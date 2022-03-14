PHUKET TEST & GO

Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
1931 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket - Image 0
Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket - Image 1
Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket - Image 2
Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket - Image 3
Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket - Image 4
Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket - Image 5
+37 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For absolute freedom, pleasure, and comfort, this 5-star hotel meets the needs and wants of each and every guest. All 64, fabulously designed rooms come with full butler service to ensure maximum comfort. The rooms come equipped with not only every amenity you could dream of, but incredible views of the ocean and surrounding islands. A signature restaurant serves seafood barbeques and a great breakfast. A beach-side bar runs parallel to the well positioned infinity pool which looks straight out to the scenic Andaman Sea. Meet other guests at the hotels beach club, or meet the soft hands of the professional staff at the full body and treatment spa provided exclusively for the guests. With non-stop luxuries and perfect service from the staff, Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket is eagerly waiting to reveal its true beauty to future guests.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Serenity Resort & Residences Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

14/83 Moo 5 Viset Road, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
rating with
50 reviews
From ฿-1
The Vijitt Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
868 reviews
From ฿-1
Lotus Bleu Resort & Restaurant
7.7
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa
9.2
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
The View Rawada Phuket
7.7
rating with
119 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Blue Naiharn Naturist Resort Phuket
8.8
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Babylon Pool Villas
8.8
rating with
136 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU