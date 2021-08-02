Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
このホテルはプーケット空港から車でわずか1分です。ナイヤンビーチはプーケットエアポートホテルからわずか500mですが、スタッフは喜んでゲストを案内します。空港から徒歩圏内にありながら、飛行経路の下にないため、驚くほど静かで騒音公害も最小限に抑えられています。美しく装飾された設備の整った19室の客室はすべて、ホテルのスイミングプールに面しています。ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、プーケットエアポートホテルを予約してください。