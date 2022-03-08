PHUKET TEST & GO

太阳之翼邦涛海滩 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
841条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Sunwing Bangtao Beach - Image 0
Sunwing Bangtao Beach - Image 1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach - Image 2
Sunwing Bangtao Beach - Image 3
Sunwing Bangtao Beach - Image 4
Sunwing Bangtao Beach - Image 5
+50 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这就是生活 - 在顶级岛屿度假村的普吉岛美丽的海滩旁边踢球。这家位于 Cherng Talay 邦涛海滩的 4 星级度假村面向家庭，提供适合所有人的一系列活动。客人可以享用鸡尾酒放松身心，在花园里闲逛，或在水疗中心尽情享受。对于儿童，提供全面的儿童计划。其他活动包括潜水、浮潜、滑水或只是在原始海滩上闲逛。邦涛海滩的人口和发达程度低于芭东等其他地区，使其成为知名度假者的最爱。预订 Sunwing Bangtao 海滩（SHA 认证）很容易——只需在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是太阳之翼邦涛海滩的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 太阳之翼邦涛海滩
查看所有评论

地址/地图

22 Moo 2, Cheung Thalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

阿里纳拉邦涛海滩度假村
8.1

368 评论
฿-1
木麻黄海岸公寓
9

62 评论
฿-1
普吉岛海滩可可酒店
7.9

46 评论
฿-1
普吉岛钻石度假村
8.6

226 评论
฿-1
普吉岛决明子
8.7

1182 评论
฿-1
普吉岛都喜天丽乐古浪酒店
8.6

1728 评论
฿-1
普吉岛素林酒店
8.7

519 评论
฿-1
普吉岛乐古浪悦椿酒店
8.5

1658 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU