PHUKET TEST & GO

The Orchid House - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
142条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Kata, The Orchid House is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 17.0 km away. With the city's main attractions such as M.G.Collection, Kata View Point, Kata Beach within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At The Orchid House, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant are just a few of the facilities that set The Orchid House apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Orchid House is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

地址/地图

98/119-120 Kata Road, Kata Beach, T.Karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

