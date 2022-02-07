Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 220 Спальни
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Улучшенный номер 23m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Смежный номер
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Гостинная
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connecting Superior 2 Paxs 46m²
฿23,400 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,400 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Смежный номер
- Семейные люксы
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Гостинная
- СВЧ
- Netflix
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Малый депозит
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
Отель ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong расположен в Бангкоке, в 3,5 км от торгового центра Emporium. К услугам гостей ресторан, бесплатная частная парковка, фитнес-центр и бар. Этот 3-звездочный отель предлагает детский клуб и услуги консьержа. К услугам гостей круглосуточная стойка регистрации, трансфер от / до аэропорта, доставка еды и напитков в номер и бесплатный Wi-Fi на всей территории.
В номерах отеля есть гостиная зона. В номерах отеля ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra есть кондиционер и шкаф.
Гости отеля могут насладиться континентальным завтраком или завтраком "шведский стол".
Все гости отеля ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong могут посещать крытый бассейн и бизнес-центр.
Национальный конференц-центр королевы Сирикит находится в 5 км от отеля, а Арабская улица - в 6 км. Ближайший аэропорт Суварнабхуми расположен в 26,8 км от отеля ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra.
2.8 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- The room was spacious and had a nice city view
- The service was very poor. Often the reception was not available through phone so there was no option to ask for any help immediately. The timing was also very poor, I had to wait for hours from their scheduled time for tests and relax time at rooftop.
- The television the hotel provides is not of any use. You can't use netflix or anything and no mirroring was possible rather it just showed the hotel ads and the services.
Overall the hotel was good. I will rate 6/10 for the overall service and amenities I have received from there.
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные Отрицательные
Bed is so comfy i was so happy, Quiet, big space, nice view, good and polite service staffs. Thank you
3.7 Superior Room
Отрицательные
- On the check-out day, no breakfast was given initially. We had to fight for getting breakfast. After that when breakfast was sent to our room, it was for only 2 persons, whereas we were 3 pax. Not happy about the incident...I am writing a letter to management in detail, about the incident.
4.1 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- 1. Room was clean and in the middle way like day 4 or 5 out of 7, the room services actually cleaned my room.
- 2. Windows that can be opened, and have better circulation.
- 3. You can order food from outside which is a life saver! Use food panda for menu in english.
- 4. Service is good overall, everyone is following strict health protocols.
- 1. Food was ok, most days I prefer to order from online
- 2. Windows are facing the busy road, so it can be noisy at all times
Its definitely worth the money you are paying for, and since I am alone the space was not a concern for me. Mostly my luggage is covering 1 side of the floor already. However if more than 2 people or you bring a child might not be ideal.
4.9 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Great price + Good Quality
- All Staffs very nice
- Room nice space and clean
- All amenity you need : refrigerator, safe and lock box, shampoo +soap
- Great location easy to go anywhere on Sukhumvit Road
- For the price no doubt about it.
- No A/C at the walk way, feeling hot and hard to breath.
I highly recommend for all my family and friends. But if you stay longer maybe you need more space than 23sqm. I used Test & go for 1 night
4.0 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Seamless pick up from BKK
- Prompt PCR test on arrival at hotel
- Results received in about 12 hours
- Small, but clean and comfortable room
- Good menu for room service at extra cost
- Food delivered to room as part of package was not good and always cold.
The hotel is in a convenient location. The room was clean and comfortable, although quite small. The food delivered to the room as part of the quarantine package was always cold and most went uneaten. Fortunately the hotel has a restaurant on site with great food. I advise paying the extra cost and order through room service rather than the crap include in the package.
4.6 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Smooth transit from the airport to the hotel
- PCR test efficient and professional
- QR code for the second test has been provided
- All the staffs were amazing, friendly, and helpful
- The rooms were clean, very comfortable
Overall good experience. A good place to stay for test and go scheme. I enjoyed my short stay in this hotel.
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- PCR test @ hôtel, no need to go out, good location, clean & modern & comfort room.
- Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc. I had to order from room service while a simple menu at my preferred dish is already included on menu.
Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc.
