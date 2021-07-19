Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Ambassador Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

We are ready to welcome you back to Thailand with our Alternative State Quarantine package in collaboration with World Medical Hospital to compliment sanitized airport transfer, COVID tests and Doctor consultation. Enjoy your stay in variety of rooms type are spacious comfortable accommodation for nights fully. Ambassador Hotel Bangkok has been awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration SHA certification which confirms that our standards of hygiene and disease prevention are compliant with the guidelines set out by the appropriate departments. We wish you a nice trip and a pleasant stay in Bangkok

Amenities / Features 3 times COVID-19 swab test

24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct health evaluation

Airport pickup service from Don Mueang or Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel (supplement charge 2,000 THB for picking-up from U-Tapao Airport)

3 meals a day from selected menu

High-speed Wi-Fi provided

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages