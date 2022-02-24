총 AQ 호텔 객실 100 침실
파트너 병원 Vichaivej International Hospitel Nongkhaem
수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 20 분 거리에있는 A-ONE은 피트니스 짐과 공용 공간에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공하는 4 성급 숙박 시설입니다. 지하철역까지 무료 셔틀을 제공합니다.
다양한 쇼핑 단지와 Ratchadaphisek의 야간 유흥가가있는 Sukhumvit Road와 가까우며 방콕 지하철 시스템과도 가깝습니다.
A-ONE의 객실은 현대적인 느낌과 현대적인 가구로 디자인되었습니다. 넓은 객실에는 욕실과 수면 공간을 분리하는 유리창이 있습니다.
업무 나 놀이로 긴 하루를 보낸 후, 전통 태국 마사지와 바디 트리트먼트를 제공하는 스파 세션을 즐기십시오. 야외 수영장이있는 완비 된 피트니스 센터에서 운동을하며 재충전 할 수도 있습니다.
Piano Lounge에서 음료와 아름다운 음악을 즐기며 휴식을 취하거나 Gondola Restaurant에서 세계 각국의 요리로 구성된 뷔페를 즐겨보십시오. 맛있는 수제 빵과 페이스트리를 구할 수있는 베이커리도 있습니다.
- 공항 (BKK 또는 DMK)에서 A-ONE 방콕 호텔로의 편도 공항 교통편 (사회적 거리 기준)
- COVID-19 선별 검사 (RT-CPR) 총 2 회
- 영상 통화를 통한 의사 상담
- 호텔에서 24 시간 간호사 대기.
- 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스
- 풀 보드 식사, 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사
- 무료 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속.
- 국제 채널이있는 TV
- 식음료 및 세탁 서비스 15 % 할인
- 방에 얼굴 마스크, 알코올 젤 및 디지털 온도계
- 환자 석방 전 14 일에 공식 COVID-19 무료 인증서 획득
4.7 Premier Room City View
- Last morning no breakfast
Everything went well, transport from AirPort, test and results from the test. Pesonal was also polite.
4.3 Premier Room City View
- Met at airport on time and very good car/driver
- Hotel reception - excellent
- Test - done in Reception area by competent people who were very friendly and efficient
- Escorted to room [bag carried] - shown air con, wi-fi and other room facilities
- When my Covid test result was received by the hotel it would have been advantageous to me if they had phoned my room rather than me waiting until nearly check-out time and phoning Reception.
Overall, I would definitely recommend this hotel to anyone for a short stay. I felt comforted and welcome after a long flight.
3.9 Premier Room City View
직원은 당신을 편안하게 하려고 노력합니다. 그리고 그들의 노력을 느낄 수 있습니다. 그들은 사용 가능한 것(방 청소, 여분의 베개)에 대해 명확하지 않을 수도 있지만, 그들이 당신을 편안하게 하는 포인트라고 말할 수 있습니다.