4.9 Superior Room
Положительные
Good service , clean room. Staff was nice when arrived there. They provide room with high floor
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff was very friendly and supportive
- The room was spacious and nicely decorated
- The bed was very comfortable
- Hotel is well located, walking distance to BTS and local restaurants, i.e. W-District
- After testing negative you are allowed to dine in the restaurant. However, they kept delivering meals to my room.
- There was no menu to choose from.
- Most of the time the food was cold, upon request the staff would reheat it though
My stay at IBIS Styles was pleasant. Definitely recommended!
4.3 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Good service, good location,
Stayed with my mum in the same room. PCR was on time manner and they had a in room nurse which is good. Check in was efficient. Overall satisfied.
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Good service mind, cleanliness.
Good service mind
Fast testing
Easy connections for each steps
Comfort and cleanliness Room
Tasty foods
4.8 Superior Room
Положительные
- friendly staff
- clean room
- overall service
It is one of the best for quality/price. Staff is friendly, the service was good and the overall service was up to what I expected. The location is also quite convenience/
0.5 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- At least they told you before they collected payment.
- The price they advertise isn't the price they charge when you contact them, and they keep coming up with excuses why, until they finally stop answering emails.
I've stayed here before, and it's not a terrible hotel, but there's so much better available in Bangkok, often for less money. And if they won't honor the price you confirmed when booking, why would you put yourself through that?
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- great wifi
- room looked exactly like the pictures
- room was very clean
- the hotel area was in a safe location, only 20 mins from airport
- I arrived at 1:30am and I got tested for covid right away
- My covid test returned around 2pm (I called to ask if it was ready) and didn't have to stay the full 24 hours, but I could if I wanted to
- quiet and I had an amazing view of the city, 23/26th floor
- staff was friendly and considerate/ thoughtful
- I arrived at 1:30am and they sent me a hot, delicious meal without me asking
- they also sent a second meal at the scheduled 8am breakfast time
- I requested vegetarian option and they followed my diet restrictions perfectly
- I emailed the hotel 4 days before I arrived to Thailand to confirm my booking details, they confirmed and said I was all ready to go
- My plane arrived at 11:35pm on 11/28/2021, I booked my 1 day quarantine stay to check in for 11/29 since I arrived at almost midnight
- When I arrived to airport, they couldn't find my name on the list and did not have a ride ready for me to take me to the quarantine hotel
- I had to wait 45 minutes because there were "no rides available"
- WHEN BOOKING YOUR STAY, BOOK THE DATE WITH ARRIVAL DATE, THAT WAS ONLY CONFUSION
- I was stressed/ worried that I was not going to have a hotel to stay at or ride but it was figured out after 45 mins and they were apologetic about it
Although the start of my experience was not good, once a ride was found for me, everything got much better. The hotel staff was extremely friendly and apologized for the delay and confusion. They really made up for it and I really enjoyed the rest of my 1 day mandatory quarantine stay.
Make sure to ask them to test you right when you arrive and call 12 hours after you take your covid to check in for results. I did not have to stay the full 24 hours because my negative covid test came back 12 hours later and I was free to go. I would recommend this hotel to another. I loved it!
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Airport pick up - on time, Reception - outstanding and very smooth check in, Test package - everything is as per schedule, Staff - very welcoming
Thank you for making our first day in Thailand as convenient as possible. Thankfully we are tested negative hence was able to enjoy the rest of our stay in other parts of this country. This hotel is recommended for its price and value as well as for the great service rendered.
5.0 Superior Room
One of the good hotel. Fare price, delicious foods, excellent customer service and good location. We strongly recommend this hotel.
4.8 Superior Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- All were excellent.
- Cosy stay.
- Food was cold most of the time.
Need a microwave in the room. A big mattress with wonderful comfort. Quite a big space for a room and can exercise inside the room.
4.7 Superior Room
Nice service, nice food, nice staff, nice view, nice accommodation with reasonable price.
Recommended!
4.2 Superior Room
Положительные Отрицательные
The location is great and the stuffs are polite. Wifi works perfect unlike my previous quarantine hotel. Food was also not that bad but it was cold.
