普吉岛素林酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
519条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
The Surin Phuket - Image 0
The Surin Phuket - Image 1
The Surin Phuket - Image 2
The Surin Phuket - Image 3
The Surin Phuket - Image 4
The Surin Phuket - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

普吉岛素林酒店被潘西海滩沿岸的安达曼海环绕，旨在成为理想的热带避难所。 103 间小屋和豪华小屋中的每一间都坐落在椰子林中或白色沙滩上，可以欣赏到 Pansea 的壮丽景色。度假村距离芭东繁华的夜生活场所仅 20 分钟车程，距离五个高尔夫球场不到 30 分钟车程。在我们酒店一流的餐厅中享用一系列美味佳肴，餐后在海滩上啜饮异国情调的鸡尾酒。其优越的设施包括游泳池、图书馆、水疗中心、礼品店、汽车租赁、水上运动设施和州 -先进的会议设施。

便利设施/功能

  • Daily breakfast
  • One-time 60 minutes massage for 2 persons
  • Round trip private airport transfer service when staying in Beach Suite onward
  • Wi-Fi throughout the resort
  • Use of non-motorized sporting facilities
地址/地图

118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

