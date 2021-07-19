BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ambassador Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.9
rating with
1516 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
8 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Ambassador Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

We are ready to welcome you back to Thailand with our Alternative State Quarantine package in collaboration with World Medical Hospital to compliment sanitized airport transfer, COVID tests and Doctor consultation. Enjoy your stay in variety of rooms type are spacious comfortable accommodation for nights fully.

Ambassador Hotel Bangkok has been awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration SHA certification which confirms that our standards of hygiene and disease prevention are compliant with the guidelines set out by the appropriate departments.

We wish you a nice trip and a pleasant stay in Bangkok

Amenities / Features

  • 3 times COVID-19 swab test
  • 24-hour nurse on duty to administer twice daily temperature checks and conduct health evaluation
  • Airport pickup service from Don Mueang or Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel (supplement charge 2,000 THB for picking-up from U-Tapao Airport)
  • 3 meals a day from selected menu
  • High-speed Wi-Fi provided
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 8 reviews
Rating
Excellent
4
Very Good
2
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
2
If you were a guest at Ambassador Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Ambassador Hotel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇮🇳Nivedita Kumari

Reviewed on 19/07/2021
Arrived on 03/07/2021
1.1 Amtel Suite
Negatives
  • Super bad food. Pathetic Service. Lost my clothes. Dinner used to be delivered before 5 pm and used to get cold before eating. Arrogant staff. No proper rule/ They should be barred from doing ASQ.

Super bad food. Pathetic Service. Lost my clothes. Dinner used to be delivered before 5 pm and used to get cold before eating. Arrogant staff. No proper rule/ They should be barred from doing ASQ.

🇨🇦Soham Bhatia

Reviewed on 10/07/2021
Arrived on 24/06/2021
4.7 Standard Room with Balcony
Positives
  • Amazing wifi
  • Amazing food
  • Good service
  • Comfortable bed
  • Allow purchases from food panda and grab
Negatives
  • No leisure area use after negative covid test

I would def stay here again. Even though they say you cannot order food from outside, once I ordered it they just bought the food to my room once they disinfectant the packaging. I had a really nice view from my balcony

🇧🇷Bárbara Oliveira de Pereira Franco Pires

Reviewed on 11/06/2021
Arrived on 03/05/2021
4.3 Standard Room with Balcony
Positives
  • Fast response by Facebook.
  • Helped do fast amendment when we needed few days prior the trip.
  • Free room upgrade for balcony+microwave.
  • Location.
  • Food - some times too spicy, but overall very good and good portions.
  • Cleanliness.
  • Excellent service - always doing the best for costumer.
  • Made free our exchange money at VASU, with excellent rate.
  • Free of charge 7/11 purchase.
  • Extra heavier dumbbells in our family connecting room with fitness promotional package, as we solicited because my husband is athlete.
  • Wifi is fast but connecting is complicated.
  • Very comfortable bed, pillow and mattress.
Negatives
  • Air-conditioning some times didn't work well in the main room.
  • Main bathroom was floating and smelling a little bad since we arrived, but we used the other one in connecting room without problems.
  • Uncomfortable sofa in the connecting room.

Very recommended place for quarantine. Excellent service and costumer care. Microwave is really useful as the meal times can be really after the time they deliver.(Breakfast around 8h, Lunch around 11:30, Dinner around 16:30). ASQ quarantine are expensive anyway but comparatively with other places with similar prices they deliver more benefits with fitness or kids corner offers for example.

🇬🇧Ronald Lissimore

Reviewed on 31/05/2021
Arrived on 17/05/2021
5.0 Standard Room with Balcony
Positives
  • Room very good
  • Facilities very good
  • Reception & Health Care excellent
  • Food oh my god excellent
  • Would happily stay again
Negatives
  • None

What a surprise, you think quarantine hotel, but I must say everything about the asq hotel very very good, cannot fault at all Nemo lovely, and so helpful, polite, and nothing a problem and efficient

Thank you very much for taking care of me

🇬🇧Christian abassi

Reviewed on 08/05/2021
Arrived on 14/05/2021
5.0 Standard Room with Balcony
Positives
  • Hotel could do enough for the 10 days top services
Negatives
  • Food at time cold

From leaving the plane and goi g through the airport was easy meet by ground staff and taken direct to hotel and through check in to room with workout gym great team of staff and thank you

🇩🇪Stephan trinkhaus

Reviewed on 04/05/2021
Arrived on 02/04/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positives
  • Room service and food very good staff very friendly
Negatives
  • None

This place was recommended to me by a friend and the choice was perfect if I have to do quarantine again, this is my preferred choice

🇨🇱Jose luis cobs

Reviewed on 17/04/2021
Arrived on 25/03/2021
1.3 Standard Room
Negatives
  • My Thai wife called the hotel saying that she was having labor symptoms ... and they don't care about anything

after day 11 they come to clean my room ... and the person who sold the package says every 2 days they will come in to clean

🇮🇳Ashwini

Reviewed on 06/04/2021
Arrived on 20/03/2021
3.9 Standard Room
Positives
  • Good hospitality
Negatives
  • Please do not pool passengers in a single vehicle

Very good, prompt at service with utmost safety measures followed...good location, ambience and clean spacious rooms

