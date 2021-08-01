Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok Alternative State Quarantine
We are partners with Piyavate Hospital to offer 16 days 15 nights government certified with big space room.
We are located a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Featuring a swimming pool and spa, it provides free WIFI throughout and free city shuttles to shopping areas.
All rooms at Golden Tulip Sovereign offer a cable TV. Each has a minibar and tea and coffee-making facilities. Large, marble bathrooms offer both bathtub and shower facilities.
Golden Tulip Hotel is located opposite to Show DC shopping mall and 1.2 miles from Asoke and Nana BTS Skytrain Stations. Rama 9 Hospital is 5 minutes away on-foot while Rama 9 MRT Station is a 15-minute walk away.
Amenities / Features
- Benefits include ASQ package:
- Accommodation for 15 nights, 16 days
- Free WIFI
- International / local news, music and entertainment TV channels
- 3 meals a day
- Complimentary drinking water, coffee & tea in room
- Bathtub
- Room cleaning service on day 7, day 10, day 12
- Relaxing space on rooftop after 1st swab test
- 20% discount on food & beverage services
- 20% discount on laundry service
- Hospital service
- Total of Covid-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24 hours registered nurse on duty
- Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine (Telemedicine service)
- Daily health monitoring
- Face mask, Alcohol gel and Thermometer in room
- Admittance to hospital if testing positive for Covid-19
- Insurance of regular official report on the status of each patient under observation
- Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient’s release
- Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24-hours service on demand)
- One way trip transfer between IATA-designated airport (BKK or DMK) and the hotel
Score
3.9/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel BangkokSEE ALL REVIEWS
3.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Delicious food, polite staff and very good service.
- The food was very cold, if it was a little hot it would be very good.
everything is very good except very cold food Notify the staff but it's the same.
This hotel is a hotel that did not book in the first place, but was impressed and comfortable during the stay.
The hotel that cancels the date we will travel is S.CPark Hotel. It is a hotel that was booked in the first place and specified in the COE, causing us to waste time traveling from the beginning, which is Thai Airways because in the document and the hotel reservation did not leave the embassy. This hotel is unlikely to let you enter the system. Because leaving customers in the middle of the air is very bad and does not inform customers in advance (Tie a lot of fists. If unlucky, find a bad hotel, what will customers do? because there is no time to rebook) It's already a day to travel.
4.0 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Fantastic service, Very caring staff, Good food/portions, Good view, International TV channels, Nice pool area, Fantastic water pressure
The staff here is absolutely fantastic and you can tell that they actually care about your well being. The on-site nurse is such a nice girl, I wasn't able to access the Thailand ASQ app so she kept a record of my temperature checks for me. She also helped me contact my Airbnb when I couldn't get ahold the host. She went out of her way to be as pleasant to me as possible and I really appreciate that. In addition, the food menu is relatively large, as are the portions. The food was always delivered hot and most of the time was very delicious. Another thing worth mentioning is that the water pressure at this hotel is absolutely fantastic, this one little thing made quarantine quite a bit less sucky. I didn't really watch any TV, but I do know for a fact that this hotel provides several international/english TV channels. My only complaint is the wifi in my room was extremely spotty. I would get disconnected from the internet every 10 minutes or so and the wifi speed wasn't all that great either. All in all, it was a pretty great stay and I would recommend it.