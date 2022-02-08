The Orchid House - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Kata, The Orchid House is an ideal spot from which to discover Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 17.0 km away. With the city's main attractions such as M.G.Collection, Kata View Point, Kata Beach within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At The Orchid House, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, restaurant are just a few of the facilities that set The Orchid House apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, desk, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Orchid House is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.