Hotel Coco Phuket Beach 位于Tambon Cherngtalay，靠近Bang Tao 海滩，大约3-8 分钟。酒店周围是一个安静的住宿区，适合真正放松。靠近购物中心 Market mall，有 Tesco Cherngtalay、Central Porto Phuket 和 Villa Market，是购物和娱乐的好去处。酒店距普吉镇和芭东海滩 20-30 分钟车程，距普吉国际机场 20-25 分钟车程，距普吉岛 Central Foresta 20-25 分钟车程，距查龙寺和查龙码头 45-50 分钟车程，距蓬贴镇 55-60 分钟车程岬。

🇬🇧Rebecca Root

评论于 09/09/2021
到达 27/08/2021
4.2 Studio Room
正数
  • Great rooms and loved having a kitchen. The staff were so helpful.
负面的
  • The WiFi wasn’t great at times.

Great location and excellent service. Friendly staff and good facilities. I loved that I was able to book a room wuth a kitchen

🇫🇷Michel Moranges

评论于 06/09/2021
到达 28/08/2021
4.2 Studio with Kitchen and Private Plunge Pool
正数
  • Quiet
  • Speed Internet
  • Large and comfortable room
  • Friendly staff
负面的
  • Far from the beach and the restaurants
  • No international chanel on TV

I'm very happy with the choice of the hotel. The staff is very friendly and efficient The room was very cleaned

153 Soi Cherngtalay 14, Bang Tao Beach, Chengtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

