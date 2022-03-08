Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
이것이 바로 인생입니다 – 최고의 섬 리조트에있는 푸켓의 아름다운 해변 옆에서 다시 시작됩니다. Cherng Talay의 Bang Tao Beach에 위치한이 4 성급 리조트는 가족 모두를위한 다양한 활동을 제공합니다. 칵테일을 마시 며 휴식을 취하거나 정원에서 느긋한 시간을 보내거나 스파에서 휴식을 취해보십시오. 어린이를 위해 포괄적 인 어린이 프로그램이 제공됩니다. 기타 활동으로는 다이빙, 스노클링, 수상 스키 또는 깨끗한 해변에서 놀기 등이 있습니다. Bang Tao Beach는 Patong과 같은 다른 지역보다 인구 밀도가 낮고 개발되어 휴가를 즐기는 사람들이 잘 알고 있습니다. Sunwing Bangtao Beach (SHA Certified)을 예약하려면 여행 날짜를 선택하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.