坦亚普拉运动和健康度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
135条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

坦亚普拉运动和健康度假村距普吉国际机场 15 分钟路程，为寻求平衡生活方式的个人、团体和家庭提供了一个独特而鼓舞人心的目的地。各个级别的运动员都在 Thanyapura 训练，而注重健康的客人则可以参加恢复活力的健康计划。 泳池翼（运动） 泳池翼拥有 77 间客房，拥有 25 米长的休闲游泳池、泳池酒吧和 24 小时前台，为活跃的客人提供充满活力和清新的氛围 花园翼（健康与保健） 在宁静的绿洲中，花园翼拥有 37 间可通过郁郁葱葱的庭院进入的地面客房，每间客房均设有可欣赏考帕绍国家公园或花园美景的户外露台。 设施： • 50 米和 25 米训练池 • 6 个网球场 • 国际标准人造‘Soccer Pro’ FIFA 标准球场 • 500 米缓冲田径跑道（跳远、跳高、跨栏和起跑区） • 900 平方米。健身中心 • 公路自行车出租 • 带冰浴、蒸汽浴室和桑拿的更衣室。

地址/地图

120, 120/1 Moo 7, Thepkasattri Road, Thepkrasattri Sub District, Thalang, Phuket, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

