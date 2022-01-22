Total AQ Hotel Rooms 60 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Citrus 13 is located in a very popular location in Sukhumvit road and provides high quality amenities for guests to enjoy. The hotel is situated only 5 minutes’ walk to Nana BTS skytrain, Asoke BTS skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT station. Easy connection with public transportation allows guests to explore Bangkok’s hippest shopping malls, bars, restaurants, sightseeing destinations and nightlife. It is also in the middle of major corporate buildings, very convenient for corporate travelers. Citrus Café and Bar opens its first outlet in Bangkok, with the popular Champion Burger, Fish & Chips, Thai and Asia cuisine. A trendy hotel located in the heart of the city for a stress-free business trip or holiday.

Score 3.5 /5 Very Good Based on 13 reviews Rating 2 Excellent 6 Very Good 2 Average 3 Poor 0 Terrible

🇺🇸 Robert M Radeski Arrived on 06/01/2022 4.2 Superior Room Positives Everyone I contacted from the van driver to the girls at the check-in counter was polite and efficient. They called about 11 am to advise my test had come back negative. Negatives None This was not a bad experience at all. It's a good program and the price was reasonable. I would use this hotel again. 🇫🇷 Emmanuel Houze Arrived on 04/12/2021 4.4 Superior Room Positives Not too expensive

Nice team

Enough confortable for 1 night

Good location

quiet Negatives Food is ok for the price but not amazing If you are looking for a good ASQ for 1 night package in Bangkok, it's good quality for the price... 🇺🇸 Nabeel Ahmad Arrived on 22/11/2021 2.3 Superior Room Positives Had good food

pretty nice service Negatives The bed was disgusting

The shower water didn’t sink it would flood

The bathroom window was disgusting

Lack of channels on the TV It was an fine stay for 1 stay quarantine but anything else longer is a no. I would not recommend this hotel to anyone who needs to quarantine longer than 1 day 🇨🇦 Vanna chiem Arrived on 03/11/2021 3.7 Superior Room Negatives After negative report, I still not allow to go out unless I check out. I would not want to come and stay in the situation like this again, if I have other choices and hopefully it return to normal soon. 🇸🇪 Kjell Novén Arrived on 19/11/2021 2.3 Superior Room Positives WiFi Negatives Food

Room not painted

eing locked in When I arrived at the airport the hotel had not arranged wiith transportation to the hotel. So I had to wait 1 hour at the airport. Finally at the hotel I was locked in at a very poor room where the walls were not properly painted and it looked very cheap. Then the foodwas cold. All 3 meals. I ggot my negative test at 8 pm and then I wanted to go outside to delliver a package to some friends. But I was not allowed to go ooutsiide if I did not check out and lleave the hotel. So I stayed inside for the nifht because I had payed almost 5000B for the night. But I felt very unsatisfied. Not a hotel to recommend. 🇬🇧 Aisha Bibi Arrived on 12/11/2021 3.9 Executive Room Positives Quick Check-in Negatives Got my PCR result some day (Negative) so I thought I would honour for a walk. Receptionist told me I could only go out of the hotel if I check out(even though my result was negative). Didn't think this was right.

The food was extremely greesy.

Receptionist ordered me a private taxi which cost me 3 times more than a meter taxi.

Receptionist lost my departure card after photocopying it. I didn't like that the hotel wouldn't let me go out of the hotel unless I was checking out even though my PCR result was negative. 🇬🇧 Mikael Davos Arrived on 11/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room Positives Food timing (always early) Negatives No opening window (which they did advise in my booking) This did the job fine, bit of fuss at airport as my name wasnt on the hotel list but the staff there were highly helpful and sorted it immediately. Quick transfer to hotel with stick up the nose on the way (and given a kit to-go) then prompt check in (~15:00) and plenty of on-time (basic) food before a ~7:00 call the next morning to advise I was good to go. 🇬🇧 frankie bristow Arrived on 07/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Pick up good

Pcr test

Food

Room Negatives None Very good overhaul experience from pick to pcr test to hotel ,results next morning Food very good and hot 🇹🇭 Ninned Pumlad Arrived on 25/08/2021 2.1 Executive Room Positives TV and WiFi Negatives food options very limited and not taste good. There is a lack of fresh food (no salad or fruits) and dessert at most time.

Water drops from sink below the sink, even when not using causing puddles in the bathroom

blanket and pillows seem very old (have holes)

bathtub only cold water (shower ok)

room is much smaller than in the picture The room is quite small (even staying in the executive room) and seem run down. Food tastes bad, is most of the time cold with very limited options. I am missing fresh fruits or snacks. if the food was better it would make the stay more bearable 🇹🇭 Amnad Sriyota Arrived on 17/07/2021 3.5 Superior Room Positives on time Negatives not a variety of food bad taste As if cooked for quite a long time before coming to service Everything is ok, the room is not very big, fit. Convenience and cleanliness in the middle Food is not considered suitable for foreigners. Should add variety to the breakfast and dinner menu 🇿🇦 Yvonne van Wyk Arrived on 18/06/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Great food

Friendly Service Negatives None I anticipated the quarantine to be tedious but the staff at the Hotel ensured that everything was comfortable and convenient. They were professional and helpful at all times. The food was authentic Thai food and was always more than enough. I would definitely recommend this establishment. 🇭🇰 Fung Man Lo Arrived on 01/05/2021 3.3 Superior Room Positives You can choose the meal set Negatives The food I ate didn’t my choice Food is full of thai style and the king size bed is so comfortable, but the bathroom light is not really good, too dark for me 🇹🇭 Kankanit Richardson Arrived on 13/05/2021 2.7 Superior Room Positives 28th May leave this terrible place. Negatives Food terrible. Nearly the same food all the time. Had to keep asking for coffee & water. The room was very small. Take a photo of the room using the mirror so it looks bigger. Absolute con. Over £700 for fried rice. I know there is a pandemic but if this is the way you treat folk. I'd recommend catching covid & stay in a hospital.

