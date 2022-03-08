卡塔海风度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
卡塔海风度假村位于更加宁静的卡塔海滩，是家庭的理想选择。从这里出发，您只需 20 分钟即可到达芭东海滩，30 分钟即可到达普吉镇。潜水和浮潜是这里的热门活动，有很多机会可以利用水。除了水上运动，普吉岛还包括徒步旅行、骑马、文化表演和一些优秀的水疗中心。以丰盛的自助早餐开始新的一天，然后在海滩上进行水上运动或沐浴在阳光下度过余下的一天。卡塔海风度假村包括两个带按摩浴缸的游泳池以及两个儿童游泳池、一个健身室、汽车租赁和一个水疗中心。优越的地理位置和合理的价格标签使卡塔海风度假村成为普吉岛的一个有吸引力的选择。