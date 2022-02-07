BANGKOK TEST & GO

ibis Styles Бангкок Сукхумвит Пхра Кханонг - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
1299
Обновление February 8, 2022
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 0
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 1
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 2
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 3
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 4
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 5
+37 фотографии
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 220 Спальни
Партнерская больница Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 475

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с ibis Styles Бангкок Сукхумвит Пхра Кханонг в приоритетном порядке, и ibis Styles Бангкок Сукхумвит Пхра Кханонг будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

If you wish to get a refund now, there are 3 different options. Request form... https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfO5bxeq1SnWVMbvoK_YAUQlXmFQtXcTI72kv1LkfKZ3xlGEg /formResponse

  1. Can keep floating Available after 6 months (till 30 June 2022)
  2. If the customer pays by money transfer from Thai bank, You can request a refund by transferring money back within 45 days.
  3. If the customer pays by money transfer from Thai bank, You can request a refund by transferring money back within 45 days. Balance deducted at THB 500 from Thai bank fee.
  4. If the customer pays by credit card The hotel will issue a refund by reimbursement to same card balance minus a 2.5% bank fee.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Улучшенный номер 23
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Смежный номер
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connecting Superior 2 Paxs 46
฿23,400 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,400 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Смежный номер
  • Семейные люксы
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Netflix
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда

Отель ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong расположен в Бангкоке, в 3,5 км от торгового центра Emporium. К услугам гостей ресторан, бесплатная частная парковка, фитнес-центр и бар. Этот 3-звездочный отель предлагает детский клуб и услуги консьержа. К услугам гостей круглосуточная стойка регистрации, трансфер от / до аэропорта, доставка еды и напитков в номер и бесплатный Wi-Fi на всей территории.

В номерах отеля есть гостиная зона. В номерах отеля ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra есть кондиционер и шкаф.

Гости отеля могут насладиться континентальным завтраком или завтраком "шведский стол".

Все гости отеля ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong могут посещать крытый бассейн и бизнес-центр.

Национальный конференц-центр королевы Сирикит находится в 5 км от отеля, а Арабская улица - в 6 км. Ближайший аэропорт Суварнабхуми расположен в 26,8 км от отеля ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra.

Удобства / Особенности

Поиск по всем 180+ отелям AQ
Счет
4.1/5
Очень хороший
На основе 33 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
20
Очень хороший
8
В среднем
1
Бедные
2
Ужасный
2
Если бы вы были гостем в ibis Styles Бангкок Сукхумвит Пхра Кханонг , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇧🇩A A M Mostofa Saikh Chowdhury

Проверено на 07/02/2022
Прибыл 21/01/2022
2.8 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • The room was spacious and had a nice city view
Отрицательные
  • The service was very poor. Often the reception was not available through phone so there was no option to ask for any help immediately. The timing was also very poor, I had to wait for hours from their scheduled time for tests and relax time at rooftop.
  • The television the hotel provides is not of any use. You can't use netflix or anything and no mirroring was possible rather it just showed the hotel ads and the services.

Overall the hotel was good. I will rate 6/10 for the overall service and amenities I have received from there.

🇹🇭Chetsadaporn Kulyarit

Проверено на 02/02/2022
Прибыл 17/01/2022
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Wifi
  • Cleanness
  • Polite
  • Bed
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

Bed is so comfy i was so happy, Quiet, big space, nice view, good and polite service staffs. Thank you

🇮🇳Siddhartha Sharma Bhagabati

Проверено на 01/02/2022
Прибыл 16/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
Отрицательные
  • On the check-out day, no breakfast was given initially. We had to fight for getting breakfast. After that when breakfast was sent to our room, it was for only 2 persons, whereas we were 3 pax. Not happy about the incident...I am writing a letter to management in detail, about the incident.

On the check-out day, no breakfast was given initially. We had to fight for getting breakfast. After that when breakfast was sent to our room, it was for only 2 persons, whereas we were 3 pax. Not happy about the incident...I am writing a letter to management in detail, about the incident.

