Pakete beinhalten die erforderlichen Tests und den Transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Zimmer 28m²
฿4,500 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Zimmer mit Stadtblick 30m²
฿5,250 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior-Suite 45m²
฿6,050 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Blick auf die Stadt 45m²
฿6,550 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Kaffeemaschine
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Park Suite 65m²
฿7,550 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Außenanlagen
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Überlegene Verbindungsräume 65m²
฿9,000 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Familiensuiten
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Bangkok. Das Park Plaza Bangkok Sukhumvit 18 befindet sich im Zentrum des Stadtteils Sukhumvit in Bangkok. Es verfügt über ein Restaurant, einen Pool und Zimmer mit Flachbild-TV. Kostenloses WLAN ist vorhanden.
Die eleganten Zimmer im Park Plaza Sukhumvit 18 sind modern eingerichtet. Jedes gut ausgestattete Zimmer ist mit einem DVD-Player und einer Minibar ausgestattet. Die Warmwasserdusche befindet sich im eigenen Bad. Das Hotel verfügt auch über eine Dachterrasse im Freien als Entspannungszone für Gäste gemäß den ASQ-Richtlinien.
Das Park Plaza Bangkok Sukhumvit 18 liegt 5 Gehminuten von der MRT-Station Sukhumvit und der BTS-Station Asok sowie 10 Gehminuten vom Einkaufszentrum Terminal 21 entfernt. Der internationale Flughafen Suvarnabhumi liegt 20 km vom Hotel entfernt.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Einweg-Flughafentransfer zum Hotel (Flughafen Suvarnabhumi oder Don Mueang)
- COVID-19-Test (RT-PCR)
- Kostenlose 3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag mit einer Vielzahl von Möglichkeiten (Frühstück, Mittag- und Abendessen)
- Kostenloses Highspeed-WLAN
- Kaffee- und Teezubereitungsanlage im Zimmer
- Cable TV, DVD player
Ergebnis
4.2/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 42 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.7 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very efficient pick-up at the airport (private transfer)
- Swab at the hospital was fast and we didn't even have to get out of our vehicle
- Quarantine food at the hotel was very good
- The staff were attentive and very helpful, especially the concierge
- The hotel definitely needs a renovation.
Overall, a very positive experience. We paid extra (750 baht) for a private transfer from the airport straight to the hospital for our PCR swab. We didn't even have to get out of the van. Then we were off to the hotel for check in. Everything was explained to us clearly then we spent the next 9 hours in our room until we got the negative results. We had 3 quarantine meals at the hotel (dinner, breakfast, lunch), which were all surprisingly tasty (we weren't sure what to expect from quarantine food). After our negative results, we were free to leave our room and the hotel. Sukhumvit Soi 18 is one of our favorite streets in Bangkok because it is relatively quiet with lots of greenery and some decent food options (e.g., P Kitchen is right next to the hotel). On Day 5 we needed to self-administer a rapid antigen test (RAT, aka ATK) and upload the results to the Morchana phone app. My wife's results were easily uploaded but mine weren't. The hotel concierge called a help line and within 1 hour the problem was solved. When we booked in February, we were required to do a Day 1 AND Day 5 quarantine with meals. However, by the time we arrived in March, the rules had changed to DAY 1 quarantine/PCR AND Day 5 ATK (no quarantine), so we were able to get a refund for the DAY 5 PCR and meals. Note, however, that the refund will take a few weeks. We were very happy with our overall experience at Park Plaza.
4.7 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Clean and nice good for 3 meals
Im Thai btw, went to get the pcr test done at Piyavate Hospital on the way to hotel around 8 am, it so convenience and get the test result at 16.00
3.5 Deluxe City View Room
Positiv
Negative
- Staff were nice and helpful. Good public transportation.
- The edge of carpet was not clean enough. Window outside had dirt.
The price of the hotel was not expensive. Staff was nice, honest and helpful. Response to call was quick. The environment was quiet and comfortable. I enjoyed living there throughout my vacation in Bangkok.
3.1 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Good location with nice amenities
- Ridiculous measures such as disinfecting shoes and wearing plastic trousers that have no effect or relevance to preventing covid
All OK but we were very scared that the hospital that the hotel uses might "find us positive" on day 5 resulting in being sequestered into the hospital for 10 days and being denied the opportunity to get a PCR test from another laboratory (see FB posts of others caught in similar trap). Also two days before the government announced that insurance companies are no longer obliged to pay out for Asymptomatic cases meaning we would have no insurance and could face a bill of THB 500k. This was very worrying and spoiled our stay in what was quite a nice hotel which I shall use again when I go to BKK
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Pick up at the airport on time
- PCR tests were effortless - transport took us to the test site and tests were done straight away
- The hotel was ready to receive us - no hanging about to be processed
- Check-in procedure was excellent
- Three meals whilst we were there - lunch, evening meal and breakfast
- None - although Green Curry I ordered was very spicy!
Impressed with the hotel - we had problems with our flight - so delay. But the hotel sorted this out
0.5 Superior Room
I had a reservation for 16/01/2022 for one night under the TEST AND GO program (Covid test enroute from airport to hotel) and was working on getting the required
THAI PASS (to include passport, Covid Vaccine Certificate, copy of flight itinerary and Covid Insurance from approved Thai company). I was in the process of getting
all of those items when the THAI government suspended the TEST AND GO program with no indication of if or when it would be reinstated or replaced with any
program that would allow me to proceed with reservations for my flight and hotel upon arrival....to be able to enter Thailand at all!
