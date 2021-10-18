PHUKET TEST & GO

巴比伦泳池别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
136条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系巴比伦泳池别墅以优先方式，以及巴比伦泳池别墅从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults
豪华单间 27
฿12,650 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults
豪华园景一室公寓 27
฿14,410 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults
单卧室公寓 35
฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
最大值 2 Adults
单卧室豪华公寓 40
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 4 Adults
池景两卧室公寓 80
฿19,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
最大值 4 Adults
可使用泳池的两卧室公寓 80
฿23,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池

巴比伦泳池别墅位于奈哈姆海滩 (Nai Harm Beach) 纯净水域的后方，是一处宁静的避难所，距普吉国际机场 45 分钟路程，距普吉镇 30 分钟路程。参观拥有小型鱼市的海上吉普赛村，租一艘长尾船进行一些岛屿游览，在众多当地海滨餐厅之一中舒展筋骨，或者只是在众多酒吧和夜总会之一过夜。这些只是在这里可以享受的部分休闲活动。只有 15 间公寓，每间都设施齐全，并在郁郁葱葱的热带花园中配备自助设施。在巴比伦泳池别墅，所有度假村都面向公共 7/12 公吨溢流游泳池，并设有供儿童或非游泳者使用的浅水区。水疗区和瀑布是我们游泳池的附加设施，可为您提供舒适和放松。在泳池疗法和桑拿之后，您可以躺在树荫下或在配备日光浴床和遮阳伞的阳光甲板上享受日光浴。晚上，水下和花园灯营造出美妙的环境，让您在私人庭院或阳台享受户外用餐或饮品，或在花园里烧烤。 与您的伴侣、家人或朋友一起放松身心的好地方。

便利设施/功能

  • 7/12 mt overflow swimming pool with a shallow area for children or non swimmers, jet spa area and waterfall;
  • communal tropical garden;
  • communal barbecue area;
  • parking area;
  • washing and dryer machines coin operated;
  • fully walled resort with CCTV camera system in the communal area;
  • reception opening hours from 09.00 till 18.00 every day;
  • free high speed WiFi in all the resort;
  • sliding mosquito nets doors and ceiling fans available in all the apartments.
分数
4.8/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是巴比伦泳池别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 巴比伦泳池别墅
查看所有评论

🇬🇧Nicholas Hunt

评论于 18/10/2021
到达 10/10/2021
4.8 2 Bedroom Apartment Pool View
正数     
  • Friendly staff that knew what they were doing and very helpful. Spoke very good English

Great time in Phuket, althoguh not everything was open there was plenty to see and do and not too crowded like Phuket normally is

地址/地图

4/7 Soi Hua Phru, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

