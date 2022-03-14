巴巴屋普吉岛酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All Reservations are Non-Refundable. All amendment and date modification must contact Baba House Hotel 7-DAY prior to check in date.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
普吉岛巴巴之家酒店位于普吉市的购物、餐厅、观光区，地理位置优越，是您在忙碌的日子里休息一下的最佳场所。距离市中心仅 4.5 公里，50 分钟内即可抵达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。巴巴屋普吉岛酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房配备液晶电视/等离子电视、清洁用品、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，请让 Baba House Phuket Hotel 成为您的家外之家。