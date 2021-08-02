PHUKET TEST & GO

푸켓 에어포트 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

556 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 1, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

이 호텔은 푸켓 공항에서 차로 단 1분 거리에 있습니다. 나이양 비치는 Phuket Airport Hotel에서 불과 500m 거리에 있지만 직원들은 기꺼이 손님을 모셔다 드립니다. 공항에서 걸어서 갈 수 있는 거리에 있음에도 불구하고, 호텔은 비행 경로 아래에 있지 않아 놀라울 정도로 조용하고 소음 공해가 적습니다. 아름답게 장식되고 완비된 19개의 모든 객실은 호텔의 수영장을 향하고 있습니다.

🇺🇸Vern D

검토 02/08/2021
도착 17/07/2021
5.0 Superior Double or Twin
긍정적
  슈퍼 프로페셔널
네거티브
  없음

내 체류에 매우 만족합니다. 나는 세계 여행자/블로거이고 그들은 나를 아주 잘 돌봐주었습니다!! 감사!!

90/9 Moo 1 Saku, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

