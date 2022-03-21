奈阳第十六海滩酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
第十六奈扬海滩酒店是探索普吉岛的理想场所。酒店距离市中心仅 30 公里，提供前往机场的免费送机服务。凭借其便利的位置，酒店可轻松前往城市的必游景点。第十六奈阳海滩酒店提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，以激发旅客的活力。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、传真机。奈阳第十六海滩酒店拥有 66 间卧室，所有卧室均布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供毛巾、拖鞋、附加卫生间、沙发和雨伞等舒适设施。酒店提供各种一流的康乐设施，包括健身中心、3公里范围内的高尔夫球场、室外游泳池和按摩服务。奈扬海滩第十六酒店是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。