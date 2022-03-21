The Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
The Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel is an ideal place from which to discover Phuket. The city center is merely 30 km away and the property features a complimentary drop-off service to the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.The Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fax machine. The Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel is home to 66 bedrooms, all of which are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as towels, slippers, additional toilet, a sofa, and an umbrella. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, a golf course within 3 kilometers, an outdoor pool, and massage services. The Sixteenth Naiyang Beach Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.
19/16 Moo.1, Tambon Sakhu, Aamphur Thalang, Phuket, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110