新乐楼 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
We will refund the full amount of
-a high-risk contact case. -Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.) -72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. -Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments. -change date free of charge. Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Xinlor House位于普吉镇迷人的地区，在普吉岛的购物、夜生活、观光中心享有制高点。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和便利，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、公共区域无线网络连接、洗衣服务、保险箱。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使新罗之家成为您在普吉岛享受假期的理想下榻之所。