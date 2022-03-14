Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
普吉岛素林酒店被潘西海滩沿岸的安达曼海环绕，旨在成为理想的热带避难所。 103 间小屋和豪华小屋中的每一间都坐落在椰子林中或白色沙滩上，可以欣赏到 Pansea 的壮丽景色。度假村距离芭东繁华的夜生活场所仅 20 分钟车程，距离五个高尔夫球场不到 30 分钟车程。在我们酒店一流的餐厅中享用一系列美味佳肴，餐后在海滩上啜饮异国情调的鸡尾酒。其优越的设施包括游泳池、图书馆、水疗中心、礼品店、汽车租赁、水上运动设施和州 -先进的会议设施。
便利设施/功能
- Daily breakfast
- One-time 60 minutes massage for 2 persons
- Round trip private airport transfer service when staying in Beach Suite onward
- Wi-Fi throughout the resort
- Use of non-motorized sporting facilities
如果您是普吉岛素林酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
