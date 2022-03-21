PHUKET TEST & GO

식스틴스 나이양 비치 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

687 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 21, 2022
+27 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 시내 중심가는 단 30km 떨어져 있으며, 숙소는 공항까지 무료 환송 서비스를 제공합니다. 위치가 편리하고, 도시의 관광 명소에 쉽게 갈 수 있습니다. 식스틴스 나이양 비치 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 일일 청소 서비스, 팩스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel에는 총 66개의 침실이 있으며 모든 침실은 세련되게 꾸며져 있으며 대부분의 침실에는 수건, 슬리퍼, 추가 화장실, 소파, 우산 등의 편의 시설이 제공됩니다. 이 호텔은 피트니스 센터, 3km 이내의 골프장, 야외 수영장, 마사지 서비스 등을 포함한 훌륭하고 다양한 레크리에이션 시설을 제공합니다. Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel은 푸켓 여행을 위한 최고의 선택이며 언제나 편안하고 번거롭지 않은 숙박을 제공합니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
식스틴스 나이양 비치 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 식스틴스 나이양 비치 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

19/16 Moo.1, Tambon Sakhu, Aamphur Thalang, Phuket, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

