Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort is located fifteen minutes away from Phuket International Airport, presenting a unique and inspiring destination for individuals, groups and families looking for a balanced approach to their lifestyle. Athletes of all levels train at Thanyapura whereas health conscious guests escape to rejuvenating health programs. Pool Wing (Sports) The Pool Wing, with 77 rooms provides a dynamic and refreshing atmosphere for active guests with a 25-metre recreational pool, a pool bar and 24-hour reception Garden Wing (Health & Wellness) In an oasis of tranquility, the Garden Wing hosts 37 ground-level rooms accessible via the lush courtyard, each feature an outdoor terrace with views of the Khao Phra Thaew National Park or the gardens. FACILITIES: • 50-metre and 25-metre training pool • 6 plexi-cushion tennis courts • International standard artificial ‘Soccer Pro’ FIFA standard pitch • 500-meter cushioned athletics track (long jump, high jump, hurdles and start blocs) • 900-sqm. Fitness Centre • Road Bike Rental • Locker Rooms with ice baths, steam rooms and saunas.

