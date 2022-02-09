普吉岛观澜湖高尔夫度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

五星级的普吉岛观澜湖高尔夫度假村位于普吉岛的北端，提供豪华的住宿。该度假村拥有由传奇人物 Jack Nicklaus 设计的 18 洞锦标赛球场，非常适合高尔夫爱好者。外出一天后，您可以在池畔酒吧放松身心，或在 Nibblers 酒吧和酒廊度过一个安静的夜晚。您还可以前往普吉岛著名的几个海滩，或前往附近的岛屿潜水。寻求周到服务和现代便利的完美结合的客人会在这家可爱的酒店找到它。要继续您在普吉岛观澜湖高尔夫度假村的预订，请输入您的抵达和离开日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线表格。

