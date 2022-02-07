great wifi

room looked exactly like the pictures

room was very clean

the hotel area was in a safe location, only 20 mins from airport

I arrived at 1:30am and I got tested for covid right away

My covid test returned around 2pm (I called to ask if it was ready) and didn't have to stay the full 24 hours, but I could if I wanted to

quiet and I had an amazing view of the city, 23/26th floor

staff was friendly and considerate/ thoughtful

I arrived at 1:30am and they sent me a hot, delicious meal without me asking

they also sent a second meal at the scheduled 8am breakfast time

I requested vegetarian option and they followed my diet restrictions perfectly

I emailed the hotel 4 days before I arrived to Thailand to confirm my booking details, they confirmed and said I was all ready to go

My plane arrived at 11:35pm on 11/28/2021, I booked my 1 day quarantine stay to check in for 11/29 since I arrived at almost midnight

When I arrived to airport, they couldn't find my name on the list and did not have a ride ready for me to take me to the quarantine hotel

I had to wait 45 minutes because there were "no rides available"

WHEN BOOKING YOUR STAY, BOOK THE DATE WITH ARRIVAL DATE, THAT WAS ONLY CONFUSION

I was stressed/ worried that I was not going to have a hotel to stay at or ride but it was figured out after 45 mins and they were apologetic about it

Although the start of my experience was not good, once a ride was found for me, everything got much better. The hotel staff was extremely friendly and apologized for the delay and confusion. They really made up for it and I really enjoyed the rest of my 1 day mandatory quarantine stay. Make sure to ask them to test you right when you arrive and call 12 hours after you take your covid to check in for results. I did not have to stay the full 24 hours because my negative covid test came back 12 hours later and I was free to go. I would recommend this hotel to another. I loved it!