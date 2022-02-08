PHUKET TEST & GO

The Orchid House - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

142レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
The Orchid House - Image 0
The Orchid House - Image 1
The Orchid House - Image 2
The Orchid House - Image 3
The Orchid House - Image 4
The Orchid House - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Kata, The Orchid House is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 17.0 km away. With the city's main attractions such as M.G.Collection, Kata View Point, Kata Beach within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At The Orchid House, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant are just a few of the facilities that set The Orchid House apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Orchid House is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Orchid Houseゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Orchid House
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

98/119-120 Kata Road, Kata Beach, T.Karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

メロディープーケットホテル
8.5
との評価
370 レビュー
から ฿-1
OZOプーケット
9.1
との評価
70 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピーチヒルリゾート
7.7
との評価
510 レビュー
から ฿-1
メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
8.6
との評価
2205 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンサントロペヴィラ
7.5
との評価
6 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタ静かな別荘
8.6
との評価
164 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU