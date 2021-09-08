PHUKET TEST & GO

新乐楼 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
通过
87条评论进行评分
更新于 March 10, 2022
Xinlor House - Image 0
Xinlor House - Image 1
Xinlor House - Image 2
Xinlor House - Image 3
Xinlor House - Image 4
Xinlor House - Image 5
+18 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

We will refund the full amount of

-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult
高级房 16
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,550 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

Xinlor House位于普吉镇迷人的地区，在普吉岛的购物、夜生活、观光中心享有制高点。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、公共区域无线网络连接、洗衣服务、保险箱。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使新罗之家成为您在普吉岛享受假期的理想下榻之所。

便利设施/功能

  • *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
  • *Free minibar, water, coffee and tea in room (everyday)
  • *internet TV , Netflix available
  • *Clean room daily
  • *Pick-up Service From The Airport
SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.8/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是新乐楼的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 新乐楼
查看所有评论

🇫🇷Benjamin Dereix

评论于 08/09/2021
到达 31/08/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe With Terrace
正数
  • Comfort
  • Cleanness
  • Quietness
  • Staff
  • Location
  • Wifi
负面的
  • No room service

Great hotel. The room is very comfortable and the staff super helpful. It's well located with tons of delicious food around hence my 5stars for food as well. The wifi works perfectly as well. If I have just a down side it would be that there's no room service, but you can order a delivery I suppose on lazy days but that's why I put only 4 stars on the service section..

地址/地图

78 Dibuk Rd., TaladNuah, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店
9

1059 评论
฿-1
声音画廊之家
9.1

16 评论
฿-1
普吉镇毯子酒店
8.9

467 评论
฿-1
睡在普吉岛
7.9

475 评论
฿-1
绿叶旅馆
8.4

21 评论
฿-1
布鲁旅馆
8.6

146 评论
฿-1
布吉塔精品酒店
7.2

378 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU