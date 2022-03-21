PHUKET TEST & GO

奈阳第十六海滩酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
687条评论进行评分
更新于 March 21, 2022
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

第十六奈扬海滩酒店是探索普吉岛的理想场所。酒店距离市中心仅 30 公里，提供前往机场的免费送机服务。凭借其便利的位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必游景点。第十六奈阳海滩酒店提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，以激发旅客的活力。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、传真机。奈阳第十六海滩酒店拥有 66 间卧室，所有卧室均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供毛巾、拖鞋、附加卫生间、沙发和雨伞等舒适设施。酒店提供各种一流的康乐设施，包括健身中心、3公里范围内的高尔夫球场、室外游泳池和按摩服务。奈扬海滩第十六酒店是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

地址/地图

19/16 Moo.1, Tambon Sakhu, Aamphur Thalang, Phuket, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

