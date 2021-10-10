Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kata Tranquil Villa 位于普吉市的家庭娱乐、海滩、餐厅区，地理位置优越，是您在忙碌的日子里休息一下的最佳场所。酒店距离市中心不太远：仅 13.0 公里，通常需要大约 60 分钟才能到达机场。由于靠近公主母亲体育场、迪诺公园迷你高尔夫球场、M.G.Collection 等城市的主要景点，住客们对这家酒店非常喜欢。卡塔宁静别墅酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、行李寄存、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场、旅游等现场设施。走进 22 间温馨的客房中的一间，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、镜子、沙发、毛巾和壁橱，这些设施可以在某些客房中找到，摆脱一天的压力。酒店的休闲设施，包括室外游泳池、花园，专为逃离和放松而设计。当您在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿时，让卡塔宁静别墅成为您的家外之家。
5.0 2 bedroom Villa
- very spacious room
- rooms and bathroom are very clean
- hotel is well maintened
- good location
- best staff ever
- feels like home
Even better than we expected. The rooms are very big and clean, the location of the hotel is very nice in a quiet street and close to the beach and many attractions.
The staff at the reception and the workers are perfect and always looking to make our stay pleasant. Thank you so much for your hospitality
4.5 Deluxe Room
- Great staff
- Great value for money
- Nice garden with swimming pool
- Good service and advice
- Super clean room
- Wifi could be stronger (I work online) but still ok
- Would gain at serving real coffee in the morning
- Limited food at the hotel
I've so happy I chose Kata Tranquil for my sandbox ! From the start, the staff has been very professional and helpful, answering all my questions quickly, which eased the whole COE process. I like the architecture of the place, and the feel of the room. It's a little far from the beach if you have to walk, but they rent good scooters for a fair price. Breakfast is limited, but you have lots of options around (The PadThai Shop is just at the corner, and it's delicious). I'll be coming back here later for sure !
4.1 Deluxe Room
Great service, nothing bad to say. wonderful experience. They do their job and do not annoy you. They scan the code in the morning and then leave you to your day
4.8 2 bedroom Villa
- Clean & new
- Excellent accommodating service staff (better if you can speak some Thai)
- Comfortable beds
- Large, modern bathroom
- Daily, thorough cleaning
- Nice pool
- Beautiful garden setting
- Quiet
- Local restaurants and grocery store (Makro) within walking distance
- A Danish bakery nearby where you can buy nice bread. Also a German bakery
- Great internet (at some points we had three video calls in separate rooms going with no issues)
- 5-8 minute drive to Karon, Kata and Kata Noi beaches
- 10 minute drive to Villa Market
- 10-15 minute walk to the Covid testing swab center
- Ants in the kitchen (can’t leave any food our crumbs on the counters otherwise it’s okay)
- Kitchen only stocked for Asian cooking (try making grilled cheese sandwiches or eggs in a wok without a flipper or spatula. It doesn’t work lol)
- No coffee maker but were able to buy
- Bedrooms and bathroom have separate entrances
- Might be difficult to communicate with the staff in English only (a little Thai helps a lot)
- Many shops and restaurants closed due to Covid
- Hotel restaurant is closed
- A 10-15 minute walk to Karon Beach can be challenging with bags and children
- Virtually no public transport but car and motorbike rentals are extra cheap during Covid. Highly recommend renting. We paid 500 baht/day for a small car until the staff insisted we use theirs.
This place was better than we expected. The 2BR villa was the perfect set up for our family for two weeks. Our 12yo was in online school, my husband worked full-time and my 4yo and I had our own space to hang out. Once we had transportation we were able to get out to one of the beaches nearby almost every afternoon, which was wonderful.
When you fly in you will have your first Covid test at the airport. You then have to stay at the hotel until the staff receive your negative results. Ours came within 6 hours. Then you are free to go anywhere you like. Kids aged 2-6 don’t have any further tests. Older kids and adults have two more tests on days 5 and 11, or something similar (can’t recall exactly the exact timing of these).
The two women managing the place did an excellent job. At one point when they realized we were walking everywhere and had rented a car from a shop down the road, they insisted we use the hotel’s car (an older SUV) which was just brilliant. I’m sure they won’t be able to offer this to everyone but if you come as a family and no one else needs it I imagine they would be fine with other guests using - especially if you have kids.
Overall, very happy with our decision to stay here. We chose space over beachfront and feel the perks outweighed the downsides of the location.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Everything perfect thank you so much for everything...................................................
5.0 Deluxe Room
Kata tranquil villa is a place where the staff makes you feel like at home.
It is located close to the walking path to the big Buddha in a place surrounded by nature. In a very tranquil environment.
The closest beach is Karon beach.
The rooms are big, with wide balconies. Motorbikes are available.
There is cleaning service of your room every day.
The two girls are very attentive.
And everything is at a very affordable price.
Very pleasant experience.
Thank you so much for everything ❤.
Completely recomend it.
5.0 Deluxe Room
工作人员像对待家人一样对待我。我对 Covid 措施感到非常节省。感觉好像这是常规（非Covid）时间。
5.0 Deluxe Room
这是我进行沙盒隔离的理想场所。我想有一天再次留在这里。工作人员非常好，这是一个如此简单舒适的房间。我很欣赏每天的房间清洁和安静，并在美妙的阳台上放松。我会再次入住这里。