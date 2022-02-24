BANGKOK TEST & GO

에이원 방콕 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1

346 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+6 사진
빠른 응답
3 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 100 침실
파트너 병원 Vichaivej International Hospitel Nongkhaem

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 20 분 거리에있는 A-ONE은 피트니스 짐과 공용 공간에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공하는 4 성급 숙박 시설입니다. 지하철역까지 무료 셔틀을 제공합니다.

다양한 쇼핑 단지와 Ratchadaphisek의 야간 유흥가가있는 Sukhumvit Road와 가까우며 방콕 지하철 시스템과도 가깝습니다.

A-ONE의 객실은 현대적인 느낌과 현대적인 가구로 디자인되었습니다. 넓은 객실에는 욕실과 수면 공간을 분리하는 유리창이 있습니다.

업무 나 놀이로 긴 하루를 보낸 후, 전통 태국 마사지와 바디 트리트먼트를 제공하는 스파 세션을 즐기십시오. 야외 수영장이있는 완비 된 피트니스 센터에서 운동을하며 재충전 할 수도 있습니다.

Piano Lounge에서 음료와 아름다운 음악을 즐기며 휴식을 취하거나 Gondola Restaurant에서 세계 각국의 요리로 구성된 뷔페를 즐겨보십시오. 맛있는 수제 빵과 페이스트리를 구할 수있는 베이커리도 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 공항 (BKK 또는 DMK)에서 A-ONE 방콕 호텔로의 편도 공항 교통편 (사회적 거리 기준)
  • COVID-19 선별 검사 (RT-CPR) 총 2 회
  • 영상 통화를 통한 의사 상담
  • 호텔에서 24 시간 간호사 대기.
  • 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스
  • 풀 보드 식사, 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사
  • 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속.
  • 국제 채널이있는 TV
  • 식음료 및 세탁 서비스 15 % 할인
  • 방에 얼굴 마스크, 알코올 젤 및 디지털 온도계
  • 환자 석방 전 14 일에 공식 COVID-19 무료 인증서 획득
점수
4.3/5
아주 좋아
기반 3 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
2
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
에이원 방콕 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 에이원 방콕 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇫🇮Jouko Jalmari Heikkonen

검토 24/02/2022
도착 08/02/2022
4.7 Premier Room City View
긍정적
  • Everything works!
네거티브
  • Last morning no breakfast

Everything went well, transport from AirPort, test and results from the test. Pesonal was also polite.

🇬🇧Keith Rhodes

검토 05/01/2022
도착 20/12/2021
4.3 Premier Room City View
긍정적
  • Met at airport on time and very good car/driver
  • Hotel reception - excellent
  • Test - done in Reception area by competent people who were very friendly and efficient
  • Escorted to room [bag carried] - shown air con, wi-fi and other room facilities
네거티브
  • When my Covid test result was received by the hotel it would have been advantageous to me if they had phoned my room rather than me waiting until nearly check-out time and phoning Reception.

Overall, I would definitely recommend this hotel to anyone for a short stay. I felt comforted and welcome after a long flight.

🇸🇬Jingdu Chua

검토 04/07/2021
도착 15/06/2021
3.9 Premier Room City View
긍정적
  • 편안하고 기능적
네거티브
  • 영어는 도전이 될 수 있습니다

직원은 당신을 편안하게 하려고 노력합니다. 그리고 그들의 노력을 느낄 수 있습니다. 그들은 사용 가능한 것(방 청소, 여분의 베개)에 대해 명확하지 않을 수도 있지만, 그들이 당신을 편안하게 하는 포인트라고 말할 수 있습니다.

주소 /지도

9 ,New Petchburi Road, Soi Soonvijai 4, Huai Khwang, 10320 Bangkok, Thailand

파트너 호텔

