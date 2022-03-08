Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这就是生活 - 在顶级岛屿度假村的普吉岛美丽的海滩旁边踢球。这家位于 Cherng Talay 邦涛海滩的 4 星级度假村面向家庭，提供适合所有人的一系列活动。客人可以享用鸡尾酒放松身心，在花园里闲逛，或在水疗中心尽情享受。对于儿童，提供全面的儿童计划。其他活动包括潜水、浮潜、滑水或只是在原始海滩上闲逛。邦涛海滩的人口和发达程度低于芭东等其他地区，使其成为知名度假者的最爱。预订 Sunwing Bangtao 海滩（SHA 认证）很容易——只需在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期。