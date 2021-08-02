PHUKET TEST & GO

プーケットエアポートホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

556レビューによる評価
更新日 March 1, 2022
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 0
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 1
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 2
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 3
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 4
Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 5
+57 写真
迅速な対応
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

このホテルはプーケット空港から車でわずか1分です。ナイヤンビーチはプーケットエアポートホテルからわずか500mですが、スタッフは喜んでゲストを案内します。空港から徒歩圏内にありながら、飛行経路の下にないため、驚くほど静かで騒音公害も最小限に抑えられています。美しく装飾された設備の整った19室の客室はすべて、ホテルのスイミングプールに面しています。ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、プーケットエアポートホテルを予約してください。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
プーケットエアポートホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す プーケットエアポートホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

🇺🇸Vern D

でレビュー 02/08/2021
に到着しました 17/07/2021
5.0 Superior Double or Twin
ポジティブ
  • スーパープロフェッショナル
ネガ
  • 無し

私の滞在にとても満足しています。私は世界旅行者/ヴロガーであり、彼らは私をとてもよく世話してくれました！ありがとう！！

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

90/9 Moo 1 Saku, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

パートナーホテル

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
との評価
393 レビュー
から ฿-1
プーケットエアポートプレイス
7.8
との評価
362 レビュー
から ฿-1
ナイヤンパークリゾート
9.1
との評価
11 レビュー
から ฿-1
ペンシリハウス
8.3
との評価
604 レビュー
から ฿-1
スレート
8.8
との評価
1689 レビュー
から ฿-1
したがってプーケットのホテル
8.5
との評価
431 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU