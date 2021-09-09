请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach 位于Tambon Cherngtalay，靠近Bang Tao 海滩，大约3-8 分钟。酒店周围是一个安静的住宿区，适合真正放松。靠近购物中心 Market mall，有 Tesco Cherngtalay、Central Porto Phuket 和 Villa Market，是购物和娱乐的好去处。酒店距普吉镇和芭东海滩 20-30 分钟车程，距普吉国际机场 20-25 分钟车程，距普吉岛 Central Foresta 20-25 分钟车程，距查龙寺和查龙码头 45-50 分钟车程，距蓬贴镇 55-60 分钟车程岬。
4.2 Studio Room
- Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
- The WiFi wasn’t great at times.
Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
- Quiet
- Speed Internet
- Large and comfortable room
- Friendly staff
- Far from the beach and the restaurants
- No international chanel on TV
I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel.
The staff is very friendly and efficient
The room was very cleaned