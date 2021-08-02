Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
이 호텔은 푸켓 공항에서 차로 단 1분 거리에 있습니다. 나이양 비치는 Phuket Airport Hotel에서 불과 500m 거리에 있지만 직원들은 기꺼이 손님을 모셔다 드립니다. 공항에서 걸어서 갈 수 있는 거리에 있음에도 불구하고, 호텔은 비행 경로 아래에 있지 않아 놀라울 정도로 조용하고 소음 공해가 적습니다. 아름답게 장식되고 완비된 19개의 모든 객실은 호텔의 수영장을 향하고 있습니다. 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하여 Phuket Airport Hotel을 예약하십시오.