🇮🇩Diana Patricia

Проверено на 01/02/2022
Прибыл 16/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • 1. Room was clean and in the middle way like day 4 or 5 out of 7, the room services actually cleaned my room.
  • 2. Windows that can be opened, and have better circulation.
  • 3. You can order food from outside which is a life saver! Use food panda for menu in english.
  • 4. Service is good overall, everyone is following strict health protocols.
Отрицательные
  • 1. Food was ok, most days I prefer to order from online
  • 2. Windows are facing the busy road, so it can be noisy at all times

Its definitely worth the money you are paying for, and since I am alone the space was not a concern for me. Mostly my luggage is covering 1 side of the floor already. However if more than 2 people or you bring a child might not be ideal.

🇺🇸yaowamal pengdis

Проверено на 29/01/2022
Прибыл 27/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Great price + Good Quality
  • All Staffs very nice
  • Room nice space and clean
  • All amenity you need : refrigerator, safe and lock box, shampoo +soap
  • Great location easy to go anywhere on Sukhumvit Road
  • For the price no doubt about it.
Отрицательные
  • No A/C at the walk way, feeling hot and hard to breath.

I highly recommend for all my family and friends. But if you stay longer maybe you need more space than 23sqm. I used Test & go for 1 night

🇨🇦Robert Woodside

Проверено на 19/01/2022
Прибыл 02/01/2022
4.0 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Seamless pick up from BKK
  • Prompt PCR test on arrival at hotel
  • Results received in about 12 hours
  • Small, but clean and comfortable room
  • Good menu for room service at extra cost
Отрицательные
  • Food delivered to room as part of package was not good and always cold.

The hotel is in a convenient location. The room was clean and comfortable, although quite small. The food delivered to the room as part of the quarantine package was always cold and most went uneaten. Fortunately the hotel has a restaurant on site with great food. I advise paying the extra cost and order through room service rather than the crap include in the package.

🇹🇭Kanyanee

Проверено на 18/01/2022
Прибыл 25/12/2021
4.6 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Smooth transit from the airport to the hotel
  • PCR test efficient and professional
  • QR code for the second test has been provided
  • All the staffs were amazing, friendly, and helpful
  • The rooms were clean, very comfortable
Отрицательные
  • on balcony
  • no microwave

Overall good experience. A good place to stay for test and go scheme. I enjoyed my short stay in this hotel.

🇹🇭WIPADA KONGWARIN LE JOLIF

Проверено на 07/01/2022
Прибыл 21/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • PCR test @ hôtel, no need to go out, good location, clean & modern & comfort room.
Отрицательные
  • Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc. I had to order from room service while a simple menu at my preferred dish is already included on menu.

Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc.

🇹🇭kingkarn tatthiyakul

Проверено на 29/12/2021
Прибыл 13/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Good service

Good service , clean room. Staff was nice when arrived there. They provide room with high floor

🇳🇱Antje Elisabeth Magendans

Проверено на 24/12/2021
Прибыл 13/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Staff was very friendly and supportive
  • The room was spacious and nicely decorated
  • The bed was very comfortable
  • Hotel is well located, walking distance to BTS and local restaurants, i.e. W-District
Отрицательные
  • After testing negative you are allowed to dine in the restaurant. However, they kept delivering meals to my room.
  • There was no menu to choose from.
  • Most of the time the food was cold, upon request the staff would reheat it though

My stay at IBIS Styles was pleasant. Definitely recommended!

🇰🇷Sarah Seo

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 05/12/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Good service, good location,
Отрицательные
  • Food is a bit horrible

Stayed with my mum in the same room. PCR was on time manner and they had a in room nurse which is good. Check in was efficient. Overall satisfied.

🇹🇭Jirapa

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Good service mind, cleanliness.
Отрицательные
  • No

Good service mind Fast testing Easy connections for each steps Comfort and cleanliness Room Tasty foods

🇮🇹Domenico Bartoccioni

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • friendly staff
  • clean room
  • overall service

It is one of the best for quality/price. Staff is friendly, the service was good and the overall service was up to what I expected. The location is also quite convenience/

🇺🇸J Peahl

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 21/11/2021
0.5 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • At least they told you before they collected payment.
Отрицательные
  • The price they advertise isn't the price they charge when you contact them, and they keep coming up with excuses why, until they finally stop answering emails.