I notified Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18 of the situation over a week before my scheduled arrival and inquired about a refund or credit for a future booking when "the rules
would allow me to enter Thailand". Their reply - NO REFUND - NO CHANGES! If I had been allowed to keep my commitment I would have done so.
Before you book any flight or hotel know that the Thai government and tourist industry are looking out for their interests and then your interests come in a distant third!
I can not make and comments on the hotel / service / food because although I paid in full - they provided no service(s) to give a rating.....
Site would not accept review unless I gave "Star" ratings....so I went back and gave "one star" in each category.
3.8 Superior Room
PositivNegative
- Little rationale behind some policies.....which are apparently dictated to the hotel by the authorities
The arrival process, initial testing, and check in procedures very smooth. Selected this hotel as it is affiliated with Piyavate Hospital, which I know and trust. Negative PCR test result was back within 24 hours of arrival, but I was not permitted any "relaxation" time (45 min per day on hotel rooftop), until day 3. Given negative test result I asked why this restriction and was told "this is policy dictated to the hotel". As with much of what has gone on globally with Covid, there is an absence of genuine science behind much of what is happening. Hotel pool on rooftop was also not accessible for swimming although small gym could be booked (one guest at a time). Given the disinfectant properties of chlorine, one wonders why a gym is safe and a pool is dangerous?? That said, the Park Plaza staff were super pleasant throughout my 10 day incarceration, helpful with items delivered to the hotel (I mostly ordered food in from Paleo Robbie), and promptly checked me out at 0730 a.m. on the morning of day 11.
4.5 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Everything was positive except for the food, which I did not eat that much
Good for one night.
The room was really confortable and the staff really helpful. Only the food was not the best but was eatable for most of it
4.9 Deluxe City View Room
Positiv
Negative
- Extremely efficient place
Park Plaza is well run from the top (Miguel -GM) to the remainder of the hotel staff. Excellent!
3.5 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Good breakfast lunch dinner and other supplies
- For aq sometimes to late for relaxing time swimming pool
.....................................................................................................
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Extremely cautelous,
- welll coordinated logistic,
- everything ready and follow up
- No ammenities for quarantine
Th logistic between my arrival and transportation was perfect, personnal had pacience and special instructions followed properly
4.3 Superior Room
PositivNegative
- Cannot open windows no fresh air what so ever
Everything went very smoothly, pick up at airport, testing, check in etc. The staff though all pretty young are very professional and kind. Food was pretty good most of the time.
the biggest negatives for me would be that you cannot open the windows in the room which is very very unpleasant
as well as eating in a plastic container 3 times a day i dont know if this is covid mesure imposed by government but it doesn’t make much sense because when you check in you have proper metal cutlery with a sponge and washing up liquid so why not just leave a plate as well? You can always ask them to go 7/11 for you and get cardboard plates which is what i did.
4.7 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Staff
- Check in
- Information regarding covid results
Check in was done quickly and efficiently
After a long flight I was anxious to get to my room and to bed. Arrived at hotel around 1:30 AM. The Employee who greeted me was excellent. I stayed an extra day after being cleared as Covid negative. Nice pool and Soi 18 in a great Area close to BTS shopping at Terminal 21. I will stay again in future.
3.9 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Well done, very efficient, comfortable
- Hotel would not let me go out once negative result came! Said I needed to check out. Bad communication. Had to chase for test result. Plates in hallway not cleaned.
Generally good but hotel did not tell me results! Had to chase them and then they said I had to check out if I left (result negative). Bad communication. Staff not too friendly. Rooms nice but hallway dirty with uncleaned dishes!
3.0 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Good service from the airport and testing
- The food service missed our orders and then got them all mixed up.
- We weren't notified of our negative result as we requested.
The room was in need of renewal. I didn't feel like value for money given the price paid.
The service was a bit chaotic.
3.8 Superior Room
The result of the PCR test was not announced from the hotel, so I had to ask to the front staff. If possible, It would be better to give a short announce to passengers.
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv
- The tea in the room was particularly delicious.
- The food was hot and good.
- The room was clean and spacious.
Everything was so efficient from the pick-up to the testing to the check-in, I didn't have to think or worry about a thing. All was taken care of. The staff were very kind and made helpful menu suggestions. They called me in the morning to let me know the results of the PCR test. (Negative, thank Heavens) I highly reccomend the Park Plaza.
4.4 Superior Room
PositivNegative
So easy from airport to test to room. Very helpful and polite
Would book again with no hesitation.
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Very clean, I felt safe. The test was done promptly. Everything was excellent!
- Nothing negative, we’re dealing with the Wuhan Plague!
I want to thank them for picking me up at the Airport. It was very smooth. The The Thai Authorities at the Airport did a great job too. Very Fast!
3.3 Superior Room
Positiv
Negative
- Service is enough against hotel charge.
- Wife connection isn’t good.
Hotel service including transportation and PCR test process is good. Thank you for Comfortable stay
