Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
体验普吉 从未有过！ The Memory At On On Hotel 位于普吉岛老城区的中心，这里应有尽有。 普吉岛老城区是您可能会花一些时间的地方，要知道大部分商店、餐馆和咖啡馆都位于这里。还是很热闹的！
The Memory 在 On On 酒店，我们始终如一地努力达到服务标准，致力于提供美丽的表演和创造时刻。在这个充满挑战的时期，我们承诺让您体验普吉岛的不同。我们的首要任务是确保您的幸福、健康安全和舒适，让您对做出旅行承诺并再次探索这个美妙的普吉岛充满信心。这是我们从情况中学到的东西。我们的团队在协调方面充满热情和专业性，并随时准备协助您完成普吉岛沙盒的所有步骤。访问我们，在普吉岛老城区保持舒适和安全，并在这里一起回到 18 世纪。