普吉岛宁静度假村及公寓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

为了绝对的自由、愉悦和舒适，这家 5 星级酒店满足每一位客人的需求和愿望。所有 64 间设计精美的客房均提供全套管家服务，以确保最大程度的舒适。客房不仅配备了您梦寐以求的所有便利设施，还配备了令人难以置信的海洋和周围岛屿的景色。招牌餐厅供应海鲜烧烤和丰盛的早餐。海滩边的酒吧与位置优越的无边泳池平行，可直视风景秀丽的安达曼海。在酒店的海滩俱乐部与其他客人会面，或在专为客人提供的全身和护理水疗中心与专业工作人员的柔软手会面。普吉岛宁静度假村及公寓酒店员工提供不间断的奢华享受和完善的服务，热切期待向未来的客人展示其真正的美丽。