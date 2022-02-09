PHUKET TEST & GO

Mission Hills Phuket Golf Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5
rating with
137 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 5-star Mission Hills Phuket Golf Resort is located on the northern end of Phuket and offers luxurious accommodation. The resort is perfect for golf enthusiasts with an 18-hole championship course designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus. After a day out, you can relax at the poolside bar, or go for a quieter evening at the Nibblers Bar & Lounge. You can also head out to the several beaches that Phuket is famous for, or take an excursion to the nearby islands for dives. Guests seeking that perfect blend of attentive care and modern convenience will find it at this lovely hotel. To continue with your reservation at Mission Hills Phuket Golf Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

Address / Map

195 Moo 4 Pla Khlok, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