I've stayed here before, and it's not a terrible hotel, but there's so much better available in Bangkok, often for less money. And if they won't honor the price you confirmed when booking, why would you put yourself through that?

🇺🇸MELISSA CORRAL

Проверено на 08/12/2021
Прибыл 28/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • great wifi
  • room looked exactly like the pictures
  • room was very clean
  • the hotel area was in a safe location, only 20 mins from airport
  • I arrived at 1:30am and I got tested for covid right away
  • My covid test returned around 2pm (I called to ask if it was ready) and didn't have to stay the full 24 hours, but I could if I wanted to
  • quiet and I had an amazing view of the city, 23/26th floor
  • staff was friendly and considerate/ thoughtful
  • I arrived at 1:30am and they sent me a hot, delicious meal without me asking
  • they also sent a second meal at the scheduled 8am breakfast time
  • I requested vegetarian option and they followed my diet restrictions perfectly
Отрицательные
  • I emailed the hotel 4 days before I arrived to Thailand to confirm my booking details, they confirmed and said I was all ready to go
  • My plane arrived at 11:35pm on 11/28/2021, I booked my 1 day quarantine stay to check in for 11/29 since I arrived at almost midnight
  • When I arrived to airport, they couldn't find my name on the list and did not have a ride ready for me to take me to the quarantine hotel
  • I had to wait 45 minutes because there were "no rides available"
  • WHEN BOOKING YOUR STAY, BOOK THE DATE WITH ARRIVAL DATE, THAT WAS ONLY CONFUSION
  • I was stressed/ worried that I was not going to have a hotel to stay at or ride but it was figured out after 45 mins and they were apologetic about it

Although the start of my experience was not good, once a ride was found for me, everything got much better. The hotel staff was extremely friendly and apologized for the delay and confusion. They really made up for it and I really enjoyed the rest of my 1 day mandatory quarantine stay. Make sure to ask them to test you right when you arrive and call 12 hours after you take your covid to check in for results. I did not have to stay the full 24 hours because my negative covid test came back 12 hours later and I was free to go. I would recommend this hotel to another. I loved it!

🇵🇭Victoria Bautista

Проверено на 05/12/2021
Прибыл 17/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Airport pick up - on time, Reception - outstanding and very smooth check in, Test package - everything is as per schedule, Staff - very welcoming
Отрицательные
  • NA

Thank you for making our first day in Thailand as convenient as possible. Thankfully we are tested negative hence was able to enjoy the rest of our stay in other parts of this country. This hotel is recommended for its price and value as well as for the great service rendered.

🇲🇲Myat Su Kyi Thar

Проверено на 08/11/2021
Прибыл 23/10/2021
5.0 Superior Room

One of the good hotel. Fare price, delicious foods, excellent customer service and good location. We strongly recommend this hotel.

🇲🇾POOVANESWARAN KALISVARAN

Проверено на 02/11/2021
Прибыл 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • All were excellent.
  • Cosy stay.
Отрицательные
  • Food was cold most of the time.

Need a microwave in the room. A big mattress with wonderful comfort. Quite a big space for a room and can exercise inside the room.

🇹🇭Thanyarat Butphu

Проверено на 20/10/2021
Прибыл 04/10/2021
4.7 Superior Room

Nice service, nice food, nice staff, nice view, nice accommodation with reasonable price.

Recommended!

🇲🇲Hsu Mon Zaw

Проверено на 13/10/2021
Прибыл 25/09/2021
4.2 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Great service
Отрицательные
  • Cold food

The location is great and the stuffs are polite. Wifi works perfect unlike my previous quarantine hotel. Food was also not that bad but it was cold.

Адрес / Карта

1122 Sukhumvit Road Phra Khanong Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

