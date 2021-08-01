Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok Alternative State Quarantine We are partners with Piyavate Hospital to offer 16 days 15 nights government certified with big space room. We are located a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Featuring a swimming pool and spa, it provides free WIFI throughout and free city shuttles to shopping areas. All rooms at Golden Tulip Sovereign offer a cable TV. Each has a minibar and tea and coffee-making facilities. Large, marble bathrooms offer both bathtub and shower facilities. Golden Tulip Hotel is located opposite to Show DC shopping mall and 1.2 miles from Asoke and Nana BTS Skytrain Stations. Rama 9 Hospital is 5 minutes away on-foot while Rama 9 MRT Station is a 15-minute walk away.

Amenities / Features Benefits include ASQ package:

Accommodation for 15 nights, 16 days

Free WIFI

International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels

3 meals a day

Complimentary drinking water, coffee & tea in room

Bathtub

Room cleaning service on day 7, day 10, day 12

Relaxing space on rooftop after 1st swab test

20% discount on food & beverage services

20% discount on laundry service

Hospital service

Total of Covid-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)

24 hours registered nurse on duty

Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine (Telemedicine service)

Daily health monitoring

Face mask, Alcohol gel and Thermometer in room

Admittance to hospital if testing positive for Covid-19

Insurance of regular official report on the status of each patient under observation

Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient’s release

Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24-hours service on demand)

One way trip transfer between IATA-designated airport (BKK or DMK) and the hotel

