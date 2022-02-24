合計AQホテルの部屋 100 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vichaivej International Hospitel Nongkhaem
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
スワンナプーム国際空港から車で20分のA-ONEは、ジム付きの4つ星の宿泊施設、公共エリアでの無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。地下鉄駅への無料シャトルを提供しています。
さまざまなショッピングコンプレックスとラチャダーピセークのナイトライフストリップがあるスクンビット通りに近く、バンコクの地下鉄システムにも近いです。
A-ONEの客室は、モダンな雰囲気と現代的な家具でデザインされています。広々とした客室には、バスルームとスリーピングエリアを仕切るガラス窓が付いています。
仕事や遊びで長い一日を過ごした後は、伝統的なタイ式マッサージやボディトリートメントを備えたスパでのセッションをお楽しみください。屋外スイミングプールもある設備の整ったフィットネスセンターでのトレーニングで充電することもできます。
ピアノラウンジでドリンクと美しい音楽を楽しみながらリラックスしたり、ゴンドラレストランで各国料理のビュッフェをお楽しみください。美味しい自家製パンやペストリーが食べられるベーカリーもあります。
アメニティ/機能
- 空港（BKKまたはDMK）からA-ONEバンコクホテルへの片道空港送迎（社会的距離基準付き）
- 合計2回のCOVID-19スクリーニング検査（RT-CPR）
- ビデオ通話による医師の診察
- ホテルで24時間看護師待機。
- 24時間緊急救急車サービス
- フルボードの食事、朝食、ランチ、ディナー
- 無料のWi-Fiインターネットアクセス。
- 国際チャンネル付きテレビ
- F＆Bとランドリーサービスの15％割引
- 部屋にフェイスマスク、アルコールジェル、デジタルサーモメーター
- 患者の解放前の14日目に公式のCOVID-19無料証明書を取得する
エーワンバンコクホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す エーワンバンコクホテルすべてのレビューを見る
4.7 Premier Room City View
ポジティブネガ
- Last morning no breakfast
Everything went well, transport from AirPort, test and results from the test. Pesonal was also polite.
4.3 Premier Room City View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Met at airport on time and very good car/driver
- Hotel reception - excellent
- Test - done in Reception area by competent people who were very friendly and efficient
- Escorted to room [bag carried] - shown air con, wi-fi and other room facilities
- When my Covid test result was received by the hotel it would have been advantageous to me if they had phoned my room rather than me waiting until nearly check-out time and phoning Reception.
Overall, I would definitely recommend this hotel to anyone for a short stay. I felt comforted and welcome after a long flight.
3.9 Premier Room City View
ポジティブネガ
スタッフが快適にお過ごしいただけるよう努めております。そして、あなたは彼らの努力を感じることができます。彼らは何が利用可能であるか（部屋の掃除、追加の枕）を明確にしないかもしれませんが、あなたは彼らがあなたを快適にするためのポイントを作っていると言うことができます。